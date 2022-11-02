Midterm elections latest news Candidates hone closing arguments with Election Day less than a week away

With just six days until Election Day, candidates are honing their closing arguments in a slew of new ads directed at undecided voters and in a handful of remaining debates. On Wednesday night, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) will face off for a final time with Republican challenger Don Bolduc, a candidate backed by former president Donald Trump, in one of the contests that could determine control of the Senate. President Biden, meanwhile, is off the campaign trail Wednesday but holding an event at the White House focused on job training.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
The latest: The midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Follow our live coverage.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8. Voters in more than half of the states will need to register before Election Day to cast a ballot. If you’re voting by mail, here’s how to track your ballot.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
Are you ready to vote? Answer a few questions and we will curate a personalized list of stories, explainers and graphics to prepare you to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Build your tool kit here.