Paul Pelosi released from hospital six days after hammer attack

Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in his home last week by an intruder with a hammer, was released from a San Francisco area hospital Thursday, according to a source briefed on his condition.
David Wayne DePape, 42, faces several state and federal charges related to the attack on Paul Pelosi, including attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges. DePape told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had a target list of state and federal politicians as part of his effort to combat “lies” coming out of Washington.
This is a developing story and will be updated.