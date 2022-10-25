Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Election Day is in just two weeks. Voters are already voting. Debates are still happening. And candidates are launching their closing arguments.

We have a packed show for you in today's edition … Black Republicans are 'no longer hiding' as they run for Congress, Eugene Scott reports … Dan Balz does a deep dive into whether the Latino vote will shift toward Republicans again in November … First in The Early: BOLD Pac makes major investment in closing days for Hispanic House candidates … Patrick Marley, Rosalind S. Helderman and Tom Hamburger write that pro-Trump Republicans are courting election volunteers to 'challenge any vote' … Alaska GOP censures McConnell … but first …

On the Hill

Democratic promises to change the filibuster could be a casualty of the midterms

Many Senate Democrats have spent the nearly two years since their party won control the chamber railing against its 60-vote threshold for passing legislation.

They said it was a relic of the Jim Crow era. They said it gave too much power to small states, thwarting the popular will of the country. They called it a tool that obstructionists such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wielded to block needed legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in January said the Senate must to change the filibuster to “advance systemic democracy reforms to repair our republic.” Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) said, “The judgment of history is upon us.” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote on Twitter that procedural changes must be made to “protect Democracy.”

Now, with Republicans poised to potentially win one or both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, some Democrats aren’t so sure changing the filibuster is a good idea.

These Democratic senators said if the party still controls the Senate in the next Congress it wouldn’t make much sense to change the chamber’s rules to make it easier to pass legislation if Republicans control the House. A Republican-led House would prioritize conservative policies and would almost certainly not accept any bill passed by a simple majority in a Democratic-controlled Senate.

“It doesn’t have the same impact because they’ll kill it over in the House, so it becomes less of a priority,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.). He added, “Still, I think it’s a good thing to do but less of a priority.”

Sanders said, “We'll talk about it later.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) called weakening the filibuster “a moot point” if Republicans control the House. “We'll work on strong bipartisan legislation that might not do the job the way we need to do it,” she said. Baldwin is working with Republicans on legislation that would protect same-sex marriages that could be considered during the post-election lame duck session.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) who is running for reelection against Blake Masters, was decidedly undecided. He said he'd “take a look at any proposed changes and make a decision based on what's in the best interest of Arizona and the country.”

A major priority

Altering the filibuster rules was a major priority for some Democrats this Congress and was a topic in several party primaries as the Senate tried and failed to pass legislation overhauling federal election laws and an abortion rights legislation.

At one point, Schumer forced the issue on the floor, but was unable to secure the 51 votes needed to change the rules because moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) joined with Republicans to kill the proposal.

Every Democratic challenger in a competitive Senate seat — including John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, Tim Ryan in Ohio and Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin — have said they would support eliminating the filibuster.

But the issue has mostly fallen off the radar during the general election as Democrats have focused on policy, not process, in their attempt to win elections.

But President Biden renewed the debate last week when attempted to motivate voters by vowing to send legislation to Capitol Hill that would codify Roe v. Wade as his first action in January.

“That’s why in these midterm elections are so critical to elect more Democratic senators to the United States Senate and more Democrats to keep control of the House of Representatives,” Biden said.

Because Democrats are not going to win 60 Senate seats in November, the only way to codify Roe is to win enough seats that Democrats have the votes to change the filibuster. They would require at least 52 Democrats to overcome Sinema and Manchin’s opposition — but possibly more, since some Democratic senators have been skittish about changing Senate rules and could change their minds. The 2024 Senate map is much more challenging for Democrats than this year’s.

Some senators say they haven't thought about it, and aides and lawmakers said the Democratic caucus hasn't gamed out different scenarios. Schumer's office declined to say if weakening the filibuster would be a priority next year if Democrats maintain control of the chamber.

Still looking for change

Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, says axing the filibuster remains “a top priority” but acknowledges that if Republicans win the House, Democrats’ bill to codify Roe, the Women’s Health Protection Act, won’t become law.

“But it does give us time to regain the House and continue to build momentum for a federal solution while simultaneously fighting at every front at the state level,” she said in an interview.

Some Democrats said they’ll back scrapping the filibuster even if Republicans control the House.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.): “I think filibuster reform ought to be a priority regardless of the makeup of the House or the Senate.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.): “The proposals I put forward are good for the minority and majority. It's the right thing to do to make the Senate work.” Merkley has embarked on a years-long crusade to make it harder to filibuster legislation.

Merkley's proposal, however, does not get rid of the 60-vote threshold to pass a bill but makes it easier to debate and offer amendments to legislation.

“It's a priority for me, and I hope it will be a priority for my colleagues,” he said.

The campaign

Black Republicans are ‘no longer hiding’ as they run for Congress

The big three: “When Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fl.) and Burgess Owens (R-Utah) were elected to the House of Representatives in 2020, they helped make history by pushing the number of Black Republicans in Washington to its highest numbers since 1891: three,” our colleague Eugene Scott writes. “That record could be broken this year, depending on the outcomes of more than two dozen congressional races in which Black Republicans are on the November ballot.”

“Heading into the primary election season, the National Republican Congressional Committee boasted that more than 80 Black Republicans were running to represent Americans in Washington. Although that number has dwindled to 28 as the nominating season has ended, GOP leaders hope that Election Day 2022 could be the start of a growing trend.”

“Republican leaders say that dissatisfaction with President Biden’s policies, combined with an electorate that believes the Democratic Party is moving too far to the left, will lead voters to back more Black Republicans this fall. The party has experienced a small increase in support among Black voters in the past two election cycles and officials hope that will continue as more Black Americans — candidates and voters — seek an alternative to the Democratic Party.”

