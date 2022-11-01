Roberts temporarily delays release of Trump tax records

Without the Supreme Court’s intervention, the records could have been handed over to the House Ways and Means Committee as early as Thursday.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. temporarily halted the release of former president Donald Trump’s tax records to a congressional committee, and called for more briefing in the case.

Last week, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit declined to review earlier rulings finding that lawmakers are entitled to the documents in the long-running legal battle. The court also said it would not put the release of the papers on hold.