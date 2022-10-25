Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There are two periods in which votes have been cast in an election but we have only incomplete information about what they indicate. The better-known is the period between the close of polls and when a race is called, a stretch of several hours (or longer) during which television pundits breathlessly speculate about where things might be headed.

In recent years, the other period has gained more attention. That’s the period we’re in now, where people in various states have already begun voting but information about the voting is limited. But because it is not nothing, people like to pore over who has voted, digging into the numbers like strip-mall psychics handed a drained teacup.

In many states, what’s provided publicly is the party registration of those casting ballots, giving a potentially misleading sense of where things are headed: just because Democrats are voting more before Election Day, for example, doesn’t mean that lead will hold — or that they’re voting for Democrats. In Georgia, however, the data are more interesting, including breakdowns by race, age and gender that allow us to compare with slightly more insight where we are in this critical election cycle in that state relative to previous years.

For this analysis, we decided to compare 2022 turnout with the previous two federal elections in the state (those in 2018 and 2020) — but only considering those still registered to vote. In other words, we’re not just looking at who voted in 2018 compared with 2022, but we’re looking at those who are currently registered and voted by this point that year.

The first thing that stands out is that the number of early votes cast so far this year is far higher than in 2018 but lower than 2020. Also noteworthy: far fewer mail ballots. In 2018, 15 percent of the early votes cast from this pool of voters were cast by mail. In 2020, thanks to the pandemic, 43 percent were. This year, it’s down to 9 percent.

There are also sharp differences demographically. The percentage of early votes cast by this point in 2020, for example, included a higher percentage of women. This year, the gender distribution looks more like 2018.

In 2018, though, the pool of voters up to this point was more heavily White than it is this year. Again, this is an evaluation of voters registered in 2022 who also voted in 2018. So we can say the increase in votes cast among Black voters relative to 2018 is larger than the increase in votes cast among White voters.

The current pool of votes also came from a much older group of voters. This metric is interesting since all of these voters necessarily got older since 2018. Some of those who were “50 to 64” in 2018 are now “65 and older.” But the big increase in the percentage of older voters (from 36 percent of the total at this point in 2020 to 45 percent now) is noteworthy.

What does this tell us? Well, it tells us that those who’ve cast votes so far look more like 2018 than 2020 in important ways. Importantly, given the political discussion this year, the percentage of those who’ve voted now is not more heavily made up of women than in 2020 or 2018. The percentage of votes from younger voters is down from this point two years ago.

Again, though, we’re evaluating the election with about as much clarity as discussing a race on television when only 2 percent of precincts are reporting. As with those strip-mall tea-leaves, it will be easier to come up with a compelling explanation for them once we actually know what happened.

Lenny Bronner contributed to this report.

