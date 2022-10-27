The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden heads to Syracuse, N.Y., to contrast his economic plan with GOP proposals

Key updates
On our radar: Biden to tout plans for semiconductor production in Syracuse
Noted: Inside the Democrats’ elaborate attempt to woo TikTok influencers
Insight: At Fetterman rally, support is unwavering
President Biden speaks about “junk fees” during an event on the White House campus in Washington on Wednesday. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated October 27, 2022 at 7:27 a.m. EDT|Published October 27, 2022 at 7:09 a.m. EDT

Today, with 12 days until Election Day, President Biden is headed to Syracuse, N.Y., where he plans to deliver a speech contrasting his vision for the economy with that of congressional Republicans. The address is Biden’s latest attempt to promote accomplishments of the Democratic-led Congress and raise warning flags about what Republican control could bring.

View live politics updates

Biden has chosen Syracuse to highlight a pledge by Micron to invest $100 billion over the next 20 years to build factories there that make semiconductors. Among the other politics in play: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who will join Biden at the event, is facing a tougher election than expected against Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.). Hochul has heralded the jobs that Micron is creating under her watch.

Your daily dashboard

  • Noon Eastern time: Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) debates her Republican challenger Don Bolduc. Watch live here.
  • 12:25 p.m. Eastern: Biden leaves the White House en route to Syracuse. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 3:3o p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on the economy in Syracuse. Watch live here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...