Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Send tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Send leftover Halloween candy to 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. (Just kidding: Do not mail us candy or anything else except for leaked documents.) Thanks for waking up with us. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today's edition … Capitol Police cameras caught break-in at Pelosi home, Aaron C. Davis, Carol D. Leonnig, Marianna Sotomayor and Paul Kane report ... Biden administration officials are dreading three words: Chairman Rand Paul, Dan Diamond and Rachel Roubein report ... Jeff Stein goes inside the Biden team’s fixation on gas prices … but first …

The campaign

Why we might not know the results on election night and why it matters

It’s an important point: We likely won’t not know all the midterm election results on Tuesday night due to a combination of factors, including states’ election rules, the pace of ballot counting (including mail-in and absentee ballots), potential automatic recounts and potential challenges to the results.

Advertisement

All things that are normal to the process, election experts emphasize.

But in a post-2020 world in which election denialism is alive and well among Republicans after former president Donald Trump stoked mistrust of the electoral system with false claims of fraud, any uncertainty or delay has the potential to spark chaos. That’s particularly true if the battle for control of either chamber is close.

And control of the Senate might not be clear for days or even a month.

Georgia: In one of the tightest Senate races in the country, candidates must receive at least 50 percent of the vote (plus one vote) to win. As happened in the 2020 election, it’s likely that neither Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) nor his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, will reach that threshold. So expect a runoff election on Dec. 6.

Pennsylvania: Another race that could determine Senate might not be decided on Election Day. That’s because the state, led by the Republican legislature, implemented a law that prevents the state from counting mail-in votes until the day after Election Day. Counting could take days, and the vote tallies could shift from candidate to candidate throughout the process.

Arizona: The swing state is home to highly competitive Senate and governor’s races — and they might not be decided right away. Arizona primarily votes by mail, and in 2020 it took time to count all the mail-in ballots. Arizona’s Republican legislature also eased the threshold for an automatic recount to 0.5 percent after the 2020 election, making a recount more likely.

“We will have no idea who has won on election night,” Adrian Fontes, the Democratic nominee for Arizona secretary of state. He’s locked in a tight race against Republican Mark Finchem, who’s refused to accept the 2020 election results. Fontes said Republicans are advising voters to turn in their mail-in ballot on Election Day.

Advertisement

“They've created another part of the system in pushing their people to vote late,” Fontes said. ”That creates more uncertainty.”

More states, more waits

Wisconsin: Wisconsin is another state where we might need to wait to learn the results because, like Arizona and Pennsylvania, the state won’t count mail-in ballots until after Election Day. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is facing Democrat Mandela Barnes . While Johnson has led in recent polling, Wisconsin is a potential pickup opportunity for Democrats. On Tuesday, Annie Linskey reports. Wisconsin is another state where we might need to wait to learn the results because, like Arizona and Pennsylvania, the state won’t count mail-in ballots until after Election Day.(R-Wis.) is facing. While Johnson has led in recent polling, Wisconsin is a potential pickup opportunity for Democrats. On Tuesday, Johnson declined to say whether he would accept the election results if he loses. “I mean, is something going to happen on Election Day? Do Democrats have something up their sleeves?,” he said, our colleaguereports.

Nevada: Nevada traditionally counts its votes extremely quickly. But Nevada voters and candidates on the ballot can request recounts — and if the outcome is as close as the polls are, a recount is possible.

Other states that take time to count include California, Oregon, Alaska and Maine (although only Alaska has a marquee Senate race, and it won’t determine Senate control because Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski is facing off against another Republican). Alaska and Maine have ranked-choice voting. In Alaska, many people in remote areas vote by mail and the results won’t be available until Nov. 23.

“The concept of Election Day is a bit of a misnomer,” Norm Eisen, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who tracks election denial. ”It’s really better to speak of the election period or the election cycle.”

Who won’t accept the results?

In addition to potentially delayed results, some Republican candidates up and down the ballot have refused to commit to accepting the election results. Democrats say that a candidate rejecting an election result means little if the process is legitimate. Still, Democrats have invested heavily to ensure challenges are adequately litigated.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Steve Simon of Minnesota, a state familiar with recounts, is running for reelection against Republican, Kim Crockett, who has not committed to accepting the election results and has called herself the “election-denier-in-chief” (she’s said she was joking.) He said her position won’t have a legal impact but could be problematic.

“It does worry me that she would not accept the result not only in our contests but in other contests and would peddle disinformation as a way to discredit the system as a whole,” Simon said in an interview.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced more than a year ago it was spending $10 million to “Defend the Vote,” a program to ensure access to the polls and to fight attempts to invalidate any votes. And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said it has hundreds of people on the ground inside voting locations and a large-scale program to “cure” rejected ballots.

A spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee said it has worked closely with the Republican National Committee to build out an extensive “Election Day Operation” program and that they’ll ”be prepared for anything.”

Advertisement

Cisco Aguilar, the Democratic nominee for Nevada secretary of state, who is also running against a candidate who has not committed to accepting the election results, said he has full confidence in Barbara Cegavske, a Republican who is the current Nevada secretary of state, but that the key is to win by as large a margin as possible.

“We understand the political environment … we are not naïve about it,” Aguilar said. ”But there are race election lawyers that are being engaged through Nevada Democratic Victory to ensure we are able to deal with every potential situation on election night to post election.”

On the Hill

Capitol Police cameras caught break-in at Pelosi home, but no one was watching

As concerns have mounted that there was no security at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) home when her husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked, our Post colleagues are out with new reporting:

Advertisement

U.S. Capitol Police learned of the break-in when a handful of officers inside the command center cycled through live feeds from the department’s 1,800 cameras used to monitor the nearby Capitol complex as well as some points beyond. An officer noticed a screen showing a darkened street nearly 3,000 miles away where police lights flashed outside the Pelosis’ home, our colleagues Aaron C. Davis, Carol Leonnig, Marianna Sotomayor and Paul Kane report.

The Capitol Police first installed cameras around Pelosi’s home more than eight years ago; she has an around-the-clock security detail; and for many months after the attacks of Jan. 6, 2021 , a San Francisco police cruiser sat outside her home day and night. But hours after Pelosi left San Francisco last week and returned to D.C., much of the security left with her, and officers in Washington stopped continuously monitoring video feeds outside her house.

The incident has also put a spotlight on the immensity — and perhaps the impossibility — of law enforcement’s task to protect the 535 members of Congress at a time of unprecedented numbers of threats against them, our colleagues report.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) said "people are scared" and that this attack will have major consequences on the numbers and type of people who are willing to run for office. "People don't want to go into elected office," she said.

Advertisement

As a member and also former spouse to the late Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), she said the families' concerns for safety have long been on mind but have escalated in recent years.

"John slept with a gun under his pillow until the day he died," Dingell said.

Rand Paul says U.S. botched covid. He could soon lead probes of it.

Guess who: “As the election nears, Biden administration officials are dreading three words: Chairman Rand Paul,” our colleagues Dan Diamond and Rachel Roubein report.

“The Kentucky senator, who has clashed with Anthony S. Fauci and other health officials throughout the pandemic, is in line to lead a Senate committee should he win reelection and Republicans retake the chamber next week. (While Paul is heavily favored in his own race, control of the Senate is viewed as a toss-up by pollsters.)”

“GOP control would give the libertarian doctor — an outspoken critic of the government’s coronavirus policies — the power to lead investigations and help set legislative priorities next year, either as chairman of the Senate’s sweeping health committee or its more targeted government oversight panel.”

“The possibility has rattled health-care leaders and trade groups, worried that Paul will follow through on his criticism of ‘Big Pharma, the medical establishment and public health officials’ for their stances on covid.”

At the White House

Inside the Biden team’s fixation on gas prices

The fixation on gas prices, explained: “President Biden’s top aide wakes up almost every morning at around 3:30 a.m. in his suburban Maryland home, rolls over in bed and pulls out his iPhone to check a number critical to the fate of the presidency,” our colleague Jeff Stein reports. “The information sought by Biden’s chief of staff is not covert intelligence from a foreign government nor a top-secret national security assessment, but a publicly available tracker on AAA.com — the average national gas price, which updates in the early morning.”

“A few hours later, Ron Klain gathers anecdotal information about gas prices on his drive to the White House, checking the listed price at each of the nine gas stations he passes on his morning commute.”

“Before the end of his day, as he guides the president’s agenda, Klain often continues to check in on gas prices with a dedication that has impressed some of his colleagues. If prices are trending downward, Klain amplifies them in news releases, notes to colleagues and, most frequently, tweets. He has tweeted close to 300 times about gas prices since July alone, including retweets, sometimes doing so in the morning, afternoon and again the same night.”

“Klain’s fixation on gas prices reflects a wider sense inside the Biden administration that the president’s popularity is, to a remarkable degree, tied up in that single indicator — one that many economists regard as not nearly as important as the attention it gets. With some incredulity, White House economic officials have watched for months as the president’s approval rating moves in almost exact relation to the average national gas price.”

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

Tonight Uvalde families marched for their children in Austin during the Marcha de Los Ninos event in observation of Día de los Muertos. Read @claireab320's @ExpressNews story and more of my pictures here: https://t.co/LtDoAtHYBV @BCross052422 @kim_amerie pic.twitter.com/RRzZlq7rYP — Sam Owens (@SamOwensphoto) November 2, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article