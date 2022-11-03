Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! There are three days until the start of the COP27 climate talks and five days until the midterm elections. 📆 But first: 3 governor's races that really matter for climate policy — especially if the GOP takes control of Congress

Many political journalists, including the author of this newsletter, have written countless stories about the ramifications of high-profile House and Senate races.

But with Republicans poised to control one or both chambers of Congress after next week’s midterm elections, the prospects for climate legislation on Capitol Hill look bleak. That means states will play an even more important role in setting policies to slash planet-warming emissions and transition to renewable energy.

In turn, that means a handful of key governor’s races could have major consequences for the nation’s climate trajectory. The winners of these contests could help the United States achieve President Biden’s ambitious climate and clean-energy targets — or they could undermine those goals for the duration of their four-year terms.

Here are three gubernatorial races we’re watching in three different parts of the country — New England, the Midwest and the Southwest:

Massachusetts

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey is facing off against Geoff Diehl, a former Republican state lawmaker, in the race to succeed current Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a rare Republican who has prioritized climate action from his perch in the governor’s mansion.

Environmental League of Massachusetts , has rolled out an aggressive climate plan that calls for reaching 100 percent clean electricity in the state by 2030 — five years ahead of Healey, who has been endorsed by the, has rolled out an aggressive climate plan that calls for reaching 100 percent clean electricity in the state by 2030 — five years ahead of Biden’s target date for eliminating carbon emissions from the nation’s power sector.

The plan also suggests ending the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in the state by 2035. Baker signed legislation this summer to accomplish that goal, following in the footsteps of California regulators

Transportation and Climate Initiative, a regional program aimed at slashing emissions from the transportation sector. By contrast, Diehl has released few details about his climate plans, although his campaign website calls for “a greater commitment to renewable energy and promoting energy independence.” But as a state lawmaker, Diehl sought to block Massachusetts from joining the, a regional program aimed at slashing emissions from the transportation sector.

Kyle Murray, Massachusetts senior policy advocate at the Acadia Center, an environmental group, said a victory by Healey would speed the state’s shift to clean energy, helping to reduce residents’ utility bills.

“There’s an energy price spike coming this winter that's due to our overdependence on natural gas,” Murray said. “Had we pursued more clean energy, we could've avoided some of these issues. And unfortunately, Diehl would enshrine the status quo.”

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a rising star in the Democratic Party who has teased her ambitions for higher office, is vying for a second term against Republican Tudor Dixon, a businesswoman and political commentator.

Whitmer, a member of the U.S. Climate Alliance , has championed investments in electric vehicle and battery manufacturing, saying they will entice business to the car-loving state. She has also criticized Enbridge ’s Line 5 pipeline as a “ticking time bomb” that threatens the Great Lakes.

Dixon, who drives a Chevrolet Tahoe , has denounced EVs as unaffordable for most consumers. She has called Line 5 “critical infrastructure” that can lower energy costs for Michiganders.

In addition, Dixon has vowed to cut, reduce or streamline 40 percent of state regulations during her first term. Her campaign did not respond to a request for comment about which environmental rules she would ax.

Still, environmental issues have not played a big role in the race, with Michigan voters placing a greater emphasis on abortion, inflation and the economy, said Barry Rabe, a professor at the University of Michigan who studies climate policy.

“The abortion issue is just front and center here,” Rabe said. “I say that from my home study, where I can look out my window and see my neighbors' signs.”

New Mexico

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, another member of the U.S. Climate Alliance, is running for a second term against Republican Mark Ronchetti, a former meteorologist.

Soon after taking office in 2019, Grisham signed landmark legislation that set a statewide renewable energy standard of 50 percent by 2030 for investor-owned utilities.

She has also championed stringent methane regulations for the state’s oil and gas industry, which accounted for more than 11 percent of total U.S. crude oil production in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration

Grisham “has been an incredible leader on climate, which is even more significant in light of the fact that New Mexico is one of the largest oil and gas states in the country,” said Demis Foster, executive director of Conservation Voters New Mexico.

