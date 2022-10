The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was attacked during an early morning break-in of the couple’s San Francisco home, her office said Friday.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the speaker, said in a statement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”