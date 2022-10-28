Post Politics Now Obama, Biden, Harris all hit campaign trail as Election Day nears

Today, Democrats are dispatching a current and a former president to battleground states as Election Day rapidly approaches. President Biden and Vice President Harris are scheduled to speak at a fundraiser in Pennsylvania to aid Senate hopeful John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Democrats on the ballot. Former president Barack Obama plans to be in Georgia at a rally aiming to give a boost to Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and other Peach State Democrats.
Meanwhile, with news that billionaire Elon Musk has cemented his acquisition of Twitter, questions are swirling about what that means for the social media platform in the remaining days before the midterms and for policies affecting Washington more broadly.