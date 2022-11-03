National head winds catch up to ‘political unicorn’ Mark Kelly in Ariz.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) was decked out in patches from his time as an astronaut and Navy pilot. He wore his customary Navy ball cap — the same hat favored by Kelly’s famously party-bucking predecessor in the Senate, the late Republican John McCain. And no matter the question, he found a way to talk about working across the aisle.

Many Republican colleagues in the Senate “just want to work with Democrats,” he said, after chiding his opponent for disparaging Democrats in harsh terms. And while he touted legislation his party had passed at an earlier campaign stop, he steered clear of mentioning President Biden — who hasn’t stepped foot in Arizona since taking office amid a backlash here to his stewardship of the border and the economy.

The appearance encapsulated Kelly’s attempts build his own brand in a purple state that has rewarded candidates with an independent streak willing to stray from the party line. But his efforts have run into strengthening head winds in the final stage of the midterms. Inflation is high here; Democrats are on the defensive over federal border policy. And Republicans have coalesced behind GOP challenger Blake Masters as Election Day nears, polling shows, setting up an increasingly tough test of Kelly’s ability to separate himself from his party and their national woes.

The dynamic marks as a shift from September, when polls often showed Kelly with a comfortable lead, the GOP’s biggest spender pulled out of the race and some national Republicans had all but written off the effort to unseat Kelly, who one GOP strategist described as a “political unicorn.”

Now, Democrats are bracing for a turbulent end to a race in which Kelly long appeared to have the advantage, strategists in the party said. One Democratic strategist who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the race candidly, said there is a lot more nervousness in the party than there was two months ago. Private and public polling has shown the race within the margin of error, strategists said, creating nail-biter ending to one of the year’s marquee competitions.

“This race will probably not be decided by more than 2 or 3 percent,” Kelly told volunteers ready to launch from a small brown room tucked into a strip mall. “Could be less than that.”

Kelly declined to delve deeper into race’s narrowing during a brief interview: “I don’t pay a lot of attention to polls,” he said. He sidestepped a question about Democrats’ chances of holding control of the evenly divided Senate, saying he’s not a statistics person. “If you have a question about aerodynamics, space flight, or how to destroy a target somewhere on the other side of the planet, specifically from an airplane,” he said, “I am your guy.”

Republicans have long viewed Kelly as one of their most formidable opponents in the battle for Senate control. A military veteran and retired astronaut, Kelly made inroads with Arizona’s many independent voters and had raised more than $50 million before the GOP chose their nominee — Masters, a first-time candidate who was elevated by former president Donald Trump and early on struggled to consolidate his own party, let alone win moderates.

Masters and his allies are trying to convince voters that Kelly is in fact tethered to Biden and other national Democratic leaders.

Katie Miller, an adviser to Masters’ campaign, pointed to Kelly’s rally Wednesday with former president Barack Obama and his plans to appear this weekend with first lady Jill Biden as evidence the senator has not separated himself from his party. Miller likened Kelly’s voting record to that of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who like most Democrats vote with Biden more than 90 percent of the time.

At an event just west of Phoenix last week, Masters zeroed in on the southern border, a prominent issue here and one where Kelly has tried to distance himself from Democrats, as the Biden administration has struggled to deal with an influx of migrants. Masters sharply criticized Vice President Harris’s statements that “the border is secure.”

Around him were mostly older voters — one key demographic that strategists say has come around to 36-year-old Masters and helped narrow the race. They clapped politely from their seats for their first two speakers, a far-right congressman and an election denier candidate for secretary of state. Then Masters stood to speak; they cheered and rose.

“Mark Kelly is a little bit more clever than Kamala Harris,” Masters told members of the PebbleCreek Republican Club. “So he at least admits … the border’s a mess.”

Kelly has touted his own and fellow Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) urge to the White House to delay the end of a pandemic-era order that allows the United States to immediately send migrants back to their home countries. During a debate with Masters last month, Kelly argued he had “stood up” to his party and specifically to Biden.

