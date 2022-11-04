Republicans focus on ‘parental rights’ in closing days of campaign

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At a campaign rally in Pittsburgh Wednesday night, Doug Mastriano — the state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate — said that on day one of a Mastriano administration, he would “order all of the schools to post their curriculum online for full transparency,” promising there would be “no more graphic porn in elementary school libraries” if he was elected governor.

At a speech in Onalaska, Wis., Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) lamented that the nation’s “education system, unfortunately, is teaching our children not to like this country,” and declared, “This has to end.”

And at a stop in Grand Rapids, Mich., last Saturday evening, Matthew DePerno — the state’s Republican candidate for attorney general — warned the school system wants to “indoctrinate” Michigan’s children, teaching them “to hate God, hate their country and hate their parents.”

“They want to divide your family — they want to teach your children that they can no longer trust you,” DePerno continued. “And they want your children to then go to counselors and schools and teachers in schools and talk to them about pronouns, puberty blockers and those types of things. And then they walk them down to Planned Parenthood without the parents’ knowledge or consent.”

In the final daysof the campaign, Republicans across the country are sharpening a message focused on what they dub “parental rights,” portraying Democrats as out of touch with what’s happening in the nation’s schools and warning of a dystopian future — pornographic books in school libraries, liberal brainwashing in classrooms and scant parental involvement — should Democrats win Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The alarmist claims about schools and curtailed parents rights are part of a pitch Republicans have honed over the last two years, aggressively seeking to position themselves as the party of parents and casting Democrats as indifferent to the concerns of voters with children.

Many of these claims are misleading exaggerations. Parents already enjoy considerable rights in most schools and many Democrats say that it is conservatives who are trying to press their ideological agenda on everyone else. Opponents argue, for instance, that parents who don’t want their children to read books with LGBTQ themes should not be allowed to ban them from libraries that also serve those who might want those stories.

Many Democrats also argue that most voters don’t respond to these culture war battle cries — a theory that will be tested on Tuesday.

The 2021 Virginia gubernatorial contest, in which Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin narrowly defeated the state’s former Democratic governor, Terry McAuliffe, in a state President Biden had won by 10 points a year earlier, demonstrated that education could prove a defining issue for a state’s voters.

At the time, Youngkin traveled the state hosting “Parents Rallies,” and attacked McAuliffe over return-to-school covid-19 and masking policies, as well as critical race theory — a catchall term conservatives have applied to any discussion or policies regarding systemic racism.

Now, Republican candidates have taken the topic of education — an issue with which for years Democrats have held the political advantage — and refocused it on a different set of cultural issues, including transgender rights and what they warn is the “indoctrination” of the nation’s schoolchildren.

“It is a movement that Democrats don’t know how to talk about anymore and they have not been able to get their strength back on the issue because I still think they are afraid,” said Kristin Davison, a general consultant on Youngkin’s 2021 campaign who now serves as one of his political advisers. “Now, this ‘parents matter’ movement has been able to transcend Virginia and carry on in places like Michigan and Nevada and Arizona and New Mexico.”

But if critical race theory and pandemic policies dominated the early period of the Republicans’ education push, the attacks in recent weeks largely have shifted to issues of gender — including the rights of transgender girls to compete in school sports and whether to talk about gender identity in sex education — as well as more generic assertions of “parental rights.” The goal, Republicans say, is simply to give parents more of a say in their children’s education.

Politics, of course, is also a driving factor. In September, a messaging memo from the Republican National Committee warned candidates that attacks over critical race theory were not likely to be effective with swing voters, instead advising them to focus on the long-term effects of covid policies on students’ emotional and educational development.

The memo said, however, that the issue of parental rights was effective with independent voters. Education can be a winning issue for Republicans, but “winning this issue is more nuanced than simply focusing on the radical agenda Democrats have for K-12,” the memo read.

As gay and lesbian relationships have gained broad popular acceptance, transgender rights have become the new cultural flash point — and nowhere more so than in schools. Democrats have generally worked to protect the rights of trans students, including the right to use bathrooms and pronouns consistent with their gender identity, and the right to play on sports teams. Conservatives have labeled this a radical agenda.

