Paul and Doris McKinney at their home in Spotsylvania, Va. (Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post) Elections Early voters lament high prices and disunity, yet vote for opposite sides As millions of Americans vote early in the midterm elections, two competitive House districts in Virginia illustrate the divide as voters share similar concerns but cast ballots for different candidates

It wasn’t the big-ticket items like cars or houses that hit Paul and Doris McKinney. It was the cat food. The cans they buy went from 48 cents to 79 cents in just a few months, and while the pennies didn’t break the bank, the cat food became their family’s symbol of what’s gone wrong with America.

“It felt like they had a handle on things, and then it all fell apart,” said Paul, now retired after careers as a UPS delivery man and a custodian at the local high school. The McKinneys, both 79, live mainly on Social Security, and things are just not adding up.

This fall, the McKinneys — raised as Democrats but increasingly solid in their Republican voting in recent decades — went with the Republican in one of the country’s most hotly contested House races, mainly to throw out whoever’s in power but also because they’re scared: scared of not being able to afford the basics; scared of crime, even in their rural stretch of Virginia, 15 miles from the nearest town of any size; scared of what they see on TV about schools “teaching sex to second- and third-graders,” Paul said.

“It’s too early for little kids; they’ll find out soon enough,” said Doris, a retired school bus driver.

As millions of Americans vote early in midterm elections that are likely to underscore the nation’s deep divisions, there’s little evidence of either the unity that President Biden promised to rekindle in his 2020 campaign or of the permanently ruined nation that former president Donald Trump has warned against. Rather, many Americans say they feel called to the polls because — despite being exhausted by the cavalcade of bad news and ping-ponging election results, and despite polls showing the widespread unpopularity of Biden, Trump and other leaders of both parties — they still harbor hope that the country can be put back together again.

Early voting this fall is up sharply in Virginia over the last midterm elections — nearly 600,000 early votes as of Oct. 30, compared with about 345,000 in the entire 2018 early vote — but analysts say that boost is a result of the nationwide coronavirus- and convenience-driven shift away from in-person, Election Day voting, far more than a reflection of attitudes about this particular election. Similar surges have been seen this fall in hard-fought races in Georgia and Michigan, where absentee voters no longer need an excuse to vote early. But in some other states, including Arizona and Texas, which tightened ballot access in recent years, early turnout has been down this fall.

The McKinneys, who live in Spotsylvania County, a rapidly suburbanizing place 70 miles southwest of Washington, have had it with the anger they see on TV and in their community. Doris has a cousin, “and we don’t speak now because she’s a Democrat,” she said. “It’s just sad.” Paul prays for Americans to come together and stop hating one another.

That’s No. 1 on Rose Gonzalez’s list, too. A retired nurse, she lives 45 miles up I-95 from the McKinneys, in Lake Ridge, in another fast-growing county, Prince William, which has become a suburban magnet for growing families and for people from Washington’s close-in suburbs, from New York and other crowded Northeast cities, and from Central America, Asia and Africa too.

Unlike the McKinneys, Gonzalez voted Democratic last week. She’s not happy about inflation, either. She wishes crime stats weren’t climbing. But nothing matters to her nearly as much as “the perilous time we’re in in our country,” she said. “I’ve been through all the racism, and I thought we were moving toward more understanding.

“Now, it’s scary, the divisiveness,” she continued. “What is changing us? People struggled to get the vote, and now they want to take it away? Have you ever seen Congress or a president solve high prices? That’s not the reason to vote. Get people who will work together to make people’s lives better. Get basic rights in order. The economics will follow.”

Watching the back-to-back political ads that dominate commercial breaks on TV in places with contested races, you’d think the country was divided not only by party allegiance but also by people’s daily experience: One side is weighed down by soaring prices and a constant fear of rising crime, while the other side worries about the loss of abortion rights and the threat of tighter restrictions on voting.

But in dozens of interviews last week in two hard-fought congressional districts in deeply divided Virginia, voters overwhelmingly told fairly similar stories about what they’ve been going through lately: Republican or Democrat, they’re straining to cope with sharply higher grocery and gas prices. And people on both sides of the partisan split say they’re deeply concerned about the state of American democracy; the harsh, even angry political divisions within families and among friends; and the sense that the people running the country have gotten too old, too stuck in their ways and too detached from the lives of regular folks.

Those similar sets of grievances do not for a minute mean that Americans are putting aside their differences. Far from it.

In these two Virginia districts — each a blend of rural expanse and burgeoning suburbia — voters seem to mirror the nation’s divisions and similarities closely.

In the 7th District, stretching from the D.C. suburbs to the farmland that was home to several of the country’s Founding Fathers, a Trump-endorsed firebrand who serves on the Prince William County Board, Yesli Vega, is vying to become the state’s first Hispanic congresswoman by unseating Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer. In the 2nd District, dominated by Virginia Beach and Chesapeake in the Hampton Roads region, the House Jan. 6 committee’s only vulnerable Democrat, Rep. Elaine Luria, is trying to fend off a challenge from a Republican state senator and fellow Navy veteran, Jen Kiggans, in a military-heavy district known for its swing voters.

