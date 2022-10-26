Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. President Isaac Herzog of Israel is meeting with President Biden today, and he’s expected to be back in town soon. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited him to address Congress at a yet-to-be determined date. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

Sign up for The Early 202

In today's edition … Why Democrats are increasingly nervous about California … The Fetterman-Oz debate … Beth Reinhard and Colby Itkowitz dig into Fetterman's time as mayor … In the States: Tobi looks at ballot initiatives on voting … What we're watching: Fall out from the CPC's Ukraine war letter … but first …

At the White House

Biden's closing economic pitch ahead of the midterms

Less than two weeks before the midterm elections, President Biden has settled on a closing message on the economy.

Biden “has begun warning voters of the threat of government shutdowns, entitlement cuts, debt defeats and general chaos if Republicans take control of Congress,” our colleague Toluse Olorunnipa reports.

Voters’ dissatisfaction with the economy and frustration with high inflation are threaten Democrats’ control of the Senate and, especially, the House. “With control of Congress — and by extension, the president’s agenda — hanging in the balance in the final days before the Nov. 8 elections, Biden and other leading Democrats are seizing on the fear of disorder in an attempt to turn their liabilities on the economy into a political weapon.”

“Hear this closely: The Republicans have made it clear that if they win control of the Congress, they will shut down the government, refuse to pay our bills, and it’ll be the first time in our history America will default — unless I yield and cut Social Security and Medicare,” Biden said Monday in a speech to the Democratic National Committee. “There’s nothing, nothing, that will create more chaos, more inflation, and more damage to the American economy than this.”

Biden has derided for months a plan advanced by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, that “calls for taxing low-income Americans who pay no federal income tax and for “sunsetting” all federal laws every five years, potentially putting spending programs like Medicare and Social Security at risk. (Few other Republicans’ have embraced Scott’s plan.)

But his new line of attack comes after top Republicans raised the prospect of using the vote to raise the debt ceiling — which is expected to be necessary later next year — for political leverage. A debt-limit showdown could result in a catastrophic default and a potential recession.

“They’ll threaten the very foundations of the American economy if we don’t meet their demands,” Biden said on Friday.

House Republicans have acknowledged that they’re eyeing using the debt limit as a cudgel if they retake the chamber.

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who could become speaker if the GOP wins the House, “House Minority Leader(R-Calif.), who could become speaker if the GOP wins the House, suggested last week that his party would be willing to use a debt-limit vote as leverage to force policy changes.

“Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Mo.), a top contender to lead the House Ways and Means Committee, said voters expect Congress to use ‘every tool’ to combat inflation, strengthen the economy and achieve other goals. ‘The debt ceiling absolutely is one of those tools,‘ he said in a statement to The Washington Post.”

Biden has been here before.

After Republican retook the House in the 2010 midterms while Biden was vice president, he led negotiations with Republicans on raising the debt limit. Those talks collapsed, but Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell helped secure a compromise at the last minute.

The experience was so bruising that President Barack Obama vowed never to negotiate over the debt limit again.

“The full faith and credit of the United States of America is not a bargaining chip,” Obama said in 2013, the next time a debt limit crisis loomed.

Almost 10 years later, that statement will likely be tested if Republicans win one or both chambers in November.

The campaign

Democrats are not California dreaming

Less than two weeks before Election Day, Democrats are increasingly nervous about competitive races in southern California.

One House Democratic member who is familiar with the contours of the California races and has seen internal polling said the Democrats' polls “aren't looking great this last week.”

This member, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said the party seems to be having a harder time making gains or defending its turf in states where abortion is legal — such as New York, Nevada and California — compared to the states where abortion access has been restricted.

Another Democratic official called it the “blue state blues,” pointing to New York, California, and Oregon, where voters don’t like the direction of the country and are blaming the party in power.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, meanwhile said California is a state where they think they cannot only hold on to their seats, but pick up red ones.

