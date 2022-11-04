Midterm elections live updates Biden, Harris seek to shore up support for their party in final days

Heading into the final weekend before Election Day, President Biden, Vice President Harris and other Democratic luminaries are seeking to shore up support for their party as fears mount they could face major losses in next week’s midterms. Biden has events scheduled in California and Illinois on Friday, while Harris is making a series of virtual appearances with Democratic hopefuls, including Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (Ga.). Democrats are mounting a fierce fight to maintain control of the Senate, with Republicans apparently poised to take control of the House.