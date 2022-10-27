Republican Cheney endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Michigan race

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) is for the first time publicly supporting a Democratic congressional candidate, with plans to campaign next week for Rep. Elissa Slotkin (Mich.).
“I’m proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin,” Cheney wrote. “Serving together on the Armed Services Committee, I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what’s best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons.”
Cheney is scheduled to appear with Slotkin on Tuesday in Lansing, Mich., for what is being billed as an “Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship.”
“While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress,” Cheney said. “I encourage all voters in the 7th district — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents — to support her in this election.”
Slotkin faces Republican Tom Barrett, a state senator, in a competitive race in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Barrett has continued to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election, which was a factor in Cheney’s decision, according to a person familiar with her thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share more freely.
Besides their shared committee work, Cheney and Slotkin both have backgrounds in national security, with Cheney having previously served in the State Department and Slotkin having worked in the CIA and Defense Department.
“At a moment when the very heart of our democracy is being challenged, Rep. Cheney’s voice has been critical,” Slotkin said.
Get ready to vote with our democracy toolkit
Cheney will be leaving Congress at the end of this term after losing in a Republican primary to a challenger backed by former president Donald Trump. Cheney has become a fierce Trump critic in her capacity as vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
Slotkin has frequently talked about the need for bipartisanship.
“Something that is very important to me as a person and as a candidate is that in between those tours in Iraq, I was working for whoever was my commander in chief,” she said at a recent town hall event in Corunna, Mich., a conservative part of her district.
Earlier this month, Cheney urged voters in Arizona to reject Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, describing them as threats to democracy because they have worked to overturn election results in 2020 and indicated they may not accept the outcome this year.
“If you care about democracy, and you care about the survival of our republic, then you need to understand, we all have to understand, that we cannot give people power who have told us that they will not honor elections,” Cheney said during an appearance at Arizona State University.
Marianna Sotomayor contributed to this report.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8. Voters in more than half of the states will need to register before Election Day to cast a ballot. You can check your voter registration deadline here. If you’re voting by mail, here’s how to track your ballot.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
Are you ready to vote? Answer a few questions and we will curate a personalized list of stories, explainers and graphics to prepare you to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Build your tool kit here.