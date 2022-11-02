Midterm elections latest news Candidates hone closing arguments with Election Day less than a week away

With just six days until Election Day, candidates are honing their closing arguments in a slew of new ads directed at undecided voters and in a handful of remaining debates. On Wednesday night, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) will face off for a final time with Republican challenger Don Bolduc, a candidate backed by former president Donald Trump, in one of the contests that could determine control of the Senate. President Biden, meanwhile, is off the campaign trail Wednesday but holding an event at the White House focused on job training.