Both Spanberger and Luria won their seats, previously held by Republicans, in 2018 during a midterm wave powered in part by female voters rebelling against Trump’s presidency.

The flood of early voters this fall has been accompanied by polls showing a boost in enthusiasm about voting. Nationwide, 36 percent of voters said in an Economist-YouGov poll last week that they are more enthusiastic than in past congressional elections; 35 percent said their attitude was about the same as in the past. Republicans expressed more enthusiasm than Democrats, 48 percent to 38 percent. What voters across the board say about their lives right now, however, reveals that even though many Americans see the same changes and stresses in the country, they put vastly different weight on different issues, leading them to choose sharply different solutions.

Take, for example, Claire D’Amore and Jose Resto. D’Amore, 22, lives in Virginia Beach and is just out of Virginia Tech, laden with student loan debt. Resto, 64, drives a big truck, delivering groceries and pharmaceutical items, which means he’s feeling the harsh pain of filling his 200-gallon diesel tank. Both said they felt compelled to vote this fall to send a message — but hardly the same one.

D’Amore’s mother, Victoria, a former Republican, said that years ago she would have considered Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan “ridiculous,” but now she has to think about Claire and her debt load. Victoria said she voted for Luria in hopes that Democrats can retain control of Congress and push back against how “Donald Trump just totally disgraced our country.”

Claire also voted for the Democrat, but not so much because of her student debt. Rather, her main motive was to protect women’s rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision establishing a national right to abortion.

“I want to protect my own rights,” Claire said, recounting how pro- and anti-abortion-rights protests on her school’s campus sounded like people talking right past each other. Claire explained to her mother that “our generation is so polarized. Your generation sort of made us polarized. And now … I don’t know. Like, I don’t know what the future holds.”

Resto, the truck driver, who lives in Spotsylvania County in Spanberger’s district, is also pained by the divisions in the country — even in his own family. His wife and daughter are voting Democratic, and he’s on Trump’s side. “Honestly, I think he’s a [jerk], but he delivered on his promises — he made the economy better,” Resto said.

The family’s split goes far deeper than party labels. “My family thought I was homophobic because I don’t agree with them on those issues,” Resto said. “Then my daughter came out to me, and she thought I’d hate her for it. I told her, ‘You think I didn’t know you were gay?’ I could never be angry at her. People think just because you have different views about politics, you don’t love them. You either love them or disown them, and I’m not about to disown my own daughter.”

Resto said his vote for Vega, the Republican challenger, stems not from his attitudes about morality or sexuality but from his concern about the crushing impact of inflation and his belief that Democrats are too sanguine about illegal immigration.

Born in Missouri of Puerto Rican descent, Resto said he and many other Hispanics “who are here legally don’t like seeing the Democrats pushing to bring in more Hispanics. … The Hispanics get blamed for the gangs and violent criminals, and we’re just tired of getting lumped with them. So I had to go with the Republicans.”

Resto doesn’t vote every year — as a truck driver, he’s often out of town on Election Day. But he made a point of voting early this year in part because he’s convinced that Spanberger “votes 100 percent with Pelosi,” a phrase that more than a dozen Republican voters used in interviews last week, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Word for word, that’s the phrasing used in an attack ad running over and over on Washington-area TV channels. Diane White used the same words to explain her vote for Vega: “It’s my groceries and gas, and the electric bills, but it’s also that Spanberger votes 100 percent with Pelosi,” said White, 72, a hairdresser who lives in Stafford County, which has transformed from a mainly agricultural area to a swift-growing exurb in recent years.

Spanberger and Pelosi did agree on all major votes in the 2021-22 House session, according to a ProPublica analysis, but Spanberger broke with the speaker more often than all but seven House Democrats in the previous session, 2019-20.

White said her political views have hardened in recent years. She used to vote for the occasional Democrat; no more. She’s too worried about crime and overdevelopment of her formerly rural community to consider the other side, she said: “We don’t have the country friendliness anymore. I really miss it.”

She sees how bitter people have become about politics, so much so that at work, she often has to “cut off the conversation. I tell them, ‘Let’s drop it.’ I shut my mouth because I won’t let politics hurt relations with customers.”

She wouldn’t mind another four years of Trump but said she’d be just as happy to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the next Republican nominee for president. “Trump is getting up there in age,” she said, “and DeSantis is not as outspoken — he doesn’t get people as angry.”

Angry people are much on the minds of the Johnson family in Dale City in Prince William County. Brian Johnson, a 32-year-old heating and air conditioning technician, went with his parents, Terry and George, to vote for Spanberger because they’re rattled by the state of the union.

