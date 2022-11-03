The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Paul Pelosi released from hospital six days after hammer attack

Updated November 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. EDT|Published November 3, 2022 at 5:56 p.m. EDT
Officials wait outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband, Paul Pelosi, in San Francisco on Nov. 2. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in his home last week by an intruder with a hammer, was released from a San Francisco area hospital Thursday, according to a source briefed on his condition.

Pelosi, 82, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), has been hospitalized since being attacked early on the morning of Oct. 28. He underwent surgery last week to repair a skull fracture and “serious injuries to his right arm and hands.” He is expected to make a full recovery, according to the speaker’s office.

David Wayne DePape, 42, faces several state and federal charges related to the attack on Paul Pelosi, including attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges. DePape told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had a target list of state and federal politicians as part of his effort to combat “lies” coming out of Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

