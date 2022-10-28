Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You may recall that President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020 had an unusual focus: Elect him to put a stop to rampant crime … that was unfolding while he was president. It was always clunky when considered beyond a superficial level — what was Trump going to do in term two that he wasn’t doing in term one, exactly? — but it wasn’t a rational appeal. It was an emotional appeal, meant to bolster perceptions of his own toughness and his opponent’s weakness.

The apparatus focused on helping him retain power eagerly lined up to promote the same line of argument. Fox News’s prime time shows ran the same footage of riots that followed Black Lives Matter protests for weeks on end. A narrative emerged that U.S. cities run by Democrats had become unlivable pits of crime and danger, a narrative seized upon even more tightly after the Capitol riot in 2021. That event, many on the right argued, paled next to the wanton criminality that had been seen the summer before!

Then Joe Biden was inaugurated as president — and the narrative kept chugging along. Now data from Gallup shows that perceptions of local crime are at the highest on record, largely a function of an increase among Republicans.

You can see that here. Gallup breaks out its question into two parts: Is crime rising nationally and is it rising near you? In keeping with other polling questions, people are more pessimistic about the national picture than the situation in their own area, where, presumably, they have firsthand knowledge. And that “in your area” number is at 56 percent in 2022, the highest in Gallup’s history of asking the question.

It’s important to note at the outset that national data on crime is spotty and outdated. There was a documented rise in violent crime in 2020, but the numbers for 2021 were far murkier. Data for this year is piecemeal, plucked from local jurisdictions that report different things in different ways. In other words, even those who track the data don’t really know if crime is up significantly nationally. But that hasn’t stopped conservative media, including Fox News, from increasingly discussing crime in their coverage.

So we see the partisan gap. Between 1989 and 2020, the widest gap between the parties on whether crime was rising in the respondent’s community was in 2004, when Democrats were 17 points more likely to say that it was. In 2021, the gap was 20 points, with more Republicans saying it was rising. This year the gap increased to 22 points, with half of Democrats but nearly three-quarters of Republicans expressing concern about local crime increases.

Notice that the perception of crime has long been influenced by partisanship. In years when a Democrat is president, Republicans are more worried about crime and vice versa. Under George W. Bush, Democrats were about eight points more concerned about local crime than Republicans during years in which Gallup polled. Under Barack Obama, Republicans were about eight points more concerned than Democrats. Under Biden? Republicans have been 21 points more concerned.

A similar gap shows up in perceptions of national crime. Again, partisans are more skeptical when the other party controls the White House. But the seven-point average by which Democrats were warier of national crime under Bush became a 12-point average for Republicans under Obama and a 19-point one under Biden.

On that chart, though, notice what happened in 2020, the last year of Trump’s term. It is one of only a few years in which members of the party that controlled the White House were more worried about crime in the United States than the party that was out of executive power. Republicans were more concerned about national crime in 2020 to nearly the same degree that they were on average when Obama was president.

The year 2020 was an exceptional, tumultuous year in any number of ways. There were high-profile incidents of violence that summer that contributed to the sense that the nation was falling apart. But it’s impossible to extricate perceptions of crime from the reality that understanding of crime at a national level is dependent on reporting about crime at the national level. And that reporting — generally lacking reliable, comparable data across states or even cities — has been very different depending on the outlet.

Make of that what you will.

