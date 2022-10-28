Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hellooo, happy Friday. Send health policy Halloween costumes to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: A report from Senate Republican staffers argues for the lab-leak theory. The National Institutes of Health will study Paxlovid as a potential treatment for long covid. But first … Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yes, Obamacare is still around and the signup season starts Tuesday Obamacare’s 10th open enrollment season begins next week, and it may be the busiest yet.

Sign-ups reached an all-time high last year with roughly 14.5 million Americans buying plans through the health law’s insurance exchanges. Congressional Democrats extended financial aid for making health coverage more affordable for millions of people in their health and climate bill passed this summer, in the hopes of further bringing down the nation’s uninsured rate.

Advertisement

President Biden has centered his health agenda around lowering the pricey cost of care and building on the Affordable Care Act, raising the stakes for each enrollment period.

Here are three things to know about the sign-up season beginning Tuesday:

1. Prices are rising 4 percent, but the impact will be minimal for many Americans.

Next year’s monthly premiums will average roughly $456 before accounting for tax credits that help Americans afford their plans. That’s compared with this year’s average premium of $438, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

But most Americans are actually paying a much lower price. Last year, Democrats’ coronavirus relief package boosted tax credits for low-income Obamacare shoppers and granted them to middle-income Americans for the first time.

The extra financial aid was set to run out at the end of this year. But after months of pleading from ACA supporters, Democrats passed their spending package, which included a three-year extension of the enhanced financial aid for roughly 13 million Americans buying coverage through the exchanges.

Advertisement

2. The family glitch is no more. But messaging the change presents a huge challenge.

The Biden administration finalized a rule earlier this month allowing millions more families to buy coverage with federal subsidies through the Obamacare marketplaces.

The rule essentially fixed the so-called “family glitch.” Financial assistance to buy ACA plans was available for people with particularly pricey employer plans, meaning they had to spend over 9 percent or more of their household income on health insurance premiums. But the threshold didn’t include how much it’d also cost to cover a workers’ spouse or children.

Starting this enrollment season, family members of workers whose household coverage is unaffordable will qualify for tax credits to buy Obamacare plans. But the question is, will Americans know about the change?

Advertisement

“The challenge is going to be spreading the word and helping people understand what their options are, and what might be a more affordable option for them,” said Sabrina Corlette, a co-director at Georgetown University's Center on Health Insurance Reforms.

3. Navigator funding gets a boost.

The Biden administration is planning to invest nearly $99 million in navigator programs that help people sign up for coverage.

The funding is a nearly 24 percent increase from last year, when Biden’s health department awarded $80 million to those same groups. But it’s a marked shift from the $10 million given to the program during much of the Trump era.

“Because the funding had been decimated, we were back to rebuilding the plane while we were flying it again this past year,” said Jodi Ray, the project director for Florida Covering Kids and Families, which is a large navigator program.

Advertisement

But another big test for navigators looms. Millions of Americans are expected to lose their Medicaid coverage once the public health emergency ends. Those serving as enrollment coaches will be scrambling to prevent the nation’s all-time low uninsured rate from spiking.

“The navigator’s going to have a crucial role,” Ray said. “Assisters are going to have a crucial role because states are not going to be staffed to deal with the numbers we're talking about.”

On the Hill

Senate GOP report argues lab-leak theory is most likely origin of covid-19 outbreak

Senate Republican staffers released a new report yesterday laying out their argument that the most likely origin of the coronavirus pandemic was some kind of “research-related incident” in China, our colleagues Joel Achenbach and Dan Diamond write.

Advertisement

While not a formal scientific document, the report from Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Republican staffers on the Senate HELP Committee represents a possible template for future investigations in Congress if Republicans gain control of one or both chambers during the midterm elections.

The details: The 35-page “interim” report cites safety lapses in laboratories in China and says there are evidentiary gaps in published scientific research that points to a natural origin from animals sold at a market in Wuhan. The document favors the lab-leak theory but doesn’t rule out a market origin.

It also doesn’t mention Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been a frequent target of lab-leak proponents because his institute helped fund virus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Nor does it engage with provocative arguments for how SARS-CoV-2 entered the human population, such as claims that the virus was engineered as a bioweapon.

