The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has said she will skip this month's United Nations climate conference in Egypt, criticizing the summit as a forum for "greenwashing" by corporations and countries, our colleague Shannon Osaka reports.

But throngs of diplomats, world leaders, activists and journalists are expected to attend the summit, known as COP27, to be held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh starting on Sunday.

Here are five people who could help determine the outcome of the negotiations — and whether they lead to meaningful progress or “blah, blah, blah,” as Thunberg memorably summarized last year’s summit in Scotland:

Sherry Rehman

Pakistan’s climate minister, Sherry Rehman, is expected to play a key role in urging wealthy countries to compensate poor nations for the costs of climate-change-fueled disasters.

Record rainfall spurred catastrophic flooding in the South Asian nation this summer, killing about 1,500 people and causing more than $40 billion in damage, according to Pakistani officials. Scientists have found that the flooding was exacerbated by climate change, even though Pakistan is historically responsible for less than 1 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

By coincidence, Pakistan chairs a group of 134 developing countries, known as the G77, that plans to press developed nations for finance for “loss and damage” — the unavoidable, irreversible harms caused by global warming — at the summit.

Rehman will be able to draw on her experience as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, which has historically emitted more carbon dioxide than any other country.

Jennifer Morgan

Germany’s climate envoy, Jennifer Morgan, ran Greenpeace International for six years before joining the same government that she had criticized as an activist.

While heading the environmental group, Morgan attended last year’s COP26 talks in Glasgow, Scotland, where she disrupted an event and held signs that slammed the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero as a “scam.”

Now as a government official, Morgan was selected to help facilitate the negotiations along with Chile’s environment minister Maisa Rojas. In a statement to The Climate 202, Morgan called on countries to accelerate their transitions to clean energy, despite the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“After COP27, solar and wind energy have to be the winners — coal and oil have to be the losers,” she said.

John F. Kerry

U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry, who served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama, will arrive at COP27 with a mixed U.S. record on climate policy. While President Biden recently signed the biggest climate bill in the nation’s history, the United States has failed to deliver billions of dollars to help poor nations adapt to climate disasters and green their economies.

Kerry last week insisted that the United States was open to compensating vulnerable nations for loss and damage, even though the United States and the European Union have historically blocked proposals for formal negotiations over the issue.

“We believe we have to step up, and we have a responsibility. We accept that,” Kerry told reporters after an appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations.

While many observers expect Kerry to step down after COP27, State Department spokeswoman Whitney Smith said in a statement that Kerry “has no plans to depart, and his sole focus is COP27, period.”

Xie Zhenhua

While Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend COP27, Chinese climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua is expected to participate, despite the country’s “zero covid” campaign.

Many observers will be watching whether Xie interacts with Kerry after China suspended climate talks with the United States in retaliation for the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan.

Vanessa Nakate

While not a government official, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate will be one of the most vocal advocates for delivering climate finance to Africa at COP27, which is being billed as the “African COP” because of its location on the continent.

Africa is responsible for less than 3 percent of the world’s cumulative emissions, but it is uniquely vulnerable to extreme heat, which could make parts of the continent uninhabitable by 2100. Meanwhile, East Africa has already been parched by its worst drought in four decades, fueling an unprecedented famine affecting more than 80 million people across Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda and Djibouti.

“I was 13 years old when President Obama talked about the $100 billion climate finance. But it has not yet been delivered,” Nakate said in an interview with The Climate 202 at COP26. “So it is hard for me to believe that the money that has been committed will be delivered, and yet the previous promise is just a broken promise.”

Pressure points

Biden suggests extra tax if oil companies don’t help reduce gas prices

President Biden on Monday floated the idea of imposing a new tax on the excess profits of the largest oil and gas companies if they do not invest in new production to lower gasoline prices, The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein, Evan Halper and Yasmeen Abutaleb report.

The remarks at the White House came days after ExxonMobil posted a record profit of $19.7 billion, while Chevron posted an $11.2 billion profit, its second highest on record. The short speech also came a week before midterm elections in which high gas prices and inflation have been top issues.

While Biden stopped short of specifically calling for a “windfall tax” on excess oil company profits, several congressional Democrats have introduced legislation to impose a windfall tax and give the proceeds to consumers as a rebate, including Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.), Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) and Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (Ore.).

None of the bills are likely to pass, given expected resistance from both Republicans and moderate Democrats. Republicans on Monday slammed Biden’s move as a political stunt that would not bring down energy costs.

International climate

Lula vowed to safeguard the Amazon. After Bolsonaro, it won’t be easy.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was elected president of Brazil on Sunday after making the environment central to his campaign, now faces the challenge of safeguarding the Amazon rainforest after years of unprecedented deforestation under President Jair Bolsonaro, The Post’s Paulina Villegas and Sarah Kaplan report.

The significance of the Amazon in the fight against climate change is hard to overstate. When healthy, the rainforest annually absorbs around the same amount of carbon dioxide that Germany emits each year. But scientists warn that the rainforest is hurtling toward a crucial tipping point, when it could become a carbon source instead of a carbon sink.

Saving the world's largest rainforest from a point of no return is no simple task, and any substantial change will take time, experts said, especially after the ecosystem shrank by about 17 percent under Bolsonaro.

Still, some Brazilians said they felt a sense of relief after the election for both themselves and everyone.

“It feels like we can breathe again,” said Gustavo Conde, a 23-year-old cook in downtown Brasilia. “And so will the planet.”

On the Hill

Biden to campaign in California with Rep. Levin

President Biden will campaign with Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) in San Diego this week in an effort to help one of the most vulnerable House Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely describe the president’s schedule, The Post’s Michael Scherer and Tyler Pager report.

Since coming to Congress in 2019, Levin has championed a swift transition to electric vehicles and other clean energy technologies. He is running against Republican Brian Maryott, who supports an “all-of-the-above” approach to energy policy but opposes new drilling off the coast of California.

Major green groups, including the League of Conservation Voters and the Sunrise Movement, have thrown their support behind Levin, with LCV giving him a score of 100 percent in 2021 for the organization’s annual National Environmental Scorecard.

The White House and Levin’s campaign declined to comment.

Agency alert

Interior finalizes two wind energy areas in Gulf of Mexico

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday announced that it had finalized two wind energy areas in the Gulf of Mexico, bringing the Biden administration closer to its goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

The first area is located off the coast of Galveston, Tex., and totals 508,265 acres, while the second area is off the coast of Lake Charles, La., and totals 174,275 acres.

Together, both areas have the potential to generate enough offshore wind energy to power nearly 3 million homes, the agency said, adding that it plans to propose lease sales in those waters later this year or early next year.

In the atmosphere

Thanks for reading!

