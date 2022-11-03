Midterm elections latest news Biden heading West, Trump to rally in Iowa

With five days left until Election Day, President Biden is heading west on Thursday, with events designed to boost vulnerable Democrats in New Mexico and California. He is scheduled to appear in Albuquerque alongside Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others on the ballot, before heading to San Diego to campaign with Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.), who is in a tough race for reelection. Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, plans to stage a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, with hopes of helping Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), who some polls show is in a close race as he seeks an eighth term at age 89.
