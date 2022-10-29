What the Supreme Court justices have said on affirmative action and race

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.

Roberts has questioned race-conscious government policies since his time as a young lawyer in the Reagan administration, where he took a skeptical view of the Voting Rights Act.

His criticisms quickly became part of his record at the Supreme Court. During his first term, he dissented in a case about drawing congressional districts to favor the ability of minority groups to elect a candidate of their choice. “I do not believe it is our role to make judgments about which mixes of minority voters should count for purposes of forming a majority in an electoral district,” Roberts wrote, adding, “It is a sordid business, this divvying us up by race.”

Roberts dissented in 2016 when the court upheld the limited use of race in admission decisions at the University of Texas. He wrote the landmark decision in Shelby County v. Holder that struck the heart of the Voting Rights Act, a provision in which Congress decided which states were subject to the requirement that election law changes be approved in advance by the Justice Department or federal judges.

And in a decision that struck down voluntary desegregation plans in Seattle and Louisville, Roberts limited the role race can play in making student assignment decisions. He relied on 1954’s Brown v. Board of Education, which ended public school segregation. “Before Brown, schoolchildren were told where they could and could not go to school based on the color of their skin,” Roberts wrote. “The school districts in these cases have not carried the heavy burden of demonstrating that we should allow this once again—even for very different reasons.”