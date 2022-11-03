Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A couple weeks back, we wrote about some of the biggest potential sleeper races for 2022. Now, with Election Day less than a week away, we're updating the list and adding some races — including for the House. If either party can spring an upset in any of these races, it has probably had a very good night.

Below, we break them down by type of race.

Senate

Utah (R): Sen. Mike Lee (R) was not on anyone’s most-endangered list heading into this cycle. But Democrats, through some deft maneuvering, appear to have gotten at least a slim chance of unseating him. The party opted not to field a nominee and instead lined up behind independent former presidential candidate Evan McMullin — a formula that has previously demonstrated some success in red states. Perhaps due to that unusual dynamic, polls are all over the map: Some have shown this as a single-digit race, and one even showed McMullin up by a slight margin, but others show Lee up by double digits. Republicans like Lee ally Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) have signaled this is a real race, while Lee’s campaign has lobbied — thus far in vain — for Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) endorsement. (Romney has cited his relationships with both candidates.)

Washington (D): This list previously included Washington alongside Colorado, but Washington is looking like it might actually be the better opportunity for a surprise GOP pickup, and the party is particularly keen here. George Will wrote recently that GOP candidate Tiffany Smiley could be the big 2022 “shocker,” particularly if Democrats have overplayed their hand by focusing so much on abortion rights. A flurry of recent polls have shown the race in the single digits. Most of them are from GOP-leaning groups, but even some nonpartisan ones peg an upset as within the realm of possibility. If Murray somehow loses, it’s almost assuredly a huge night for the GOP.

New Hampshire (D): It’s difficult to call this one a sleeper, given it’s a swing state. But in a race that some had forgotten about, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) is looking increasingly in danger of losing her seat. A Saint Anselm College poll this week showed Republican Don Bolduc at 48 percent and her at 47 percent — the first to show the GOP in plus territory (albeit well within the margin of error). And Hassan’s messaging suggests she sees vulnerability: She’s recently focused on creating distance between herself and President Biden.

Ohio (R): This one boils down to how you define “surprise.” The race has polled competitively throughout, with Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) running tough against Republican J.D. Vance. But the conventional wisdom has coalesced around the idea of Vance as the favorite, in large part thanks to Ohio’s increasingly red lean and Senate polling’s overall rightward shift — as voters who were skeptical about candidates like Vance come home. But the most recent high-quality polls from Siena College and Marist College show this race tied and Vance plus-one. If Democrats beat expectations Tuesday night, this one would seem to be in play.

Governor

Oregon (D): President Biden traveled to this blue state last month in hopes of shoring up Democratic nominee Tina Kotek as she faces a spirited race with Republican Christine Drazan. Just about every recent poll shows this is a margin-of-error race, with Drazan holding a statistically insignificant lead. Complicating matters for Kotek is the presence of a moderate former Democrat who is now running as an independent, Betsy Johnson. Johnson polls in the double digits and is sometimes competitive with the two major-party candidates. Democrats have lost before when their votes were split like this (see: Maine last decade). And if Republicans can pull it out, it would be the first time Oregon has elected a GOP governor since 1982.

Michigan (D): This has striking parallels to the New Hampshire Senate race: a flawed GOP candidate, running in a swing state, who could still manage to get across the line in a good GOP year — despite some observers writing them off. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has often polled as popular, but some recent polls have Republican Tudor Dixon within single digits (and closer in GOP-aligned polls), and both sides say the race has narrowed. An upset here would be particularly shocking given Dixon’s rise from relative anonymity as a commentator for fringe conservative media.

New York (D): Republicans might be the most keen on this one — this is New York we’re talking about. And Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) has a much better chance of defeating Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) than almost anyone thought possible. In recent days, the race has drawn visits from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former president Bill Clinton, along with an ad from former president Barack Obama. Even as Hochul remains the favorite, Democrats are scrambling to avoid what would be a pretty big embarrassment.

Oklahoma (R): This appears to be the one potential major upset in the Democrats’ direction. Multiple recent surveys show Democrat Joy Hofmeister running competitively with Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) in this deep-red state, but polling in this state has proved difficult in recent years. This race also carries some unusual dynamics. Hofmeister won election as state schools superintendent in 2014 and 2018 as a Republican, but she switched parties last year in advance of a challenge to Stitt. She clashed with Stitt on the state’s coronavirus response but says her policies haven’t changed. She still calls herself “pro-life,” for instance — but she has criticized Stitt for taking the state party to the right and aligning with Donald Trump. She also recently received an endorsement from Republican former congressman J.C. Watts.

House

Texas 34th district (R): Now-Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Tex.) flipped a seat in a special election earlier this year. But her time in Congress was expected to be short-lived, and Democrats didn’t invest much in that race; redistricting put the winner of that race in a matchup with fellow incumbent Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Tex.) in a district President Biden carried in 2020 by more than 15 points. Though South Texas has been trending red, Flores sticking around is something that wasn’t expected even when things were looking good for Republicans some months ago (before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade). Now multiple handicappers are calling this a toss-up.

New York’s 17th district (D): This race is on here for one reason: It involves the leader of House Democrats’ campaign effort, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.). After defeating a state senator in a contested primary, Maloney was considered a favorite to win in a Biden plus-10 district, but Republican state Assemblyman Michael Lawler represents much of Maloney’s new district in the state legislature and has a good shot. Republicans have also suddenly invested heavily in the race. A Maloney loss would surely come with Democrats also losing the House — and possibly the governor’s race — and would be the icing the cake for the GOP.

California’s 47th district (D): Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) is a hero to many on the left, holding powerful people’s feet to the fire in viral exchanges at congressional hearings. But she’s suddenly in trouble in her race against former GOP state lawmaker Scott Baugh, despite coming from a newly redrawn district that favored Biden by 11 points. It would be particularly shocking given that Porter has proved to be a fundraising powerhouse, pulling in $23 million so far — the third-most in the House, behind only House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). The Cook Political Report just moved this one to “toss-up.”

Montana’s 1st district (R): This is the lone GOP-leaning district we’re including in this category (Texas-34 is held by the GOP but is a blue-leaning district). It’s an open seat, created when Montana gained enough population to get a second seat. The district, like the state, leans Republican, going for Trump by seven points two years ago. That said, Trump’s former interior secretary Ryan Zinke is putting it in play thanks to his baggage. He narrowly won his primary even after being endorsed by Trump — which was a trend for some of the GOP’s weakest candidates this year. And Montana has proven it will vote for the right kind of Democrat, with this area in particular swinging significantly depending upon the election. In this case, Democrats hope that right kind of candidate is attorney Monica Tranel. Polling has shown this race is competitive and that Libertarian John Lamb could be an X-factor.