Across the country, Republican lawmakers have pushed legislation to ban certain lessons about race and gender — as well as laws requiring teachers to post instructional materials online — and opposed once-unifying programs to promote social-emotional learning. Many school districts have removed books on gender and race that critics find objectionable, sometimes from reading lists and sometimes from libraries.

Those messages are now appearing in midterm contests, where Republicans in the final days are eager to win over independent voters.

In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has focused on education as the battleground for the culture wars — and it has remained a top issue he and Republicans in the state discuss on the campaign trail.

Earlier this year, DeSantis, who is viewed as a top 2024 Republican presidential contender, signed the controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill that restricts classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation. He also signed into law a bill giving parents an opportunity to scrutinize books schools have in their libraries. This summer, the incumbent governor waded into school board races, endorsing candidates “who are committed to advancing our agenda to put students first and protect parents’ rights.”

DeSantis’s focus on the issue has bled into races across the state, including the Senate race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). At a recent campaign stop in Miami, Rubio mentioned multiple times the importance of parents having a say in their children’s education.

“No one paid attention to school boards until their kids had to take classes from home — and then suddenly parents got to see what they were learning and were like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s time to get involved,’ ” Rubio said to a crowded room full of supporters. “And I’m glad we have. It gets you labeled a terrorist in some places if you complain, but not here.”

Rubio said the “overwhelming majority of Americans … want to send their kids to schools that are going to teach, not indoctrinate.”

In Maine, Republicans have repeatedly attacked incumbent Gov. Janet Mills (D) over a video that was posted — and later removed — from the state’s education department website. The video about how to talk about gender identity was offered as an optional lesson for kindergartners. In it, a teacher said that sometimes doctors “make a mistake” when they tell parents whether their newborns are boys or girls.

Mills, meanwhile, has emphasized her record on education funding, a common Democratic campaign theme.

In Kansas, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has been attacked for twice vetoing legislation to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams. Under attack from Republican television ads, Kelly was forced to respond with her own TV spot saying she does not support men playing on women’s teams but that sports governing bodies should make these decisions.

“We really do need to focus on the issues of true concern to people,” she said in a recent debate.

Lanae Erickson, senior vice president for social policy, education and politics at Third Way, a centrist Democratic think tank that advises candidates, singled out Kelly’s as among the best responses to these attacks. “Reject the ridiculousness,” Erickson said. “But don’t ignore the wacky attacks — rebut them clearly and concisely as wacky. Then mostly focus on what voters care about.”

In Michigan, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a mother of four, has sharpened a parental rights pitch, which she repeated at a trio of campaign stops in the Detroit area on Oct. 30, including at a “parents’ rights rally.”

“It’s time to take our state back, to make sure we have parents’ rights,” Dixon said in Troy, before warning that the state’s Department of Education training “is to have kids come into the classroom, and on the first day they’re going to ask them what their pronouns are, what their name is, what their gender is — and then they’re going to hide it from mom and dad.”

Lavonda Kudanian, a retired registered nurse and a great grandmother supporting Dixon, said her top issue in the election is “these teachers teaching all these sexual things and books that are being brought in.”

“I can’t understand why anybody — if they can — isn’t getting their kids out of public schools,” Kudanian said.

The Republican emphasis on parental rights has often left Democrats on the defensive, grappling with how exactly to respond.

But a growing number of Democrats are starting to push back. Sitting on his campaign bus on Tuesday, Josh Shapiro, the Democrat running for governor in Pennsylvania, slammed his opponent’s claim to be in favor of parental rights.

“Doug Mastriano is so full of it on this — it’s ridiculous,” Shapiro said. “He loves to go on his websites or whatever, whatever it’s called, the fringy message boards — but he doesn’t actually have a plan to engage parents in this process.”

Still, Republicans are unlikely to willingly cede the ground to Democrats. Former president Donald Trump — who is expected to announce a 2024 presidential run shortly after the midterms — has seized on the potency of parental rights as a political cudgel. At a rally at the end of April, no moment drew more applause than when he talked about halting “teaching of transgender rights” in schools.

After a full 15 seconds of applause from a newly energized crowd, Trump marveled at the reaction: “Isn’t it amazing how that’s become such a big subject,” the former president said.

“Who would even think that would become a big subject,” Trump added, as the crowd broke out into chants of “Save our kids.”

Annie Linskey, Sabrina Rodriguez and Dylan Wells contributed to this report.

