Trump settles lawsuit after security guards’ scuffle with protesters

Former president Donald Trump settled a lawsuit Wednesday just days ahead of a trial filed by a group of protesters who alleged they were manhandled by his security personnel in 2015, outside Trump Tower in New York. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The details of the settlement have not been made public, however, jury selection for a civil trial presided over by Bronx Judge Doris Gonzalez had been underway, according to court documents.

The suit was brought by five New Yorkers of Mexican descent, led by Efrain Galicia, who alleged that Trump’s body guards had engaged in a scuffle with them as they demonstrated outside the building on Sept. 3, 2015 against anti-Mexican comments Trump made during his presidential campaign.

The case sought punitive damages after alleging that Trump’s security member, Keith Schiller, among others, punched one of the men in the head while trying to grab a sign that read, “Make America Racist Again!” Schiller has previously said he was simply trying to make space on the sidewalk and that he struck the protester only after the man grabbed him suddenly from behind.

“Plaintiffs are proud to have settled their claims and to have obtained written recognition by Donald Trump of their right to protest on the public sidewalk,” their attorney, Benjamin Dictor, told The Washington Post in a statement on Thursday.

“Powerful men may put their names on buildings, but the sidewalk will always belong to the people,” Dictor added.

Trump was named as one of the defendants in the suit, along with the Trump Organization, his presidential campaign and several security people, according to court documents.

In 2019, Judge Gonzalez had said Trump’s testimony was “indispensable” to the trial and ordered the former president to sit for a videotaped testimony. In a 2021 deposition transcript, Trump said Schiller “did nothing wrong” and that he “didn’t know about it,” when asked about details of the fray.

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba did not immediately respond to an overnight request for comment from The Post but said in statement to the Associated Press: “We are very pleased with this outcome and are happy to finally put this matter to rest once and for all.”

“Although we were eager to proceed to trial to demonstrate the frivolousness of this case, the parties were ultimately able to come to an amicable resolution,” she added.

The former president has a handful of other legal cases underway, including over secret documents found at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and allegations that he tried to obstruct Georgia’s electoral count in 2020. He also faces investigations tied to the role he played ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

In May the Trump Organization and presidential inaugural committee agreed to pay the Washington District $750,000 to settle a lawsuit the city had filed that alleged the organizations had misused nonprofit funds to benefit the former president and his family.

Elsewhere, his namesake organization, including its payroll-processing subsidiary, the Trump Payroll Corporation, is on trial in New York Supreme Court on charges involving scheme to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records.

However, Trump and three of his adult children who have served as executives at the company have not been charged personally. The criminal trial got underway last week and proceedings could last up to six weeks.

