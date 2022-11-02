Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There are at least two reasons that baseless claims about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband spread so quickly. One is that the confessed attacker had espoused conspiracy theories that have broadly infected the political right, from claims about the 2020 election results to QAnon. That the federal government has been warning for years about the path from things like QAnon to political violence was ignored; instead, there was a rush to blame the violence on something less closely attached to standard right-wing rhetoric.

The other reason these conspiracy theories spread is the same reason that QAnon itself did: There are reward mechanisms for sowing doubt that don’t exist for sharing the less-exciting truth. There are political rewards, certainly; various political actors got new surges in attention by spreading false claims about the attack. (There’s a reason Donald Trump himself eventually climbed onto that bandwagon.) Suggesting that authorities are lying has been an audience-builder since the days of UFO chatter on AM radio. But now it’s also a central component of the right’s worldview. If officials say it, it’s a lie, the thinking goes — particularly if those officials can be in any way tied to the political left.

What makes conspiracy theories so powerful, though, is information. They aren’t simply invented out of thin air. They’re cobbled together piecemeal from people looking for patterns that don’t exist. When movies show deranged people drawing colored string between points on a corkboard, they aren’t threading together empty spots. They’re connecting random things that have no actual connection, picking out faces in clouds.

An initial trigger is often early, unclear information about what occurred. We see this frequently, from the attack on Paul Pelosi to claims that the 2020 election was stolen to conspiracy theories about the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. In each case, things that seemed like they might be one way were shown to be something else, generally as new information is gathered. This is how learning works. But because early indicators are often wrong, they are later dismissed by authorities — and therefore become looped into conspiracies.

On Tuesday evening, The Washington Post reported that the Capitol Police had a live feed of the Pelosi couple’s San Francisco house during the attack but that no one was monitoring the feed. In short order, a new demand emerged: Release that video! Release the video of the responding police officers! What are you hiding?! Because this is how the conspiracy theory continues to ooze forward. There’s always some information out there being suspiciously hidden that will prove the conspiracy theory correct. If that information is suppressed, it reinforces the conspiracy theory. If it is released, it becomes evidence that contributes to the conspiracy theory — colored yarn is pinned to it — or attention just turns to some other just-out-of-sight information.

The internet makes all of this so depressingly easy. Not only is it a warehouse of information, it is also the corkboard and the colored yarn. You can forage for evidence of your belief system to your heart’s content and you can see how other sympathetic allies have strung together their own theories.

I frequently come back to Lawrence Lessig’s 2009 essay “Against Transparency” in which he warned that publishing information in the interests of governmental transparency would simply give people scads of material to generate their own narratives. That’s exactly what happened, though Lessig didn’t foresee that the advent of social media would vastly speed up the narrative-building process.

As an employee of a newspaper, I would, in fact, like to see the video that the Capitol Police overlooked, and the body-cam footage. It is the media’s job to question authority and to ensure accountability. It is also the media’s job to present accurate information to the public and to stamp out misinformation. So while seeing that footage would be useful, there is not at this point any reason to believe that the attack on Paul Pelosi was anything other than what various legal documents have suggested.

The lure of conspiracy is too strong to accept that, however, and the public understanding of how logic works is too weak. One of the common responses to Trump’s false claims about election fraud was that it was up to the media to prove rampant fraud didn’t happen, which is nothing more than shifting an impossible burden away from the conspiracy theory. If I were to argue that you, the reader, are nothing more than a sentient cat, it would not be up to you to prove me wrong; it is up to me to defend my claim. Fraud claims work the same way — or they should.

Don Bolduc, the Republican seeking to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), recently repeated a debunked claim that children were identifying as animals and demanding litter boxes in school. When challenged by an NBC News reporter, Bolduc insisted it wasn’t up to him to prove his assertion, but, instead, for the school to prove him wrong. The particular school he identified as accommodating the request did in fact deny it. But you can see how this progresses: He can simply claim it’s true at some other school. Barring every school showing photos of every corner of every room — and showing photos of every location for every moment of the past two years — the claim in the abstract is unfalsifiable, even if it is obviously false.

What those clamoring for the release of the footage will argue is that they are simply seeking to do their own validation of the conspiracy theory. That they’re doing what Bolduc won’t. But again, there’s no reason to think that the offered explanation is suspect and, again, releasing more information will simply throw more things at the base of the corkboard to be perused. How much traction did the conspiracy theorists get out of a photo of broken glass outside the Pelosis’ home, despite it not being evidence of anything dubious happening?

More transparency and more information are good when considered responsibly. The challenge is that one can no more control how that information is applied than the people who, say, write magazine articles scrutinized for patterns of numbers by the corkboard set can control getting looped into a delusion.

The requests for video footage of the Pelosi attack, like the request for footage from the Capitol riot, is not primarily about the footage. It is primarily about using the request for the footage as a way to imply that something is being hidden.

