In today's edition … Taylor Lorenz brings you inside the Dem’s elaborate attempt to woo TikTok influencers … Maryland Democrats are bringing in Obama and Clinton to help, Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox report … Fetterman’s debate performance reveals a divide about disability, Amanda Morris writes … but first …

The campaign

Inside Democrats’ ‘blue-state blues’

On Wednesday we reported Democrats are fretting about House races in California. Today, we’re taking a look at the broader challenges the party faces in some of its most reliable territory, which one Democratic strategist dubbed the “blue-state blues.”

Republicans could pick up seats in California, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island — all Democratic strongholds. Losses in these states could determine control of the House and, if Republicans retake the chamber, how big the party’s majority is.

Follow the money

The GOP is plowing more cash into races in districts that President Biden won — sometimes by big margins — in a sign of how bullish the party is about scoring victories in some deep-blue areas. And Democrats are investing to save their members.

Two incumbents who represent districts thought to be safe for Democrats received campaign contributions in the last 24 hours from House colleagues: Democratic Reps. Julia Brownley , who represents a district outside of Los Angeles and Joseph Morelle, whose seat includes Rochester, N.Y. Biden carried both districts in 2020 by nearly 20 points. Two Democrats who have seen internal polling said that both lawmakers’ polls have tightened to an uncomfortable level in the last few weeks.

The National Republican Congressional Committee will start spending in Morelle’s district starting today, according to a source familiar with Republican spending who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss party strategy. Biden will be in nearby Syracuse, N.Y., today to tout plans for a chip manufacturing plant and the jobs it will bring to the region.

Meanwhile, House Majority PAC, the flagship super PAC supporting House Democrats, placed new ad buys Wednesday in the districts represented by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), as well as the open seat on Long Island that Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) relinquished to mount an unsuccessful run for governor, according to AdImpact, which tracks campaign spending. The buys were all in the New York City media market in districts Biden carried, according to AdImpact, The Post’s Annie Linskey reports. Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg contributed $10 million to the super PAC, providing a much-needed boost in the final two weeks.

“People blame the party in power,” one Democratic strategist said.

Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report said Democrats in blue states are “double incumbents” because the party also controls the state government. Republicans, he said, have had an easier time focusing on crime and inflation because abortion is not as “potent” of an issue in blue states where abortion access is less likely to be curtailed.

“The story of the night is poised to be blue state gains for Republicans,” Republican strategist Matt Gorman said. “Crime is a real issue in a lot of these races.”

Local problems

Some House Democratic candidates are being attacked for laws the state enacted. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (R-N.Y.), who is also DCCC chairman, is being targeted by Republicans for a 2019 New York law that did away with cash bail. Maloney previously said he backed the law.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) is in a closer-than-anticipated reelection race in which her opponent, GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, has focused on crime.

In addition to Maloney, Democrats are trying to defend Ryan’s Hudson Valley seat and hang onto Suozzi’s seat as well as the Long Island seat that Democratic Rep. Katherine Rice is vacating.

In Oregon, where retiring Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is one of the most unpopular governors in the country, Democrats could lose up to three open House seats. The Republican super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund just purchased $800,000 worth of ads in Oregon’s 6th District, and they’ve been spending for months in the state’s 5th District, where Democrats are not.

“It’s the first time in a number of years that some of this Democrat stronghold on the state is really in jeopardy,” Oregon Republican strategist Rebecca Tweed told The Post's Camila DeChalus.

In Rhode Island, Republicans are optimistic about Republican Allan Fung turning a seat red for the first time in 30 years.

First lady Jill Biden spent the afternoon in the state on Wednesday trying to help save a Democrat running in a district her husband carried by nearly 14 points.

California love (for Republicans)?

As we reported on Wednesday, Democrats are worried about the latest internal poll numbers for Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Mike Levin in southern California. They’ve pulled their funding from a Los Angeles County district held by Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, a seat Biden won by 13 points, and they’re barely spending in another Biden-won district held by Rep. Michelle Steel.

Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer acknowledged Republicans’ prospects had brightened in recent weeks, but said she felt enthusiasm is building again for Democrats.

“When the Republicans started to narrow gaps and take some momentum, it scared the heck out of a lot of people who were complacent,” Boxer said. “And I think that works in our favor.”

Boxer lives in Republican Rep. Ken Calvert’s district, a Southern California seat that voted for former president Donald Trump by a margin of barely 1 point in 2020. She’s been volunteering for Will Rollins, the Democrat challenging Calvert, and said she’s seen recent internal polling showing the race tied.

“This district will be probably be one or two points,” Boxer said.

Victories in California helped Democrats recapture the House in 2018, when the party picked up seven House seats in the state.

Republicans reclaimed four of those seat two years later: one in a special election and three more in November. Rep. David G. Valadao (R-Calif.), who lost his seat by less than a 1,000 votes in 2018, regained it by a similar margin. Democrats are targeting him again this year.