Tightening races

The Cook Political Report moved Democratic Rep. Mike Levin’s race in a Democratic-leaning a district outside San Diego on Tuesday from “Lean Democrat” to toss-up.

But his race isn't the only one in California that Democrats are nervously watching.

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s race against Republican Scott Baugh is tightening, multiple Democrats and political handicappers said, putting her Orange County seat in jeopardy. Porter has raised $22 million — an enormous sum in a House race — as of Sept. 30, but has spent $15 million, according to OpenSecrets.

Republican operatives said they are feeling more confident about picking up the newly redistricted, highly competitive 13th District, an open seat in the Central Valley where Republican John Duarte is facing Democrat Adam Gray. Democrats are still heavily contesting the race.

Out of reach?

Some national Democrats say Republican Rep. Mike Garcia is likely to prevail in a Los Angeles Country district that Biden won in 2020 by more than 12 points. House Majority PAC, House Democrats’ primary super PAC, pulled out of the race a little more than a week ago.

But in GOP Rep. Michelle Steel's race in Orange County, another district that went for Biden, Democrats haven't given up. House Majority PAC is spending some money there on Vietnamese-language TV ads to prop up Democratic candidate Jay Chen.

Democratic bright spots?

While Democrats are fiercely defending some troubled seats, they still think they have pickup opportunities — especially Republican Rep. David G. Valadao’s seat. Valadao, a close friend of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, voted to impeach former president Donald Trump. Democrat Rudy Salas would be the first Hispanic lawmaker to represent the Central Valley district, which has a large Hispanic population.

Democrats see other bright spots in California, too. They are increasingly feeling good that Rep. Josh Harder will keep his seat. House Majority PAC said it pulled its funding from the district because the super PAC thinks Harder will win, not because he is a lost cause.

“Democrats are not only confident we’ll reelect our incumbents, we are on the offense and look forward to holding radical Republicans like Michelle Steel, David G. Valadao and Mike Garcia accountable for pushing a nationwide abortion ban and voting against lowering costs for working families,” Maddy Mundy, a DCCC spokesperson, said in a statement.

For Fetterman, contentious exchanges, verbal struggles in debate with Oz

Pennsylvania Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) squared off in their first and only debate in Harrisburg, Pa., on Oct. 25. (Video: JM Rieger/The Washington Post)

🚨: Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz clashed on abortion, crime and energy on Tuesday night in their only debate in Pennsylvania’s crucial Senate race. “Fetterman, who is recovering from a May stroke, often stumbled over his words and struggled with the rapid-fire format of questions and answers,” our colleagues Colby Itkowitz and Amanda Morris report.

As mayor trying to revive crumbling town, Fetterman shunned local government

Flashback to Fetterman’s mayoral days: “During his 13-year tenure as mayor of one of the poorest communities in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman would deploy an unorthodox, go-it-alone strategy “to contend with a local government he viewed as inept,” our colleagues Beth Reinhard and Colby write.

“Fetterman largely quit going to council meetings altogether. He began effectively using his nonprofit, Braddock Redux — bankrolled in part by his family — as his own shadow government to try to implement his vision of a revitalized Rust Belt community of artists and other urban homesteaders. The private group helped launch a ‘Free Store’ that gives away donated goods, affordable housing for artists and a youth-oriented community center.”

“Many residents of the majority Black town of 1,700 embraced Fetterman; he was reelected three times. And his nonprofit work helped foster the folk-hero narrative that later propelled him to lieutenant governor and now, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.”

“But some in Braddock viewed the White mayor working through a nonprofit with an all-White board as circumventing public debate and input from the town’s democratically elected representatives. Instead of trying to reform what he saw as a broken government, Fetterman worked around it.”

In the states

The battle over voting laws

Voters in a handful of states will ultimately decide whether to expand or contract voting rights this election cycle. It is part of the continued fallout from the 2020 presidential election. From imposing new voter ID requirements to permitting early voting, the cumulative result of these voting-related ballot measures will have a demonstrable effect on voter turnout when millions of Americans head to the polls in 2024.

