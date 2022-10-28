Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. 🚨Programming alert: We will publish a special edition of The Early Sunday afternoon sharing a project we’ve been working on regarding the Supreme Court. We hope you find it interesting and revelatory. We would love your feedback Sunday or in the days to come. As always, you can reach us at earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

In today's edition … Liz Goodwin and Hannah Knowles on the volatile battle for control of the Senate … Election deniers hope a hand count in Nevada offers a road map for the future, Amy Gardner reports … Four new polls for four swing districts … … but first …

On the Hill

Hanging chads v. false fraud claims — Hoyer on the difference between 2000 and today

Eight questions for … House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.): More than 20 years ago the Supreme Court sealed George W. Bush’s victory in the 2000 presidential election amid debates over whether chads were hanging in Florida. In response, Congress passed the Help America Vote Act, legislation to help states fund and administer elections and improve voting technology.

Hoyer, then the top Democrat on the House Administration Committee, led the bipartisan effort to pass HAVA. He wanted to talk about it’s importance and modern-day election risks. While we had his attention, we also discussed the midterms and if he will run for a leadership position in the next Congress. This conversation has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: What was HAVA's biggest success?

Hoyer: It’s biggest success was I think doing away with the hanging chad technology, because that's of course what caused the extraordinary difficult situation surrounding the 2000 presidential election.

And the first thing we found out, the feds really never paid the states anything for technology when they run the presidential, the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, the federal elections, but the federal government had not participated in that.

And so that was a great success at getting in that case, some $3 billion to the local and state governments around the country to help them bring their voting technology up to speed and utilize technology available to do that. And as a result, hopefully, the votes would be more accurately counted; the voter could be more confident that their votes would be as they express them.

The Early: How was Congress able to address the concerns of 2020 in a bipartisan way?

Hoyer: I think there was not so much the sense that the election had been stolen as the election had been compromised by the failure of the voting process and the counting process. Unfortunately, [former president Donald] Trump has raised this specter of somehow the other side is stealing our votes and stealing the election, but that was not the case in 2000. So I think there was a more bipartisan view that we want to make the technology accurately reflect the result.

The Early: Since the Help America Vote Act was signed into law, the Supreme Court rolled back key parts of the Voting Rights Act, some state legislatures have made it harder to vote. Is it outdated?

Hoyer: Unfortunately, we have a lot of election deniers running to run elections, which raises great fear that because they believe the system is rigged, or somehow against them, that they want to, in effect, correct it so it's for them. And that is not what we are have election officials for. They want to be neutral on the outcome and passionate about the correctness

The Early: And then in addition to people who are running you also have things like increased threats of violence against poll workers. What are you most worried about?

Hoyer: I'm worried about what we've seen, that an election run properly — one candidate winning and the other losing, and that that determination will be rejected because it's not the determination somebody wanted.

One of the proudest times I've served in the House of Representatives was sitting on the presidential inaugural podium in 2001 when [President Bill] Clinton turned over power to George W. Bush and notwithstanding the fact that we thought that but from the Supreme Court, if Florida's vote had continued, we would have won. There was no demonstration and there was no assault on the Capitol. We accepted the results.

So my greatest fear is that no matter how well run, honest and transparent the election process is, losers will claim it differently and create the chaos that we've seen, and the kind of anger that we've seen, because people have been fed a false story that somehow Trump won the election.

The Early: You are in California right now on behalf of Democratic House candidates. Our reporting has shown that Democrats in districts Biden has won are at risk. Why?

Hoyer: I think the voter has sticker shock, whether it's gasoline prices or grocery prices. But it's a worldwide phenomenon, but the voter doesn't see it as a worldwide phenomenon, what he sees it as is, this is something that affects me. It's gone up substantially since Biden was president therefore, I'm gonna hold Biden and his party responsible. That's not an unusual phenomenon.

I don't think it's justified, and very frankly, I think this election is about whether or not we're going to have a nation of laws, as opposed to law deniers in charge of the Congress of the United States and protecting our democracy. I think that's the central question of this election.

The Early: Do you think Democrats have any chance of keeping the House?

Hoyer: Yep, I do.

The Early: Regardless of what happens in the elections, do you plan on running for your leadership position?

Hoyer: We'll see what happens in the election before I want to address that question.

