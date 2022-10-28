Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But first:

EPA closed a refinery that rained oil. Now it’s a 'ticking time bomb.’

An oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands that the Environmental Protection Agency shut down last spring now poses the risk of a fire, explosion or other “catastrophic” releases of “extremely hazardous substances,” the agency found in a report released this week, Maxine reports this morning.

The idled plant on St. Croix, formerly known as the Limetree Bay refinery, experienced a series of accidents over the course of last year that spewed noxious fumes and showered oil droplets onto nearby homes, sending some residents to emergency rooms.

Now deteriorating conditions at the massive facility, which was sold in a bankruptcy auction in December, pose a major test of the Biden administration’s commitment to environmental justice.

In September, the EPA conducted an inspection of the refinery and observed “significant corrosion” of equipment including valves, pipes and pressure relief devices, the agency said in an Oct. 13 letter sent to the owners’ lawyers and made public this week.

“These conditions demonstrate a risk of imminent release of extremely hazardous substances,” the EPA said in an inspection report. “Because of this degree of corrosion, the vessels, piping, and/or valves may fail, resulting in a catastrophic release.”

Local residents question why federal officials have not done more to protect the health of this Caribbean island’s largely Black and Brown population.

“This report is equally alarming and affirming to those of us in the civic sector who have been sounding the bullhorn about the dangers posed by this refinery for years,” Deanna James, president of the St. Croix Foundation, said in an email. “Since 2019, St. Croix Foundation and our nonprofit partners have been on a lonely advocacy journey trying to compel policymakers to consider alternatives to this ‘ticking time bomb’ on our shores — to no avail.”

Elias Rodríguez, a spokesman for EPA Region 2 — which oversees New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and eight Native American tribes — said the agency is “continuing its vigilant oversight” of the refinery.

“EPA takes very seriously our duty to ensure that the facility complies with federal environmental rules designed to protect people,” Rodríguez said in an email. “EPA will use its authorities to protect the protect the health and safety of the facility workers and those who live in nearby communities.”

After the facility’s previous owners filed for bankruptcy in July 2021, a bankruptcy judge approved the plant’s sale for $62 million in December to West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.

Reached by phone on Thursday, Fermin Rodriguez, vice president and refinery manager for Port Hamilton Refining, said the company is “working with EPA and we’re providing all of the information that they requested. And we’re going to have independent inspectors here this week to validate what they indicate in the report.”

‘Cancel his weekend plans’

Judith Enck, who was tapped by President Barack Obama to lead EPA Region 2, expressed alarm that the agency waited nearly three weeks after the inspection to send the letter to the plant’s attorneys.

“This is not a situation where you politely exchange letters between lawyers,” said Enck, who now heads the Beyond Plastics advocacy organization. “This is a serious situation that needs the attention of the highest levels of EPA.”

Enck called on EPA Administrator Michael Regan to “cancel his weekend plans” and immediately board a flight to St. Croix, where she said the agency must inform residents of the imminent threats to their health.

A recent survey found that roughly 20,000 people live downwind of the refinery, while in an earlier 2019 analysis, the EPA found that 75 percent of residents of adjoining neighborhoods are people of color and 27 percent live below the poverty line.

Rodríguez, the EPA spokesman, said the agency took three weeks to send the letter because “time was required, especially with a facility of this size and complexity of the issues involved.”

But Jennifer Valiulis, executive director of the St. Croix Environmental Association, questioned whether the federal government would act with more urgency if the situation were unfolding in the contiguous United States.

“Not only are the surrounding communities primarily Black and Brown, but also as a territory, we have a different status in that we don’t vote for the president,” Valiulis said. “We don’t have a voting member of Congress. And so we have less ability to advocate for ourselves.”

On the Hill

House Republicans probe Biden’s oil reserve release, possible export ban

Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are investigating what they see as the Biden administration’s “potential misuse” of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as well as the White House’s potential plans to ban oil and gas exports, Ari Natter reports for Bloomberg News.

In a Wednesday letter to the Energy Department, the lawmakers requested a tranche of documents and information related to both moves, saying the administration “continues to pursue policies that suppress domestic energy production and drive fuel prices higher for consumers.”

President Biden announced last week that he is releasing 15 million more barrels of fuel from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move aimed at easing gasoline prices ahead of the midterm elections. The letter was led by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the top Republican on the Oversight panel, and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), the ranking member on the House oversight subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties.

In response to the probe, the Energy Department said in a statement that the administration is using the emergency supply as designed during a time of volatility within the energy market.

With only two weeks before the midterms, the letter serves as a preview of what could become more robust investigations into the Biden administration’s climate agenda if the GOP takes control of one or both chambers of Congress.

Pressure points

California regulators weigh ban on diesel-powered trucks, buses by 2040

California regulators met Thursday to consider a sweeping proposal to ban sales of diesel-burning trucks and buses by 2040, a move that is widely expected to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles both in California and nationally, our colleague Anna Phillips reports for The Climate 202.

The proposed rule would require that all new medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses sold in the state be zero-emission by 2040. Cities, counties and private fleet owners would gradually work toward this goal, making a larger percentage of their new vehicle purchases either electric or hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered, beginning in 2024.

If the rule is adopted — the California Air Resources Board will vote next spring — other states will likely follow. More than a dozen states typically adhere to California’s stricter emissions rules, and officials from New York, Connecticut, Washington state and Wisconsin have backed the proposal.

At Thursday’s hearing, fleet owners and trade groups representing major truck makers pushed the state to lower its ambitions, calling the proposed rule unworkable and costly.

The proposal “does not address a number of circumstances where the performance of zero-emission trucks is inadequate,” said Mike Tunnell, director of environmental affairs for the American Trucking Associations.

Meanwhile, climate advocates and Californians from communities that bear the brunt of diesel exhaust asked the state to move faster, pushing for a diesel truck and bus ban to take effect by 2036 and for smaller fleets to be included in the regulations.

Energy crisis likely to speed, not slow, green transition, IEA says

The energy crisis spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine will likely accelerate, not slow, the global transition away from fossil fuels and toward green technologies, the International Energy Agency said Thursday, Brad Plumer reports for the New York Times.

The agency’s World Energy Outlook, which forecasts energy trends through 2050, found that although some countries are burning more fossil fuels such as coal to make up for gas shortages, the effect is expected to be short-lived.

In fact, for the first time, the agency projected that global demand for oil, gas and coal would peak in the near future. Meanwhile, worldwide investment in clean energy is set to jump from $1.3 trillion in 2022 to more than $2 trillion annually by 2030, the agency said.

Still, scientists say the clean energy transition is not happening fast enough to avert the most catastrophic consequences of climate change. The report comes on the same day as a separate United Nations report that found nations have delayed climate action for so long that the Earth is on track to blow past a safe temperature threshold by almost a full degree.

International climate

Britain’s new prime minister will not attend COP27

Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, will not attend next month’s United Nations climate conference in Egypt, despite hopes among environmentalists that he would restore Britain’s credibility on climate change, Kate Whannel reports for BBC News.

A spokeswoman for 10 Downing Street said in a statement that Sunak will skip the COP27 climate talks “due to other pressing domestic commitments” and that Britain will instead be represented by other ministers, including Alok Sharma, who served as president of the COP26 climate talks in Scotland last year and is losing his role in Sunak’s cabinet.

Before her resignation as prime minister last week, Liz Truss had been expected to attend the conference, leading the opposing Labour Party to call Sunak’s absence a “massive failure of climate leadership.”

The spokeswoman for 10 Downing Street, however, said the U.K. remains “committed to net zero and to leading international and domestic action to tackle climate change.”

In the atmosphere

