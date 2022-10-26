Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Below we have updates on the fracking references during last night’s heated debate in the Pennsylvania Senate race. But first: British climate activists say Rishi Sunak might be better than Liz Truss, but it’s a ‘low bar’ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Britain on Tuesday got a new prime minister, with the country now looking to Rishi Sunak, the first person of color to serve in the role, after months of political turmoil.

Sunak, a former finance minister and hedge-fund manager, is by no means a climate champion. But environmentalists in the United Kingdom are cautiously optimistic that he will restore Britain’s credibility on climate policy, which they say was seriously eroded by Liz Truss during her tumultuous stint as prime minister.

Truss, who resigned last week after just 44 days in office, angered many climate activists by overturning a ban on fracking and proposing to scrap hundreds of environmental laws, in what critics dubbed a “war on nature.”

Sunak has given little indication of whether he plans to reverse these moves. But environmentalists are hopeful that he will take steps to bolster the U.K.’s international climate reputation just weeks before the next United Nations climate summit, which he is expected to attend.

“The U.K.'s international climate credibility has really taken a serious hit, and Sunak has a big opportunity to rebuild it,” said Kierra Box, a London-based campaigner at the environmental group Friends of the Earth.

Still, she added: “I don't think he marks a massive change in approach [from Truss]. He may mark a slight softening, but it's not the kind of U-turn that we need to see.”

Doug Parr, policy director for Greenpeace UK, offered a more blunt assessment.

“Our hopes are that he’ll be better than Liz Truss, although that’s a low bar, frankly,” Parr said. “But we’ll very much have to see what he actually does.”

While much of his environmental agenda remains to be seen, here’s what to know about Sunak’s approach to climate policy so far — and what it might mean for Britain and the planet:

Cabinet reshuffle

Sunak on Tuesday immediately started to form his cabinet, reappointing some officials and ousting others, including those in environmental roles.

Alok Sharma, who served as president of the COP26 climate talks in Scotland last year, will lose his role in the cabinet, although he will remain as COP26 president through the COP27 climate negotiations in Egypt.

Ed Matthew, campaigns director for the European climate think tank E3G, said he sees the move as political retribution for Sharma’s loyalty to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, rather than a reflection on Sharma’s climate work.

But Caroline Lucas, a member of Parliament who has twice led the Green Party of England and Wales, slammed the move as “shameful” on Twitter:

Meanwhile, several cabinet ministers resigned before the reshuffle, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy. Environmentalists had criticized Rees-Mogg for claiming that “climate alarmism” was responsible for high energy prices and expressing skepticism about the need to address global warming.

Sunak replaced Rees-Mogg with Grant Shapp, who previously served as secretary of state for transport in the Johnson government. In that role, Shapp had a “mixed record” on climate and environmental issues, Parr said.

While Shapp was “keen to drive forward electric vehicles” and to improve Britain’s bus network, Parr said, he appeared to have “very little support” for bolder measures aimed at curbing air pollution and planet-warming emissions.

Energy security

Sunak will move to Downing Street as inflation in the U.K. reaches a 40-year high, driven in part by higher energy costs amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Climate advocates have called on Sunak to curb Britain’s dependence on Russian gas by boosting renewable energy and home energy efficiency. But he has a complex record in these areas.

As a candidate for Conservative leadership this summer, Sunak unveiled plans to make Britain “energy secure,” including by boosting oil and gas production in the North Sea.

And as the Chancellor of the Exchequer last year, he oversaw cuts that led to the cancellation of a $1.7 billion program to insulate U.K. homes, preventing them from leaking heat in the winter.

More recently, however, Sunak has said he would prioritize insulation for low-income households over electric heat pumps.

Matthew voiced hope that Sunak, who has earned a reputation for being pragmatic, will recognize that renewables and efficiency could help stave off a winter energy crisis that his new government cannot afford.

“It’s the solution to energy security challenges, and it’s the solution to high energy bills,” he said.