Former Rep. Jeff Denham, one of the California Republicans who lost his seat in 2018, said that while crime and immigration were concerns for voters, it is inflation that is making House races in the state more competitive for the party.

“Gas prices are high across the country, but unbelievably high in California,” he said.

Republicans are targeting Porter and Levin as well as an open swing seat in the Central Valley. All three districts voted for Biden in 2020 by more than 10 points. And Denham said he's even optimistic about the party ousting Rep. Josh Harder, the Democrat who unseated him four years ago. Harder's district went for Biden in 2020 by more than 12 points.

Tom Patti, the Republican nominee, “is doing much better than I think anybody expected against Josh Harder,” Denham said.

Red states to the rescue?

But Democrats’ problems don’t seem as bad in most red states, where the party is preforming better than expected by some measures. Wasserman calls it the “bifurcated” election, noting that all the race rating changes made this week by Cook in Biden-won districts favored Republicans, and all the rating changes that were improvements for Democrats were in Trump-won districts.

One reason? Abortion is resonating more in states that have restricted access, Wasserman said, giving Democratic candidates a boost.

Meanwhile… Democrats this election cycle are deploying a variety of weapons — young TikTok influencers and the party’s superstars — to shore up votes in competitive national and local races. Here’s the latest from our colleagues:

Inside Dem’s elaborate attempt to woo TikTok influencers …

“President Biden spent more than an hour this week at the White House with eight TikTok stars with a combined following of more than 67 million who were brought to Washington in hopes that their posts will turn out votes for Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterms,” per our colleague Taylor Lorenz.

“In addition to the Oval Office meeting, the TikTok creators held a session with former president Barack Obama , toured the Supreme Court and the Capitol and met with leaders of the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee , the principal campaign arm for House Democrats.”

“The trip, which was organized by the DNC, was the most visible effort to date of Democrats attempting to leverage TikTok’s vast audience to influence the midterms and is likely to prove controversial with Republicans, many of whom have been harshly critical of TikTok’s Chinese ownership.”

… Maryland Democrats are bringing in Obama and Clinton to help

Bringing the star power: “As early voting begins in Maryland on Thursday, Democrats are leaning on national and state party heavyweights to energize voters,” our colleagues Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox write. “Republicans statewide efforts, overlooked by a national party focused on competitive midterm races across the country, focus primarily on targeted outreach to make sure reliable GOP voters show up.”

A recent Washington Post/University of Maryland poll found that Democratic nominee for governor Wes Moore leads his Republican opponent Dan Cox by 32 percentage points. “The Democratic nominee also has a 10-to-1 financial advantage, according to the most recent campaign finance reports.”

“Despite the need to appeal to independents to win in a state like Maryland, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1, Cox is slated to host an event Friday featuring a controversial priest who said Democrats cannot be Catholics because of the party’s stance on abortion.”

“The Democrats, on the other hand, have brought star power. Tuesday morning, Moore’s campaign launched an ad starring Obama and, in the evening, hosted a virtual fundraiser with former secretary of state Hillary Clinton — with an appearance from former U.S. senator Barbara A. Mikulski (D-Md).”

Fetterman’s debate performance reveals a divide about disability

Not just Fetterman: “The moment Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman began speaking in the debate Tuesday night against his opponent Mehmet Oz, the social media reaction quickly divided into two camps,” our colleague Amanda Morris writes.

“Some applauded Fetterman’s bravery in revealing the lingering auditory processing challenges he faces following a stroke last May. Others criticized his verbal missteps, calling it ‘painful to watch’ and a sign that he probably can’t do the job if elected.”

“Whatever voters ultimately decide at the polls, Fetterman’s performance marks something of a milestone for the disability community, which remains underrepresented at every level of elected office. The debate not only put Fetterman’s cognitive challenges and need for accommodation on full public display, say disability advocates, but it revealed the ableism inherent in the electoral process and the added scrutiny that candidates with disabilities receive compared with their non-disabled counterparts.”

“While Fetterman’s campaign has received outsize attention, he is one of several candidates at the local, state and national level who chose during this election cycle to be open about their cognitive or communication disabilities, including autism, ADHD, Tourette’s syndrome, stutters, dyslexia and learning disabilities.”

Here are just a few:

New York state assembly member Yuh-Line Niou has autism.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has dyslexia.

Lydia X.Z. Brown (D), a candidate for a Maryland state assembly seat, has autism and an auditory processing issue.

Michael Anderson (D), a candidate for Florida’s House, has cerebral palsy and developmental delays.

What we're watching

Biden is in Syracuse, N.Y., today to deliver remarks on semiconductor manufacturer Micron’s plan to invest in CHIPS manufacturing across the state. Today’s factory opening is part of a larger factory renaissance that has a foothold in Maryland and Ohio. It is also part of the broader effort to boost the economy and curry political benefits for Democrats.

The Media

Early reeeads

