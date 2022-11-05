Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — In late October, Rep. Susan Wild (D) ran into an older couple on the streets here, and they instantly began talking about her opponent’s commercials that are, well, less than flattering. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We’re talking about the one that has the really ugly picture of you,” the older man said, explaining that they actually supported her and, now that they had met her, she was much more attractive than that terrible ad made her look. “They shouldn’t be allowed to use it,” he told Wild.

Wild recalled that conversation in an interview inside her campaign headquarters later that day, in part to bemoan today’s politics of dark money groups but, more important, to illustrate what she hopes will be her saving grace in this toss-up race: her identity as an approachable, accessible and likable person.

Marketers and consultants would call it her “brand,” but it’s a general sense of relatability that she hopes will make the difference, particularly in a race against an opponent whose personal fortune might approach $50 million.

“I honestly believe that’s why I’ll win,” she said. “The hits aren’t sticking, because people know me too well.”

That remains to be seen; Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller are locked in a toss-up race, according to every independent handicapper out there. Outside GOP groups have poured millions upon millions of dollars into the district. President Biden won the district, anchored by old steel towns 60 to 70 miles north of Philadelphia, by six-tenths of a percentage point in the 2020 election.

But Wild’s race will be a test case for whether a lawmaker’s personal brand can help to overcome the toughest of political environments. Unlike many competitive House races, this battle is not highly focused on abortion rights: Wild prefers to focus on Scheller’s business dealings, and Scheller has not adopted the most extreme antiabortion views.

Other races here, particularly for Senate and governor, are testing whether there is a particular type of personal identity that best fits the moment in a key battleground — the rugged outsider posture or the experienced, steady hand.

Democratic and Republican advisers alike think that the incumbent lawmakers who are in the most danger are those who have pretty generic profiles, not having carved out identities of their own. That leaves them most vulnerable to the political winds, which are blowing against Democrats as inflation remains at 40-year highs.

In Senate races, three Democrats with very distinct brands have remained competitive: Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), an astronaut, and Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), a minister at Atlanta’s most prominent church, along with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), whose tall frame, bald head and penchant for wearing hoodies give him an outsider image.

In past political waves, some lawmakers survived because they had built just enough of a brand.

In 2006, as Democrats swept to power, Rep. Chris Shays (Conn.) narrowly won an 11th term and went on to serve as the only House Republican from New England, and in 2010, as Republicans charged back to the majority, Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) survived by less than half a percentage point.

Shays had been a moderate whose ideology fit his district and had spent decades fighting political corruption. Connolly had spent 13 years on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, including five as its chairman, becoming a popular local official before moving up to Congress.

Sometimes, those narrow wins lead to long-term careers: Connolly has locked down his Northern Virginia district. But Shays lost in 2008 as Barack Obama won the district by more than 20 percentage points.

Wild, 65, is hoping for a long tenure like Connolly’s.

A member of the New Democrat Coalition, she is a mainstream liberal with a moderate sensibility. Born on a U.S. Air Force base in Germany, Wild grew up moving around the globe with each new assignment for her father, a trying time that taught her how to make friends and fit in.

“I had to reinvent myself every two years. It was horrible as a kid, I will just tell you,” she said.

She moved to the Lehigh Valley 35 years ago, expecting to stay for a couple of years but settled in and became a partner at an Allentown law firm. After a divorce, she reunited with her life partner, Kerry Acker, and became politically active, losing a county commission race and then being appointed as Allentown solicitor.

She upset a well-known county prosecutor in 2018 for the Democratic nomination to replace the retiring moderate GOP incumbent, Rep. Charlie Dent, and reclaimed the seat as part of the rush for Democratic women in an anti-Trump backlash.

That joy turned to deep despair Memorial Day weekend 2019, when Acker took his life and Wild went into what she called “a state of shock.” She has made mental health one of her top policy priorities, learning, when she talks about it with audiences, just how many others struggle.

“It was entirely circumstantial because of what was going on in my own life and losing my life partner. Little did I know how much that would resonate with people here,” she said.

Scheller, the chief executive of an aluminum manufacturing company, came surprisingly close to defeating Wild in 2020 as the more exurban and rural outer portions of the district surged toward Trump. She quickly launched a bid for a rematch and has been the beneficiary of nearly $11 million from outside Republican groups running attack ads against Wild.

They have focused relentlessly on Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), along with high inflation, while some ads highlight a complex legal case that Wild was involved in early this century regarding abuse allegations at a psychiatric facility.

Wild has countered by highlighting Scheller’s wealth amid allegations of setting up plants in China without supporting enough local jobs.

This district’s voters have trended toward moderate personalities even more than moderate ideologies. Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring, first won a House seat here in 1998, campaigning as more of a thoughtful pragmatist than his economic conservative background suggested.

That’s why Wild believes her identity as someone who connects with everyday people, small-business types, can overcome the political climate.

“I think you’re effing amazing,” Danielle Mulligan Botrus, the owner of the Gem Shop in this town’s business district, told Wild during a small-business tour. “A lot of times, I feel like Republicans are known to be small-business advocates. I think that’s a crock of crap. You were there for us when covid shut us down, helping us get grants and actually taking phone calls.”

The top of Pennsylvania’s ticket has two very different Democrats: Fetterman as the rugged outsider and state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro, a polished law-and-order type who has climbed the ranks for 25 years from congressional chief of staff to county commissioner and now gubernatorial nominee.

Shapiro has assumed a solid lead in his race against an underfunded, Trump-loving state legislator, while Fetterman is struggling to hang on against celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

Pennsylvania, like this district, has long favored the moderate personalities of Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D) and former governor Tom Ridge (R). Fetterman has placed a bet that his anti-establishment posture is right for this moment, and Wild has appreciated Fetterman’s ability to tap into some voting blocs where Shapiro could never be warmly received.

“They’re each so unique, and yet that combination is kind of really a Pennsylvania thing,” Wild said.

Her own disposition more closely aligns with Shapiro’s, and while some Democrats have run away from Biden, Wild brought first lady Jill Biden to a rally with nearly 1,000 supporters Wednesday.

Wild has become a prolific fundraiser, hauling in more than $6 million for this campaign, while Scheller donated more than $2 million to her campaign but still took in about $1.5 million less than the incumbent.

But those outside groups and their ads — like the one with the “ugly” picture — have forced Wild to spend even more time raising funds. That means less time at town halls, fewer business walks in Bethlehem, not enough campaign rallies.

Those things are supposed to be Wild’s political bread and butter, activities in which she hones her brand and builds up her defenses. If things go bad Tuesday, she fears it will because she was forced into spending less time meeting voters and more time raising money.

“There’s this constant influx of dark money, which requires all of us, not just me, to just spend endless amounts of time dialing for dollars,” she said.