“Sunak has the potential to be a global leader on climate action,” he added, “but he really needs to ramp it up.”

Pressure points

Fetterman, Oz face off on fracking in contentious debate

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz squared off on Tuesday night in the only debate scheduled in a Pennsylvania Senate race that could determine which party controls the chamber next year.

When asked about fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, which is used to extract oil and gas from shale rock, both candidates doubled down on their support for the controversial technique, despite their previous concerns about the practice.

In a 2018 interview, Fetterman said, “I don’t support fracking at all,” but on Tuesday, he voiced full-throated support for the practice, which provides tens of thousands of jobs and contributes millions to Pennsylvania’s economy.

“I do support fracking,” Fetterman said. “I’ve never taken any money from their industry, but I support how critical it is that we produce our own energy and create energy independence.”

Meanwhile Oz, who as a TV doctor wrote that fracking should be banned until its potential harmful health effects are studied, said fracking is “a lifeline for this commonwealth to be able to build wealth” and could help bring more high-paying energy jobs to the state.

John Kerry treads carefully on ‘loss and damage’ before COP27

U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry on Tuesday addressed the U.S. position on “loss and damage” — the unavoidable, irreversible harms caused by climate change — ahead of next month’s COP27 climate talks in Egypt.

Kerry was careful not to commit to providing financial compensation — or even a specific funding mechanism — for developing countries to cope with worsening climate disasters.

“The word ‘compensation’ has all kinds of loaded implications,” he said during wide-ranging remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

Still, Kerry said the United States is “determined to come up with progress” on loss and damage over the next year, especially after climate change worsened Pakistan’s catastrophic flooding this summer.

Negotiators from Pakistan, which will lead the largest bloc of developing nations at COP27, are expected to press the issue during the talks in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Reliance on fossil fuels threatens public health worldwide, scientists warn

Global warming caused by burning fossil fuels is exacerbating other crises and posing a growing threat to public health, according to a report released Tuesday by the Lancet Countdown, a global initiative that brought together 100 experts from 51 institutions spanning every continent, Damian Carrington reports for the Guardian.

The report, titled “Health at the Mercy of Fossil Fuels,” asserts that heat-related deaths, hunger and infectious diseases are becoming more common as the planet warms because of the burning of oil, gas and coal and other human activity.

In particular, the report found that heat-related deaths among the most vulnerable populations — babies and people over 65 — increased by 68 percent over the past four years compared to 2000 to 2004. It concludes that swift, health-centered action to combat climate change could save millions of lives each year.

“The climate crisis is killing us,” United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said in a statement. “It is undermining not just the health of our planet, but the health of people everywhere — through toxic air pollution, diminishing food security, higher risks of infectious disease outbreaks, record extreme heat, drought, floods and more.”

Agency alert

White House, EPA announce $1 billion in rebates for clean school buses

The White House and the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced nearly $1 billion in rebates to replace aging diesel-powered school buses with new electric and low-emission fleets, The Post’s Michael Birnbaum reports.

Vice President Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Regan will travel to Seattle to unveil the funding, which marks the first tranche of money for clean school buses from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

The rebates will go to 389 school districts spanning all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and several tribes and territories. The $5 billion program created by the infrastructure law is expected to bring a total of 2,468 clean school buses to the nation’s roads this year. The EPA is preparing to receive applications for the next round of $1 billion for fiscal year 2023.

“We are forever changing school bus fleets across the United States,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan told reporters on a call previewing the announcement. “This is just the beginning of our work to build a healthier future, reduce climate pollution and ensure the clean, breathable air that all of our children deserve.”

Proponents argue that the buses are natural candidates for electrification because they operate on fixed routes with regular breaks that can be used to charge batteries. They say the children most dependent on school buses to get to classrooms — students of color and lower-income families — also suffer disproportionately from asthma and other illnesses that are worsened by constant exposure to diesel fumes.

In the atmosphere

Viral

