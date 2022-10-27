Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we’re reading this wild story about a woman getting swallowed whole by a 22-foot python on her way to work. But first: Exclusive: League of Conservation Voters and affiliates poised to spend record $100 million in midterms Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Less than two weeks before Election Day, the League of Conservation Voters and affiliated entities are on track to spend a record $100 million in next month’s midterm elections, according to details shared with The Climate 202.

The infusion of cash is aimed at electing pro-climate Democrats in both the House and Senate, as well as in governor’s offices and state legislatures across the country. It comes as the oil and gas industry pours millions of its own dollars into helping Republicans regain control of one or both chambers of Congress.

The $100 million marks a notable increase from the 2018 midterms, when the prominent environmental group invested $80 million and Democrats picked up 41 seats in the House. The growth follows the passage of Democrats’ landmark climate law, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, which authorized the biggest infusion of federal spending yet to tackle global warming.

“Why are we doing this? Because the stakes are so high,” Pete Maysmith, LCV’s senior vice president of campaigns, told The Climate 202. “While the Inflation Reduction Act was so important, so much more needs to be done. We can't rest on those laurels.”

In June, a coalition of climate groups and their political action committees — including LCV Victory Fund, Climate Power Action, EDF Action Votes and NRDC Action Votes — announced plans to spend at least $100 million to elect “climate champions” at the federal and state level.

Emily Samsel said. Now LCV and affiliated entities, including state affiliates , are set to spend at least $95 million alone, and they will “likely hit $100 million when all is said and done,” LCV spokeswomansaid.

Of the $100 million, $23 million has been invested in state and local races, while another $24 million has been raised through the GiveGreen platform for candidates at the state and federal levels.

Here’s a closer look at two key races where the green group has invested significant money and resources:

Oregon governor’s race

The Oregon League of Conservation Voters has spent a total of $1.5 million in the state’s unexpectedly close gubernatorial contest, including nearly $1.1 million that LCV granted the state affiliate earlier this year.

The race has major implications for Oregon’s efforts to cut planet-warming emissions, with the candidates staking out sharply divergent stances on climate policy:

Tina Kotek , who helped pass the state’s ambitious Oregon House of Representatives . LCV has endorsed Democratic nominee, who helped pass the state’s ambitious Clean Fuels Program as speaker of the

Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson , both of whom voted against every major climate bill in Oregon’s recent history as state lawmakers. In 2020, Drazan also led House Republicans in Kotek is running against Republican nomineeand unaffiliated candidate, both of whom voted against every major climate bill in Oregon’s recent history as state lawmakers. In 2020, Drazan also led House Republicans in walking out of the state Capitol to kill a cap-and-trade bill.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D), who signed a 2020 Both Drazan and Johnson have said that overturning this executive order would be a top priority. All three women are vying to succeed(D), who signed a 2020 executive order calling for the state to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2035 and 80 percent by 2050 compared to 1990 levels.

Recent polls show Drazan and Kotek neck-and-neck. But Johnson, who is polling a distant third, could siphon off enough votes to propel Drazan to victory. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race a “toss-up.”

“Oregon is a place that has made a ton of progress on climate lately,” LCV spokesman Nick Abraham said. “And that progress is under threat.”

Colorado’s 8th District

LCV Victory Fund this week launched $300,000 in Spanish-language TV and radio ads supporting Yadira Caraveo, the Democratic candidate for Colorado’s 8th District, and criticizing Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican candidate for the newly created seat.

“Barb Kirkmeyer has put the interests of the oil industry ahead of the needs of the people,” the ads say. “She received $50,000 from the oil and gas industry and voted to allow fracking near a school, endangering our air and water, while Dr. Yadira Caraveo stands up to the oil industry.”

The ads come after the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the super PAC linked to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), ran its own TV ads asserting that Caraveo “proudly authored a bill that could eliminate thousands of Colorado energy jobs.”

Chevron gave $3 million to the super PAC, while American Petroleum Institute and the pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners each contributed $2 million, according to federal campaign disclosures. Oil and gas companies have been some of the biggest donors to CLF, Timothy Cama reports for E&E News gave $3 million to the super PAC, whileand the pipeline companyeach contributed $2 million, according to federal campaign disclosures.

Kirkmeyer’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pressure points

World falling ‘pitifully short’ of meeting climate goals, U.N. report says

Despite vowing to increase their climate targets at last year’s United Nations climate summit, nations have shaved just 1 percent off their projected greenhouse gas emissions for 2030, according to a report published Thursday by the U.N. Environment Program, The Washington Post’s Sarah Kaplan reports.

The report on the emissions gap — the gulf between governmental plans to cut carbon pollution and the actual reductions needed to avert dangerous warming — found that nations’ strongest climate pledges put the Earth on a path to warm by 2.4 degrees Celsius (4.3 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century.

To avert the most catastrophic consequences of climate change, scientists say, humanity must limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels.

“Global and national climate commitments are falling pitifully short,” U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said in a video message. “We must close the emissions gap before climate catastrophe closes in on us all.”

In a separate report released Wednesday, the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change similarly found that national commitments under the 2015 Paris agreement would put the world on track for a 2.5-degree Celsius increase by the end of the century.

Planet-warming methane emissions rising faster than ever, study says

The amount of methane in the atmosphere is rising at an accelerating pace as the world casts aside pandemic-related restrictions, the World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday, The Post’s Steven Mufson and Sarah Kaplan report.

The WMO’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin said “global emissions have rebounded since the COVID-related lockdowns” and that increases in methane levels in 2020 and 2021 were the largest since record keeping began in 1983.

Methane is 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the atmosphere over a 20-year period. The WMO said the amount of methane in the atmosphere grew by 15 parts per billion in 2020 and 18 parts per billion in 2021.

The report comes ahead of the COP27 climate talks in Egypt next month. At the COP26 climate talks in Scotland last year, the United States and the European Union helmed the global methane pledge, which set a goal of slashing 30 percent of legacy methane emissions by 2030.

Agency alert

Granholm says U.S. is developing uranium strategy for nuclear power

The United States is working to supply its own uranium for nuclear power plants in an effort to curb reliance on Russia for the fuel, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters Wednesday during an International Atomic Energy Agency conference on nuclear power, Timothy Gardner reports for Reuters.

“The United States wants to be able to source its own fuel from ourselves, and that's why we are developing a uranium strategy,” Granholm said. “We'll be working on … enhancing that and making sure that we can fuel our own reactors as well as the partners to those who also have those ambitions.”

The United States relies on Russia and its allies Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for about half of the uranium powering its nuclear reactors. While the Biden administration has banned Russian oil imports over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, it has not prohibited Russian uranium.

The Inflation Reduction Act authorized $700 million for bolstering the supply of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), which many advanced reactors under development plan to use. In March, President Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act to support domestic production and processing of critical minerals.

In the atmosphere