Advertisement

The so-called “lab-leak theory” has been a talking point for some Republicans seeking office, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who sits on the health panel, has promised hearings if his party wins control of the Senate. In a statement yesterday, the panel’s top Democrat, Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), reiterated that a separate bipartisan probe into the origin of the virus is still ongoing.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan and co-author of a peer-reviewed study that points to Huanan Seafood Market as the outbreak’s origin:

Numerous “lab leak” proponents have challenged our work showing the most likely origin of the pandemic was zoonotic spillover from live animals sold at Huanan Market.



None has yet passed peer review in a reputable journal. The latest—a politically motivated report—surely won’t. https://t.co/xHDzYsegsr — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) October 27, 2022

Agency alert

NIH to study Paxlovid in long covid patients

The National Institutes of Health selected Pfizer’s antiviral drug Paxlovid as the first treatment it will study in patients with long covid as a part of its $1 billion RECOVER Initiative, Reuters reports.

Advertisement

The trial will investigate a leading theory behind the cause of the complex medical condition, which symptoms range from fatigue and cognitive impairment to pain, fever and heart palpitations. Researchers hypothesize that fragments of the virus remain in the bodies of some individuals following an initial covid-19 infection, causing inflammation and an overactive immune response that prolongs symptoms, according to Clinicaltrials.gov.

Set to kick off Jan. 1, the randomized, placebo-controlled study will test whether Pfizer’s treatment is able to eliminate the virus or decrease inflammation and reduce long covid symptoms. The Duke Clinical Research Institute will oversee the trial, which will involve 1,700 patients aged 18 and up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that nearly 1 in 5 American adults who have had the coronavirus continue to experience symptoms for months or years after first contracting the virus. The number of Americans suffering from the long-term effects of infection are expected to rise as covid-19 becomes an endemic disease, our colleague Frances Stead Sellers recently reported.

In the courts

McKinsey settles opioid claims with local governments, school districts

The global consulting giant McKinsey & Co has reached a deal with hundreds of local governments and school districts to settle claims that it helped fuel the nation’s opioid epidemic by advising OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma and other drugmakers on how to boost sales, Reuters reports.

Advertisement

The details of the settlement have not been made public. McKinsey previously agreed to pay more than $600 million to settle similar claims brought by most U.S. states and territories. McKinsey hasn’t admitted wrongdoing.

The firm still faces claims by health insurers, Native American tribes and the families of children who were exposed to opioids in the womb. The cases were filed across multiple states, but have been consolidated into a multidistrict litigation that is pending before U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco for pretrial proceedings.

Breyer denied a bid by McKinsey yesterday to dismiss the pending claims on the grounds that it didn’t do business in the states directly, ruling that the company has jurisdiction because it “purposefully directed its activities” at the states in its consulting work.

Reproductive wars

Midterms watch: In a memo to allies Wednesday, Marjorie Dannenfelser — the president of SBA Pro-Life America — wrote that her group believes momentum is shifting toward antiabortion Republican candidates.

In the weeks after the Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, the GOP was “lacking a cohesive response or counterattack” as Democrats hammered the party on the issue, Dannenfelser wrote in the memo sent to Republican candidates, consultants, Hill staff and more. In her assessment shared with The Health 202, Dannenfelser wrote that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) “completely flipped the narrative” when he introduced legislation last month to ban abortion after 15 weeks at the federal level.

The legislation won support from some like Blake Masters, a Republican vying for Arizona’s Senate seat. and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) who’s defending his seat this year. But on Capitol Hill, many lawmakers and some candidates, like Mehmet Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania, have tried to distance themselves from the legislation, saying restrictions on the procedure should be up to the state to decide.

In other health news

Logic Technology Development LLC plans to appeal the Food and Drug Administration’s recent marketing denial order of two of its menthol-flavored e-cigarette products, the company’s president, Corrado Mautone , said in a statement provided to The Health 202.

People of color who test positive for the coronavirus are less likely to receive Paxlovid and other treatments than White patients, according to are less likely to receive Paxlovid and other treatments than White patients, according to a study published yesterday by the CDC.

Montana has become a national model for , which sets maximum prices that its public employee health plan pays hospitals for services that are tied to Medicare reimbursement rates. But just as more states and employers are considering adopting it, Montana is signaling it’s ready to “modernize” its approach, Kaiser Health News reports. reference-based pricing , which sets maximum prices that its public employee health plan pays hospitals for services that are tied to Medicare reimbursement rates. But just as more states and employers are considering adopting it, Montana is signaling it’s ready to “modernize” its approach,reports.

Quote of the week

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all Monday.

GiftOutline Gift Article