For the Johnson parents, the haunting images of a mob attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were too reminiscent of what Black families like theirs went through during the Jim Crow era, the civil rights movement and on and on. “As a Black woman, I’m concerned to see the right to vote threatened like it is today, to see the level of hate we’re seeing,” said Terry, 66, a retired Fairfax County government employee.

“Prices go up and down all the time,” said George, 62, who retired from a career as a corrections officer. “But democracy is the big thing. If we don’t have that, we don’t have anything.”

Brian nodded, agreeing with his parents, but for him, the primary motive to vote this fall is “women’s rights. I have a lot of women in my life — sisters, mother, wife. I can’t ignore what’s happening. We have other issues, but nothing’s more important than what a woman decides to do with her own body.”

One hundred and seventy miles south, in Suffolk, southwest of Norfolk, Margaret and Floyd Dugger have agreed to disagree on abortion rights. Margaret, 69, thinks back to a friend she had in junior high who was molested by her father and whose family skipped town after she became pregnant. She can’t countenance a return to the secrecy and tragic outcomes of the time before abortion was legalized.

Her husband, 71-year-old Floyd, is morally opposed to abortion. Though he’s no Republican, he sees the overturn of Roe as one thing the country finally got right.

But as they exited an early-voting center, the couple were in sync on their choice of Luria, the Democrat, because democracy, as Margaret said, “is in pain. I’ll soon be 70 years old, in December, and I would have never thought this could ever happen,” she said, referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Floyd, an Army veteran and former U.S. marshal, admires Luria for serving on the House committee investigating the Capitol attack, which left him unnerved, recalling ugly chapters of American history that he wanted to believe were behind us.

The Duggers grew up at the tail end of segregation. Floyd attended a segregated all-Black high school in rural Southside Virginia, even a decade after the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision. Margaret, who grew up in New York, remembers having to use the back doors of cafes and snack bars while passing through Richmond with her grandmother on summer trips south.

In recent decades, the couple said, they’d felt proud of a country that had made real progress on civil rights. Margaret, who for 20 years taught special education in Suffolk, loved organizing field trips to the nation’s capital to make kids “feel proud of where they are and where they’re coming from.”

But since Trump took office, she hasn’t wanted to go back to Washington, which now fills her with dread. “He brought us 100 years backward,” she said.

Even after nearly two years without Trump in the White House, her pride in America hasn’t returned. Yet Margaret remains hopeful, and that’s why she voted: “You’ve got to believe in something, and I believe it’s going to get better. But when? I don’t know.”

That uncertainty about the road back to something more workable was another theme that bridged the partisan divide among many voters.

Many voters seem to crave a path toward an acceptable middle ground. Others yearn to be inspired; they’re tired of settling for what Chuck Foster, a 57-year-old Republican in Virginia Beach, called “the lesser of two evils.” This year’s election reminds him of 2016, when it seemed to him that most people were making their choice from a place of dismay with both candidates, Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

For Foster, the lesser evil now is Luria’s Republican challenger, Kiggans, a retired Navy pilot who, for reasons Foster doesn’t understand, hasn’t been able to affirm that Biden was legitimately elected in 2020. Foster wants to make a statement against Democratic policies that he thinks are dragging down the economy, but he also wishes Republicans didn’t seem so beholden to one man, Trump.

“We as a country have just lost our way,” said Foster, a former principal at a Virginia juvenile detention center. “I’m a Republican, but I’m terrified of this whole Trump wave, and it just won’t go away.”

Foster doesn’t see Kiggans as a fresh start. She’s not a moderate, he said, though she has tried to portray herself that way. Still, she isn’t Luria, who Foster said is “too aligned with Biden,” who he believes is damaging the economy with government aid to “the lowest common denominator of liberal voter: ‘I’m here for you.’ Handout, handout, handout.”

Brian A. Young shares that frustration with Democrats. Living paycheck to paycheck, the 60-year-old military contractor showed up to vote for Kiggans in Virginia Beach because “the country is going to hell in a handbasket, and we have got to do something or we won’t have a country anymore” — a phrase right out of Trump’s rally speeches.

Every time Democrats are in power, Young said, “it’s just like we’ve got to come back and clean up Aisle 13 … to get things back in order.” Even though Biden was certified as the winner and there was no evidence of widespread fraud, Young said that he believes Trump actually won in 2020. He misses Trump but is not certain he should run again in 2024.

“We’re probably as close to a civil war that we’ve ever been,” Young said. All he can do about it, he said, is vote: “I love America, and I want to keep America great, which is extremely difficult at the moment.”

Gonzalez, the retired nurse in Prince William, voted the other way, but like Young, she wants her country to be better than what it has become. “I see Biden working hard to find what makes us similar,” she said. “I want to tell people: This is not a show, like ‘The Apprentice.’ This is real life.”

