Abortion, marijuana, voting: The big issues in state ballot measures in 2022

- Who’s on your ballot
- How the election will affect issues you care about
- How to make sure your vote counts
- Why the midterms matter
Here are four big issues up for a vote in several states:
Abortion
Five states — California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont — have ballot measures on abortion. California’s Proposition 1, Michigan’s Proposal 3 and Vermont’s Proposal 5 ask if voters want to enshrine abortion rights into state law, while Kentucky’s Amendment 2 asks whether to amend the state constitution to explicitly state that the charter doesn’t grant the right to an abortion. Montana’s legislative referendum would require health-care providers to try to save any infant born alive, including after attempted abortions, or face fines or jail time.
The ballot measures give abortion rights and antiabortion advocates an opportunity to appeal directly to voters after the nation’s highest court overturned Roe v. Wade. More than a quarter of women ages 15 to 44 live in states where abortion is now banned or mostly banned.
In August, Kansas voters overwhelming rejected a ballot measure that would have stripped abortion protections from state law.
— Kim Bellware and Rachel Roubein
Marijuana legalization
Recreational marijuana will appear on midterm ballots in five states, four of which are traditionally conservative — highlighting the increasingly bipartisan support of legalization.
Voters will decide whether recreational marijuana can be used legally by adults in Arkansas (Issue 4), Maryland (Question 4), Missouri (Amendment 3), North Dakota (Statutory Measure 2) and South Dakota (Initiated Measure 27). And while success across the board is uncertain, cannabis advocates who are accustomed to victory at the polls hope efforts in these states will bolster the case for legalizing marijuana at the federal level.
— Karina Elwood
Voting
Various changes to voting-related policies will be on ballots in seven states. Nevada’s Question 3 would establish ranked-choice voting for congressional and certain state elections. The change would allow voters to rank their preferences in the general election among the top five candidates who advance from an open primary. Maine and Alaska are the only other states that have adopted similar systems.
Voters in Ohio and Louisiana are deciding whether to prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, while those in Arizona and Nebraska are considering more strict voter identification requirements.
Connecticut will vote on a constitutional amendment to allow in-person early voting. A proposed constitutional amendment in Michigan would require nine days of early voting, prepaid stamps and a system for tracking absentee ballots, and establish that people have a right to vote without harassment, interference or intimidation.
Slavery in prisons
Five states will vote on whether to eliminate language in their constitutions that allows slavery as punishment in prisons, an exception written into the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery more than 150 years ago.
Experts say the bills — which are on ballots in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont — could buoy growing prison-reform efforts in a country where roughly 800,000 prisoners work, often being forced to do so and for little to no pay. The 13th Amendment bans slavery or involuntary servitude, except when it is used as punishment for a crime.
— Kelly Kasulis Cho