Masters, meanwhile, has sought to draw a sharp distinction between Kelly and Sinema, who has thwarted some of Democrats’ key policy goals and has drawn praise from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “He’s the 50th [Democratic] vote in the U.S. Senate,” Masters said of Kelly at the debate, arguing that whatever efforts Kelly had made on the border were apparently ineffective.

The race could hinge largely on independent voters, whom Kelly led with 43 to 25 percent in a recent Fox News poll.

“He is a Republican in a way,” said one voter who called herself an independent and asked to be identified only as Pam S. She pointed to Kelly’s talk about “supporting the military” and good relationship with McCain.

Obama made the McCain connection explicit at Wednesday’s night’s rally, comparing Kelly to “another legendary senator from Arizona.” McCain broke from his party to thwart their attempted repeal of Obama’s landmark health-care law.

Masters has chipped away at Kelly’s lead with independents, but only slightly, polling shows — most significantly, he’s capturing more support from Republicans. A slew of outside groups have bought TV ads in recent weeks, eating into Democrats’ once massive financial advantage. And a Libertarian candidate who had been polling at 2 percent, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race this week and endorsed the Republican after outreach from Masters and many supporters.

Anna Brennan, a nurse, is among the GOP voters initially wary of Masters and drawn to another candidate in the GOP primary. The 63-year-old, who ran unsuccessfully for Phoenix mayor in 2015, wondered aloud whether Masters had taken some hard line positions to win an endorsement from Trump.

“I’ll take this one even though I’m not sure,” Brennan said of Masters outside an early voting site. “I’m definitely not for Mark Kelly.”

Vera Goltzer said she settled on Masters despite his views on abortion, widely publicized this fall in Democratic attack ads as well as news coverage of his shift in positions. Masters has long advocated a national abortion ban but backed off the strictest measures after the primary, endorsing a 15-week limit.

That made it “a hard choice,” said Goltzer, a registered Republican. But she said she felt Masters and her party would do better for the economy. “The Republican candidate,” she said when asked who would get her ballot.

Kelly has campaigned heavily on abortion as well as Masters’s openness during a primary debate to privatizing Social Security (Masters quickly backed off the idea), also criticizing Masters for taking up the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election.

At the canvass launch in Phoenix, the senator ran through his background: 25 years in the Navy, 15 years at NASA. His wife Gabby Giffords was “the politician in the family,” he told volunteers, “and you know the story there.” The former congresswoman was critically injured in a mass shooting; authorities said Giffords was the gunman’s main target.

Kelly, 58, was elected in 2020 to fill McCain’s old Senate seat, as Arizona backed a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since 1996.

Republicans still hold a voter registration advantage of several percentage points in the state, and some political operatives have long been skeptical that Kelly’s early lead over Masters would hold, even as a McConnell-aligned super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, pulled out of Masters’ race and fueled more GOP gloom.

“In Arizona, there was always the expectation that the race would tighten,” said Jon Seaton, a longtime GOP strategist in the state who said Republicans believe Masters can “ride a heavy election day turnout to victory.”

As a small crowd gathered Saturday in a parking lot around Kelly, his California colleague Sen. Alex Padilla (D) and an ice cream truck, Debra Nolen waited to get Kelly’s attention. Nolen, 68, mostly votes for Democrats these days and says “this country was in chaos” under Trump but is still registered as a Republican.

She wanted to ask Kelly about a paper she got in the mail from the Center for Voter Information, which bills itself as a nonpartisan group promoting voter registration and turnout. Despite the neutral-sounding name, the mailing seemed designed to boost Kelly to centrists and presented three questions about his views and Masters’s views.

“Do the candidates support cybersecurity improvements that protect America’s energy grid …?” one asked. Another highlighted Kelly’s support for “covering the cost of hearing aids for seniors.”

The group is run by a Democrat. Tom Lopach, the president of CVI and a longtime Democratic operative, said in a statement that his group’s letters provide “factual information about the candidates’ positions on important issues” and have gone out to about 600,000 Arizona citizens this election cycle.