Dan Balz does a deep dive into the Latino vote

Dan is examining key voting groups in his must read The Deciders series. For this installment he headed to Nevada where he found:

“Democrats are worried about losing the Senate seat held by Catherine Cortez Masto, a Latina completing her first term. She and former state attorney general Adam Laxalt (R) are in a toss-up contest. A Laxalt victory could tip the Senate to GOP control. Democrats are also nervous about the governor’s race, which pits Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak against Republican Joe Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County, which encompasses Las Vegas. In addition, three House seats currently held by Democrats are seen as competitive.”

The big picture:

“In 2020, Democrats saw their traditionally hefty margins among Latinos sag nationally. More significant shifts came in South Texas and South Florida, for different reasons, but which together have generated debate about whether this was a hiccup to an otherwise steady pattern of Democratic dominance or evidence of a broader change in which Latino voters become a genuinely contested constituency. Success by the GOP next month and beyond, even if it falls short of winning a majority of Latino voters, would upend many assumptions about future elections.”

The GOP push:

“Republicans have intensified decades-long efforts to lure more Latino voters to their side. In 2020, the Trump campaign targeted potentially receptive Latino voters, especially in South Florida, labeling Democrats as socialists and claiming the Democratic Party supports open borders. Republican appeals go beyond attack politics, for example by playing to the interests of Latino small-business owners based on economic philosophy.”



BOLD Pac makes major investment in closing days for Hispanic House candidates

First in The Early: The campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, BOLD PAC is out with a large ad buy in three competitive House districts.

A new six-figure ad buy for Andrea Salinas, who is running in Oregon’s new 6th District against Republican Mike Erickson, will begin airing today.

The ad is a positive closing message touting Salinas’ military and law enforcement family. The narrator says she’s working to bolster law enforcement and “bring down the high cost of living and health care.”

BOLD PAC is also continuing its effort to combat what it says is misinformation about abortion in Spanish-language media with a six-figure, three-segment digital series in English and Spanish targeting Gen Z voters.

It will run on the group’s You Tube page, Ya Tu Sabes in Texas’ 15th District where progressive Democrat Michelle Vallejo faces off against Republican Monica De La Cruz and New Mexico’s 2nd District, where Democrat Gabriel Vasquez is challenging Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell. The expected to reach up to 130,000 viewers each video on a platform

The Cook Political Report rates the Oregon and New Mexico seats as tossups. The Texas seat, which Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is relinquishing to run in a neighboring district after his district was reshaped by redistricting, is rated as “likely Republican.”

Pro-Trump Republicans court election volunteers to ‘challenge any vote’

‘We are watching’: “The Republican National Committee and its allies say they have staged thousands of training sessions around the country on how to monitor voting and lodge complaints about next month’s midterm elections,” per our colleagues Patrick Marley, Rosalind S. Helderman and Tom Hamburger.

“In Pennsylvania, party officials have boasted about swelling the ranks of poll watchers to six times the total from 2020. In Michigan, a right-wing group announced it had launched ‘Operation Overwatch’ to hunt down election-related malfeasance, issuing a press release that repeated the warning ‘We are watching’ 10 times.”

“Supporters of former president Donald Trump who falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen have summoned a swarm of poll watchers and workers in battleground states to spot potential fraud this year. It is a call to action that could subject voting results around the country to an unprecedented level of suspicion and unfounded doubt.”

Alaska GOP censures McConnell

The Alaska Republican Party voted Monday to censure McConnell, a gesture with no practical consequence but one that is intended to send a strong signal to conservative voters in the state to vote for Republican Kelly Tshibaka over Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The McConnell-aligned super PAC Senate Leadership Fund has spent more than $5 million in ads attacking Tshibaka in a bid to help Murkowski win reelection.



We reported Monday that Murkowski crossed party lines over the weekend and came out in support of Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, who’s running for reelection against two Republicans, former governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich.

“The millions of dollars Mitch McConnell is spending on lies about me could be put to better use in other states where a Republican has a chance to beat a Democrat. And the Alaska Republican Party has just told him to butt out of our state,” Tshibaka said in a statement about the censure.

Poll Watch

There are a ton of midterm election polls. Here’s a guide for how to read them.

Our colleague Scott Clement just published a new guide on how to get the most out of pre-midterm 2022 polls. Here’s an excerpt:

Don’t sweat small “leads” or changes.

Browse a poll’s full results page.

Look at what voters think about the candidates.

See whose supporters are more motivated.

Compare results to polls from past elections.

Be wary of outliers and campaign-sponsored polls.

What we're watching

Biden will receive the updated coronavirus vaccine booster this afternoon. Following the vaccination — which comes more than three months since he tested positive for the virus — Biden will deliver remarks on the administration’s pandemic response.

It’s also debate night.

Gubernatorial

Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis (D) Heidi Ganahl (R) (D) vs (R)

Michigan: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) Tudor Dixon (R) (D) vs (R)

New York: Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) (D) vs (R)

Senate

Colorado: Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D) Joe O’Dea (R) (D) vs (R)

Pennsylvania: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) Mehmet Oz (R) (D) vs (R)

The Data

Top individual donor

The megadonors pumping millions into the 2022 midterms, visualized: “The 50 biggest donors this cycle have collectively pumped $1.1 billion into political committees and other groups competing in the midterms, according to a Washington Post analysis of Federal Election Commission data,” our colleagues Luis Melgar, Chris Alcantara, Isaac Stanley-Becker, Anu Narayanswamy and Chris Zubak-Skees report. “From billionaire investors to shipping magnates to casino moguls, these megadonors skew Republican, though they affiliate with both parties.”

Top organization

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

Thanks for reading.

