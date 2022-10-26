Post Politics Now Biden promises families ‘more breathing room’ as midterms approach

Today, the White House is advertising an event at which President Biden will announce new actions to provide families with “more breathing room” — a phrase he has used frequently as the midterms loom to convey that his party understands concerns about the cost of living. Biden also plans to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House and participate in several virtual receptions for Democratic members of Congress on the ballot.
Meanwhile, debates in key races continue around the country. Following a marquee matchup Tuesday night in the Pennsylvania Senate race, Wednesday’s face-offs includes one in Alaska between Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), former governor Sarah Palin (R) and Nick Begich (R).