On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that something President Biden had hinted was inevitable had finally swung into motion: The president is taking the first steps toward planning his reelection campaign. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s not terribly surprising that an incumbent president would be planning for a second term, except that Biden faces challenges that most first-term presidents don’t: He’s unpopular, with members of his own party (often self-servingly) calling for him not to run again. He’s also already the oldest president in history, older at the start of his first term than Ronald Reagan was at the end of his second one. But the planning moves forward, nonetheless.

On the other side of the aisle, of course, candidates have been jostling against one another for some time. Former president Donald Trump may need to be treated for a sprain after winking so aggressively at the idea of running for his old office in 2024. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent more energy over the past year appealing to Republicans nationally than worrying about his reelection effort, to be decided by voters next week. Any number of other Republicans have been less explicit or less successful at generating buzz, or both.

Polling from YouGov provided to The Post shows the dichotomy in how each party views its potential candidate fields, two years before the 2024 general election. Things will change — no one in November 2014 was thinking much about the likelihood of a President Trump, probably including Trump himself. But the picture that’s presented is nonetheless interesting: Democrats, despite having the incumbent president, are more splintered in how they view a potential field.

YouGov asked two questions: Who would you like to see run and who would you most like to see run? The former allowed for multiple answers — if you wanted, say, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to run as well as Biden, you could select both. But if you were most excited about Ocasio-Cortez’s candidacy, she would be your sole answer for the second question.

The result is that most of those included in the poll had substantially higher support as possible candidates than preferred candidates. (In an email, YouGov’s Carl Bialik explained that the list of candidates included in the poll came from past open-ended polling and prediction markets, among other things.) On the graph below, you can see that the dots are all above the diagonal line — there’s more support for candidates running (on the vertical axis) than there is identification of those candidates as the candidates Democrats want to support (horizontal axis).

Two things to note here. First, Biden is well apart from the pack, with more support for being on the ballot and more support as the top candidate. The other thing to note is how evenly distributed the rest of the candidates are. There’s a pretty clean range from top to bottom, with lots of candidates viewed as good possible candidates by at least 20 percent of Democratic respondents.

Now compare that chart to the responses from Republicans.

I added Biden’s position with Democrats for comparative purposes: Republicans are more likely to say they want to see DeSantis and Trump on the ballot than Democrats were to say the same of Biden. And Republicans were as or more likely to identify Trump or DeSantis as their preferred candidates than Democrats were to say the same of Biden.

The rest of the Republicans are clumped down there in the lower left corner. There’s very little separation and relatively few candidates who Republicans really want to see on the ballot. Only four Republicans (including Trump and DeSantis) are viewed as important to include on the ballot by at least 20 percent of their party. For Democrats, nine candidates pass the 20 percent mark — with an incumbent Democratic president!

Some of this can be chalked up to differences in how the parties view candidates and primary campaigns. In 2020, for example, the Republican Party as an institution actively tried to box out competition to Trump. And Democrats have a structurally more competitive process, with states splitting delegates between candidates, unlike the winner-take-all system common with the GOP.

Still. That Republicans are more enthusiastic about two candidates (albeit one who is a former president) than Democrats are about their sitting president suggests that Biden’s nascent reelection campaign didn’t get started a moment too soon.

