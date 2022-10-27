Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I had a theory, namely: Americans are less aware of their local elected officials than they are of political machinations at the federal level, that people generally have a vague sense of their own senators or representatives but a keen sense of who controls the House and Senate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In part, this is born of years of observing how local politics has been infected with national themes and rhetoric. One reason that split-ticket voting has declined — Senate and House candidates are increasingly likely to win places that presidential candidates of the same party do — is that even local candidates are viewed through the lens of what’s happening nationally.

My theory also incorporated a sense that Americans are paying a lot more attention to the party that controls the House and Senate than whom they send to those chambers. What’s more important to voters, that they send a member of their party to the Senate or that the person they send reflect their own morals and values?

As it turns out, this is a fairly hard question to assess. I figured that familiarity with politicians was a good start, but how do you measure familiarity with local officials versus national ones? There are various polls measuring how people view their senators, but few that do the same for members of the House.

Then I came across data from the 2020 iteration of the Cooperative Election Study. Conducted around every federal election, it surveys thousands of Americans about their political views. Among the questions: Can they correctly name their elected officials?

Digging into the numbers, I made a surprising discovery: They could! Well, at least they knew what party their elected officials belonged to, which gets at the same idea. About 8 in 10 could identify the party of their governor. A lower percentage, 6 in 10, could identify their representative. The two senators came in at about 70 percent.

Now compare that to awareness of which party controlled either chamber of Congress: About the same percentages got the question right, but far more people got it wrong. Why? Because a larger percentage of respondents said they didn’t know the party of their local officials, bolstering my theory. See the light-gray segments above? Those are the “don’t know” segments, and more people say that when asked about their own representatives.

When we break this out by party, another pattern develops: Independents and third-party voters are less likely to be able to identify the party of their elected officials and who controls the chambers of Congress.

This isn’t really surprising. We regularly see from polling that independents aren’t as aware of political issues as partisans are and, often, that they report lower interest in politics overall. That they would be less likely to identify their own elected officials or the composition of Congress fits with that pattern.

If we directly compare awareness of control of Congress (orange) with individual representatives (purple) you can see that Democrats and Republicans are more likely to know the party of their own representatives and less likely to be wrong when asked to identify them.

What does this tell us? Well, it’s admittedly hard to say! What it doesn’t suggest, though, is that Americans are unfamiliar with their local elected officials in favor of obsessing over their national leaders.

Nor, however, does it show that Americans solely vote for elected officials after studious consideration of their positions and histories. Which is not a theory I have entertained.

