What to expect as the Supreme Court examines Harvard, UNC affirmative action policies

What is the format for the hearing?

Argument will begin at 10 a.m. with the case against the University of North Carolina, followed by the challenge to Harvard College. The justices have scheduled 90 minutes for the first argument and 70 for the second, but the discussion is likely to go overtime because the justices have changed their oral argument procedure since returning to the courtroom. Justice Clarence Thomas, the court’s most senior member, gets the first opportunity to ask a question, followed by a freewheeling session of questions. After that, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. gives each justice a turn to ask additional questions.

Both cases were brought by the group Students for Fair Admissions, which is represented by two attorneys, Patrick Strawbridge and Cameron T. Norris. Both are former law clerks to Thomas and partners at a boutique law firm that represented former president Donald Trump in his battles with Congress.