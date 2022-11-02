Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every aspect of the story should be familiar to U.S. observers save one: the language. In the wake of incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s loss in Sunday’s runoff election, his supporters on the U.S. far-right have deployed the same playbook they followed in the wake of Donald Trump’s loss two years ago. Allege fraud. Insist that it’s the other side that’s deeply corrupt. Push for some extra-democratic process by which Bolsonaro might retain power.

Unlike Trump, Bolsonaro acknowledged the election results in a speech on Tuesday and allowed for the transition to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to move forward. But he didn’t concede.

Users of Truth Social, Trump’s social-media app, received a push alert on Tuesday with news about an election it is safe to assume that few of them were tracking closely: “Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro does not concede election in first public speech following results.” The alert went to a post from a podcast host summarizing a story from the Associated Press.

One of the better measures of what’s going on here comes not from Trump but from the New York Young Republican Club. A group based in New York City, the NYYRC has been unabashed in embracing far-right politics and actors. Its upcoming gala will feature Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as a keynote speaker; she’ll be joined by right-wing provocateur Jack Posobiec.

On Tuesday, the group shared two posts on social media about Brazil. One was a news article celebrating a series of protests against the election results by Bolsonaro supporters. Another called for followers to “fight for Brazil’s sovereignty and future!”

Suffice to say that there is little reason to think that the NYYRC has more insight into the legitimacy of the election results in Brazil than impartial observers, none of whom has articulated concerns about the vote. The fair assumption is, instead, that any election in which the right-wing candidate loses is one that is rejected by default by the U.S. right, using the same set of claims and responses over and over again.

Again, the NYYRC simply offers an extreme example of that impulse. Stephen K. Bannon, who has advised Bolsonaro in the past, was quick to allege fraud in both the initial balloting and after Sunday’s runoff.

His argument after the first round was, again, very familiar: The vote began to swing away from Bolsonaro as votes were counted, which he suggested implied possible fraud. And the explanation was also familiar: The shift derives not from fraud but from the order in which votes were counted. As The Washington Post explained earlier this week, the region of the country that was Lula’s base of support is more rural and its internet connections spottier. It’s typical that those votes take longer to be transmitted to the central counting office and that the country see the same sort of right-to-left shift as the U.S. saw in 2020.

Bannon is a prolific podcaster, and he dedicated part of his show on Tuesday to interviewing a reporter discussing the scene in Brazil. He asked if perhaps the protests were "a beginning of a Brazilian spring” — suggesting a popular uprising against the democratic election. The reporter insisted that Bolsonaro wasn’t endorsing any sort of uprising but, instead, declined to concede so that he had time to uncover this purported “fraud.” Bannon replied by disparaging the Biden administration’s rapid and pointed recognition of the election results as suspicious.

The message that the election was going to be stolen by fraud was not uncommon on the right here in the U.S. as the vote neared. Ali Alexander, one of the most enthusiastic voices arguing that the 2020 contest was stolen, wrote on Truth Social that Biden was somehow involved in “STEALING the Brazilian election for socialist Lula.” He suggested that the “[m]ilitary standby.” When Bolsonaro lost, the idea that his loss was illegitimate was already established — just as was the case domestically in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Fox News host Tucker Carlson elevated similar unfounded claims about the Brazilian election. As he has other right-wing politicians and autocrats, Carlson dedicated a significant amount of time to promoting Bolsonaro. On his show Tuesday night, he railed against the outcome.

“The margin of victory is less than two percent,” he said. “There are a lot of questions about this election, whether all the ballots were counted, for example. And Bolsonaro has not conceded. But questioning the election results in Brazil is no longer allowed there or even here.”

This, too, fits with the pattern. Carlson doesn’t say fraud occurred he just asks questions — questions that allow him to elevate doubt exactly where he wants it but which also allows him to avoid any accountability for being wrong. It’s what he’s done with the elections here, with vaccines, with the attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The tactic also allows him to cast efforts to tamp down on baseless conspiracy theories as oppositional to free speech: Why are the authorities preventing me from simply asking questions?? The answer, of course, is that no one is fooled by Carlson’s facade of skepticism.

Carlson didn’t present any actual evidence, of course. He rarely does. There is no reason to think that his concern centers on the validity of the democratic process in Brazil; instead, it seems very clear that his interest is in preserving far-right power by any means necessary.

But in each case here the elevation of doubt about Brazil isn’t just about Brazil. It’s about elevating doubt about these election results universally. It’s a way to suggest that all elections are corrupt and dubious and that things like angry protests in the streets are a better measure of popular support.

It’s a way to prime right-wing Americans to view our own election results as dismissible.

