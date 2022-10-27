Post Politics Now Biden heads to Syracuse, N.Y., to contrast his economic plan with GOP proposals

Today, with 12 days until Election Day, President Biden is headed to Syracuse, N.Y., where he plans to deliver a speech contrasting his vision for the economy with that of congressional Republicans. The address is Biden’s latest attempt to promote accomplishments of the Democratic-led Congress and raise warning flags about what Republican control could bring.
Biden has chosen Syracuse to highlight a pledge by Micron to invest $100 billion over the next 20 years to build factories there that make semiconductors. Among the other politics in play: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who will join Biden at the event, is facing a tougher election than expected against Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.). Hochul has heralded the jobs that Micron is creating under her watch.