The Early: Have you been talking to members about running for leadership again?

Hoyer: I've talked to them about this election. The future elections are going to take care of themselves.

The campaign

Battle for Senate control marked by volatility as midterms near

Down to the wire: “Less than two weeks before the midterm elections, the path to Senate control appears uncertain and volatile, as polls show Democrats and Republicans running neck and neck in several battleground states that hold the key to the majority,” our colleagues Liz Goodwin and Hannah Knowles report.

“Republicans this week have touted their momentum, as Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman , recovering from a stroke, struggled in a high-profile debate performance in Pennsylvania, and as the Cook Political Report moved the race in Arizona between Sen. Mark Kelly (D) and Republican Blake Masters from leaning Democratic to a toss-up.”

“But Democrats have shown surprising strength in other races, including in red-trending Ohio. And new allegations against the Republican nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker , could further boost Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D). In total, polling averages show at least seven Senate races within the margin of error, making the battle for the Senate a true toss-up.”

“As the race for Senate control enters its final, candidate-by-candidate stage of the campaign, political prognosticators find themselves at a loss trying to predict what’s going to happen. Inflation and historical trends benefiting the party out of power favor Republicans, but the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year and the primary victories of some inexperienced Republican Senate candidates have kept Democrats surprisingly competitive.”

Election deniers hope a hand count in Nevada offers a road map for the future

Is Nevada a harbinger of future elections: “The rejection of voting machines and embrace of 2020 conspiracy theories make Nye County, Nev., — a vast area that boomed, then busted, on the back of gold and silver mining more than a century ago and today thrives in part thanks to legal prostitution — a harbinger of the country’s future should election deniers take charge,” our colleague Amy Gardner reports.

“Leading the push in Nevada is Jim Marchant, the GOP nominee for secretary of state … If Marchant is elected — a strong possibility in Nevada, where races for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate and secretary of state are all neck and neck, according to polls and campaign operatives from both parties — he would wield broad power to implement his agenda across the state.”

“In addition to championing hand counts, Marchant has promised if elected to ‘decertify’ the 2020 Nevada result because he believes Trump won. Marchant could also attempt to thwart certification of the popular vote in the 2024 presidential race — something he has said he would have done had he been in office in 2020. And he plans to spread his gospel across the nation.”

“If Marchant gets his way, Nye could be a hand-counting model for all of Nevada — and perhaps the nation. His platform as secretary of state would give him a louder voice, and perhaps a bigger stick, to encourage other counties to embrace hand-counting. He could attempt to block the use of electronic machines, a move that most election experts say would make it all but impossible for the state’s largest population centers, Las Vegas and Reno, to deliver timely results. And he plans to seek legislation putting an end to early voting and mail voting — limiting access to the polls for millions of Nevadans, many of whom work in the 24-hour casino economy in Las Vegas.”

News polls for four swing districts

More bad data for Dems: “A new series of House polls by the New York Times and Siena College across four archetypal swing districts offers fresh evidence that Republicans are poised to retake Congress this fall as the party dominated among voters who care most about the economy,” the Times’s Shane Goldmacher and Nate Cohn write.

“The poll results in the four districts — an upscale suburb in Kansas , the old industrial heartland of Pennsylvania , a fast-growing part of Las Vegas and a sprawling district along New Mexico ’s southern border — offer deeper insights beyond the traditional Republican and Democratic divide in the race for Congress. They show how the midterm races are being shaped by larger and at times surprising forces that reflect the country’s ethnic, economic and educational realignment.”

“In all four seats in Kansas, Pennsylvania, Nevada and New Mexico, the Democratic candidates were leading overwhelmingly among people who were more concerned with societal issues , garnering roughly 8 in 10 votes among voters who thought issues like abortion, guns and the state of democracy were most important to their vote. Similarly, the Republican candidates each won around 70 percent of the vote of those chiefly focused on the economy.”

But “voters in three of the four districts were more focused on economics than social issues. The lone exception — Kansas’ Third District, a suburban area outside Kansas City that is one of the most highly educated in the country — is the only seat where a majority of voters hold a college degree, a group that is generally more insulated from economic hardship. Across all four districts, voters with a college degree were 11 to 15 percentage points more likely to prioritize social issues than those who did not graduate from college.”

The Media

Weekend reeeads

Viral

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

