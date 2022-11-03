Paul Pelosi released from hospital six days after hammer attack

Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in his home last week by an intruder with a hammer, was released from a San Francisco area hospital Thursday, according to a source briefed on his condition.

Pelosi, 82, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), has been hospitalized since being attacked early on the morning of Oct. 28. He underwent surgery last week to repair a skull fracture and “serious injuries to his right arm and hands.” He is expected to make a full recovery, according to the speaker’s office.