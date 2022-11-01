The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Courts & Law

Roberts temporarily delays release of Trump tax records

By
Updated November 1, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. EDT|Published November 1, 2022 at 10:01 a.m. EDT
Visitors leave the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 31, 2022. (Eric Lee/for The Washington Post)

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. temporarily halted the release of former president Donald Trump’s tax records to a congressional committee, and called for more briefing in the case.

Without the Supreme Court’s intervention, the records could have been handed over to the House Ways and Means Committee as early as Thursday.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Last week, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit declined to review earlier rulings finding that lawmakers are entitled to the documents in the long-running legal battle. The court also said it would not put the release of the papers on hold.

Roberts, the justice designated to hear emergency orders from that court, put the release on hold and called for a response from the committee by noon on Thursday.

Loading...