Meanwhile, Ronchetti has vowed to “increase oil and gas production,” even as scientists say the world needs to rapidly phase out fossil fuels to avert a climate catastrophe. He has also rejected the link between climate change and wildfires, despite scientific evidence that warmer, drier conditions are leading to longer and more active fire seasons in New Mexico and across the West.

The Ronchetti campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

On the Hill

Conservative Climate Caucus members will travel to COP27

Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah), chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus, will lead a delegation of House Republicans to the upcoming COP27 climate negotiations in Egypt, his office announced Wednesday evening.

The trip comes as Republicans seek to carve out credibility on climate change, which polling shows younger conservative voters want elected officials to address.

The delegation will include Republican Reps. Greg Murphy (N.C.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa), Tim Walberg (Mich.), Debbie Lesko (Ariz.) and "potentially others," according to a news release.

“Republicans have solutions to reduce world emissions while providing affordable, reliable and clean energy to our allies across the globe," Curtis said in a statement. "Our delegation in Egypt will be the proof that the Republicans are not just at the climate table but leading with solutions.”

Curtis previously led a GOP delegation to COP26 with Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) spent much of that trip touting carbon capture and natural gas, which Democrats and activists have decried as false climate solutions.

International climate

Countries vowed to try to ramp up climate pledges this year. Very few have.

Almost none of the world’s largest emitters, including the United States, have unveiled stronger pledges to combat climate change ahead of COP27 in Egypt, despite promising last fall during COP26 in Scotland to “revisit and strengthen” national climate targets over the coming year, The Washington Post’s Brady Dennis and Harry Stevens report.

So far, only 21 countries out of 172 have submitted fresh pledges, according to the independent Climate Action Tracker. And of those 21, only one large country, Australia, has filed a plan that includes stronger, credible commitments to cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The data shows that humanity remains on a perilous path, with the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warning earlier this year that at the current level of emissions and pace of action, the world could blaze past the crucial 1.5 degrees Celsius target in less than a decade. Experts say that momentum has stalled in part because of other global crises that have demanded the world’s attention, including the war in Ukraine and rising inflation and energy costs.

Britain’s Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 after all

In a reversal, Britain’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said on Twitter on Wednesday that he will attend COP27 in Egypt next week, despite 10 Downing Street saying last week that Sunak would skip the talks because of other domestic duties, Rowena Mason and Helena Horton report for the Guardian.

“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend Cop27 next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future,” Sunak said in a tweet, making no reference to his prior reluctance.

The turnaround comes after environmentalists and some world leaders criticized Sunak’s decision, saying that it seemed like the United Kingdom was abdicating leadership on climate change.

Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss, had been expected to attend the talks. But King Charles III, who has been a pro-environment voice for many decades, has been advised by 10 Downing Street not to attend.

Pressure points

Here’s why Biden’s inner circle is obsessed with gas prices

President Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, wakes up every morning at 3:30 to check the national average price of gasoline. His fixation on the number reflects an understanding among administration officials that Biden’s approval rating is closely correlated with whether gas prices are rising or falling, even as many economists say the metric gets more attention than it deserves, The Post’s Jeff Stein reports.

Nobody in the White House has been more focused on lowering gas prices than Klain, according to interviews with a half-dozen senior aides, Democratic lawmakers and others familiar with the chief of staff’s thinking. It’s a reflection of the president’s own attention to the issue.

Biden has tasked Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, and top White House aide Amos Hochstein with leading the administration’s day-to-day work on energy policy. This White House economic team holds multiple staff-level meetings every week and regularly updates senior officials on data from AAA and GasBuddy, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect internal deliberations.

The focus has partly driven the White House to sacrifice other major agenda items as it scrambles to lower fuel costs, including by approving new oil and gas lease sales on public lands and waters and urging energy companies to rapidly boost production, despite environmental concerns.

In the atmosphere

Viral

1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins are landfilled in the US every year after Halloween. These emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas.



Here are some fun ways to save your pumpkin from landfill 🎃 pic.twitter.com/FjPI01sbb9 — Nicole Kelner (@NicoleKelner) November 1, 2022

Thanks for reading!