Republicans in battleground states have backed several methods they say will guard against election malfeasance despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Republicans have rallied behind former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and have recruited and trained thousands of poll watchers, and propped up voting-related ballot initiatives.

The Democratic lawmakers in those states have decried these ballot initiatives as “voter suppression.” And grass roots organizations such as Promote the Vote have introduced measures of their own that would enshrine the right to vote in state constitutions.

Here are the states we’re watching:

Arizona: The state’s ballot measure would introduce several policies aimed at tightening voter ID requirements.

Early voting: Under proposition 309, voters would write their birth date; driver’s license number, state ID number, voter ID number or the last four digits of their social security number; and signature on the early ballot affidavit.

In-person voting: Voters would have to present photo ID — instead of the two non-photo forms of identification that is currently required — to vote in person.

Connecticut: Voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to allow early voting. Connecticut is one of four states — Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire — that prohibit early voting, making it an outlier among Democratic strongholds. All state lawmakers are on board, except one: Doug Dubitsky (R).

Michigan: Residents of the Great Lakes States could vote to amend the state constitution to allow for several voting-related policies that would:

Recognize the right to vote without harassment.

Require military or overseas ballots to be counted if postmarked by Election Day.

Recognize the right to vote absentee.

Prohibit those who aren’t election officials from conducting post-election audits.

Create a nine-day window for early in-person voting.

Why it matters: “A change like that — enshrining those rights and others in the Constitution — would mean the Michigan Legislature would no longer be able to change those voting laws without an additional constitutional amendment, which would require voter approval,” the Detroit News’s Hayley Harding reports.

Nebraska: Initiative 432 would require photo ID to vote by mail and in person. There are debates over whether a measure of its kind is needed in Nebraska, a state that hasn’t “had a problem with voter fraud generally, let alone any cases of people trying to impersonate others so they can vote — the type of fraud that would be prevented with voter ID,” per the Omaha World-Herald’s Martha Stoddard. It’s also unclear which kinds of photo identification would be permitted. Those details will be smoothed out if the measure passes.

Ohio: Issue 2 aims to prevent what officials in New York City earlier this year and Yellow Springs, Ohio, in 2019 tried to do — allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. “Several Democratic lawmakers opposed the measure, writing that the ‘unnecessary constitutional amendment is cloaked in fear and false patriotism,’” per the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Jessie Balmert.

But both of Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Nan Whaley (D), as well as Secretary of State Frank LaRose back the measure.

What we're watching

Will there be any more fallout for Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and the Congressional Progressive Caucus after it withdrew a letter asking the Biden administration to negotiate directly with Russia to end to the war in Ukraine?

House Democrats are calling it a distraction and an unforced error that shows division among the party at a critical time just two week before the midterm elections.

But the bigger implications may be Jayapal herself. She probably won't be challenged if she runs for another term chairing the CPC, but the imbroglio likely derails any plans to run against Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.) for the No. 2 position in leadership if the current Democratic leaders in the House step down after the midterms.

Her chances of beating Clark are “shattered,” one Democratic aide said of Jayapal. Another said it shows a complete lack of judgment and understanding of the challenges facing different ideological positions of the caucus, an understanding needed to represent the entire caucus in leadership. Both aides spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal party matters.

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

Neema Roshania Patel, a founding editor of The Lily, The Washington Post news site for millennial women, and most recently an editor with the Next Generation audience development team, died Oct. 24 at a hospital in Washington. She was 35. https://t.co/RFOb4nhYup — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 25, 2022

“Younger audiences want to see their experiences and the experiences of their peers reflected in the journalism they consume,” she wrote in an op-ed for the Poynter media training center. “They want to see how policy affects the lives of everyday people. And they want to feel personally connected to what they read. Diverse sourcing makes us more trustworthy arbiters of the news.”

You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article