Post Politics Now Biden promises families ‘more breathing room’ as midterms approach

President Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington on Wednesday. (Tom Brenner/For the Washington Post )
Updated October 26, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. EDT|Published October 26, 2022 at 7:06 a.m. EDT

Today, the White House is advertising an event at which President Biden will announce new actions to provide families with “more breathing room” — a phrase he has used frequently as the midterms loom to convey that his party understands concerns about the cost of living. Biden also plans to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House and participate in several virtual receptions for Democratic members of Congress on the ballot.

Meanwhile, debates in key races continue around the country. Following a marquee matchup Tuesday night in the Pennsylvania Senate race, Wednesday’s face-offs includes one in Alaska between Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), former governor Sarah Palin (R) and Nick Begich (R).

Your daily dashboard

  • 10:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on new actions to provide families with “more breathing room.” Watch live here.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a bilateral meeting with Herzog.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: Biden meets with Department of Defense leaders.
  • 7:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in several virtual political receptions with Democratic members of Congress.

