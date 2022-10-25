Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two weeks from Tuesday, the 2022 midterm elections will come to an end. There's an enormous amount at stake — true in every federal election cycle but seemingly far more the case in a year defined by blistering fights over abortion, the economy and the state of democracy itself.

A cycle that was presumed to be an uphill climb for Democrats for more than a year remains remarkably close. Republicans have a narrow advantage in FiveThirtyEight's average of generic-ballot polling, suggesting a far better cycle for Democrats than does President Biden's still-low approval rating. But control of the House, Senate and gubernatorial seats is not measured in the national party preference of American voters. It's measured state by state, district by district — and with two weeks to go, the Republican advantage is often obvious.

Consider the House. There isn’t good polling from each House race, much less polling over time that would give a better sense of what’s happening on the ground. So we rely on independent analyses like those from Cook Political Report. Its data suggest that there are 31 House seats in “toss-up” territory, meaning that either party has a chance of winning the seat. Unfortunately for Democrats, 23 of those seats are ones they hold or most recently held.

The distribution here is interesting. A lot of the seats that are Democratic toss-ups are in blue states: California, Oregon, New York, Maine, Illinois. There’s very little up for grabs in most red states.

Democrats have an eight-seat majority in the House, with three seats vacant. If Republicans net six more seats next month, they’ll control the House.

Cook also assesses Senate races. Here, the map is less weighted against the Democrats. Each party has two states Cook considers toss-ups: Nevada and Georgia for the Democrats and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for the Republicans. There are another five states that are considered “leaning” to one party or the other. In a wave election, those might be expected to flip toward the dominating party.

For a more specific assessment of the Senate races, we can turn to FiveThirtyEight. It models the contest in each Senate seat, tracking likely vote margins over time. This allows us not only to see which Senate races are reasonably close — here meaning within 10 points in FiveThirtyEight’s model — but also how they’ve shifted over the preceding two weeks.

As it stands, there are 11 states within 10 points, six of which are held by Democrats. The Republican leads (narrowly) in one Democrat-held state, Nevada. The Democrat leads (slightly less narrowly) in one Republican-held state, Pennsylvania.

But notice those arrows we’ve superimposed. They show the shift in the FiveThirtyEight margin over the past two weeks. In every case except Georgia, the advantage has shifted to the Republican candidates. That doesn’t mean the Republicans are or will win all of these; the big shift in Washington, for example, still leaves incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) with the advantage. But it’s a reflection of how the momentum has shifted in recent days.

The gubernatorial picture is worse for Democrats. There are 11 races within 10 points here, too — nine of which are held by Democrats. In each case, the shift in the FiveThirtyEight margin has been to the Republicans over the past two weeks. Republicans now have the lead in two states led by Democrats.

Those shifts over the past two weeks could reverse, of course. It may be the case that turnout defies expectations for one party or the other. We may see the polling land precisely where these numbers would suggest.

Those caveats aside, it is the Republicans who are in the advantaged position. That’s in keeping with historic patterns for the first midterms of a new president’s tenure, particularly one with a relatively low approval rating. But — given the stakes — it is a scenario that Democrats have been desperate to avoid.

