What we know about the Paul Pelosi attack and suspect David DePape

Police in San Francisco on Oct. 28 said they arrested David DePape, 42, as a suspect in an attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. (Video: The Washington Post)

Paul Pelosi, 82, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home early Friday, sending shock waves across the political ecosystem amid fears of rising political violence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Here’s what we know so far about the attack. What is known about Paul Pelosi’s condition? Pelosi is being treated at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and has undergone surgery to repair a “skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” according to a statement issued by Drew Hammill, spokesman for Nancy Pelosi. “His doctors expect a full recovery,” he added.

“The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault.”

Pelosi was “struck at least one time” during the attack, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told a news conference on Friday.

How did the attack at Nancy Pelosi’s home unfold?

San Francisco police say the suspect, later identified as David DePape, forced entry to the Pelosi house via a rear door.

According to a person briefed on the case, who spoke with The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity to describe the details, DePape was searching for Speaker Pelosi when he entered, shouting out, “Where is Nancy?”

Police were dispatched at 2:27 a.m. Friday to a break-in at the Pelosi home, Police Chief Scott said, adding that police knocked on arrival, and the front door was opened “by someone inside.”

Police saw the suspect struggling with Pelosi, with each man having “one hand on a single hammer.”

Police, who were watching from outside the doorway, told both men to drop the hammer, at which point DePape “immediately pulled the hammer away” and “violently attacked” Pelosi with it, Scott said.

Police then tackled and disarmed DePape and arrested him, while requesting paramedic and emergency backup. Scott said DePape would be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary, among other offenses.

DePape was also taken to hospital, where he remained as of Friday evening.

How did Pelosi call the police?

Police say Pelosi was “able to call 911.” However, it seems he could not speak freely during the call.

Instead, Scott says, the dispatcher “was able to read between the lines” and “basically figured out that there was something more to this incident than what she was being told.”

“This was a well-being check and she just knew there was more to it. So she alerted — she went that extra step — and because of it, she dispatched it at a higher priority … that led to a quicker response,” he said.

Scott declined to give further details on what was said during the call, but praised the dispatcher’s “quick thinking” and “intuition.”

The Associated Press, citing a person familiar with the situation, said Pelosi had told the intruder he had to use the restroom, where his phone was charging.

What was the motive of the attack?

“This was not a random act. This was intentional,” Scott told reporters. However, he said police were not yet at a stage where they could publicly confirm what the motive was.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her team was working with law enforcement on the investigation and would bring forward multiple felony charges on Monday and expect DePape to be arraigned on Tuesday. “DePape will be held accountable for his heinous crimes,” she added.

DePape shouted “Where is Nancy?” when he entered the home, according to a person briefed on the case — a striking echo of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack when a pro-Trump mob could be heard chanting, “Nancy, Nancy” and “All we want is Pelosi” as they ransacked the building and her office.

Where was Nancy during the attack?

Nancy Pelosi has been fundraising and campaigning with Democrats around the country ahead of the midterm elections. When the attack happened she was in Washington, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Earlier this week, the speaker had been in Croatia for a forum on Crimea and in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to meet with Israel’s president. On Wednesday morning she was briefly in San Francisco for an event at the Golden Gate Bridge before she returned to Washington.

What do we know about the attacker, David DePape?

DePape, 42, lives in Richmond, Calif., about 11 miles from Pelosi’s home.

The Washington Post confirmed that a voluminous blog written under DePape’s name and filled with deeply antisemitic writings and baseless claims — as well as pro-Trump and anti-Democratic posts — was registered to an address where DePape lives, according to neighbors.

In a single day earlier this month, the blog had seven new posts. The titles included: “Balcks Nda jEwS,” “Were the Germans so Stupid?” “Who FINANCED Hitler’s rise to Power,” “Gas chamber doors” and “I guess this is as good a time as any.” The latter implored Trump to pick Tulsi Gabbard as his running mate for 2024.

DePape’s stepfather, Gene DePape, said in an interview with CNN that DePape was estranged from his family and had grown up in Powell River, British Columbia, before leaving Canada decades ago for California.

Who is Paul Pelosi?

Paul Pelosi, 82, owns Financial Leasing Services, a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm. He met his wife while studying at Georgetown University. She was a student at Trinity College, now Trinity Washington University, at the time. The Pelosis have been married for 59 years and have five children.

He was in the public spotlight in August after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and causing injury, following a May car crash in Northern California.

The Pelosis live in the leafy Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, which boasts multimillion-dollar homes. They have faced other incidents there, including in 2021 when it was spray-painted and a pig’s head left on the sidewalk — apparently in a protest aimed at Congress over insufficient coronavirus pandemic relief.

What reaction has there been?

President Biden has condemned the attack as “despicable,” saying there was “too much hatred, too much vitriol,” in American politics.

He told a fundraising dinner Friday night in Philadelphia that he had spoken to Nancy Pelosi directly, who told him her husband was “doing ok … and he seems to be coming along well — he’s in good spirits,” Biden said.

He said it was irresponsible for politicians to speak of elections being “stolen” and of the coronavirus being a “hoax,” and not think that such statements may “affect people who may not be so well balanced.” He also pointed to apparently similar sentiments expressed against Pelosi during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

“What makes us think that it’s not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough,” Biden said. “Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics.”

President Biden denounced the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), at a rally in Philadelphia on Oct. 28. (Video: The Washington Post)

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tweeted that he was “horrified and disgusted” by the attack and “grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery.”

However, fellow Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin drew ire after suggesting on the campaign trail that Republican voters would soon send the House speaker back home to be with her husband.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” he said. A spokeswoman for Youngkin later told The Post the governor wished Paul Pelosi “a full recovery and is keeping the Pelosi family in his prayers.”

Annah Aschbrenner, Eugene Scott, Perry Stein, Paul Kane, Lisa Bonos and Aaron C. Davis contributed to this report.

