Post Politics Now Obama, Biden, Harris all hit campaign trail as Election Day nears

Today, Democrats are dispatching a current and a former president to battleground states as Election Day rapidly approaches. President Biden and Vice President Harris are scheduled to speak at a fundraiser in Pennsylvania to aid Senate hopeful John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Democrats on the ballot. Former president Barack Obama plans to be in Georgia at a rally aiming to give a boost to Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and other Peach State Democrats.