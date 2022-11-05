A Biden-voting district could send Connecticut’s first Republican to congress in a decade

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DANBURY, CONN. — Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) won her seat in Congress in 2018 after campaigning on public school reform and stimulating the economy. But four years later, after a global pandemic, increased forecasts of a recession, and record-high inflation, Hayes is in a tight race to keep her seat as Republican challenger George Logan leans into an economic pitch to voters with a heavy focus on small towns struggling due to the lack of jobs.

Across Connecticut’s central valley, small towns and communities were built around factories and manufacturing plants that have long since closed, making the economy and job growth a top concern among voters in this region. Manufacturing jobs have declined statewide from more than 250,000 in the 1990s to 160,200 in September 2022, according to state data.

“The economy is the most important issue,” Steve Griffing, a 68-year-old registered independent voter, said recently in an interview in downtown Danbury.

While Griffing didn’t say who he was going to vote for next week, he noted, “I don’t think Democrats have done a good enough job to win reelection.”

Democrats were confident this past summer that a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade would drive angry voters to the polls and keep the party in the House majority for the next term. But in the final days before the election, Republicans have gained ground with voters who say the economy is their No. 1 priority, putting districts previously seen as safe for Democrats — like Hayes’s — in play.

“I think Democrats now banked on Roe v. Wade carrying them in, and then just didn’t realize what really bothered all of us," said Roberto Alves, the chairman of the Danbury Democratic Town Committee. "It’s not just ‘oh, gas prices are going down,’ but people are still making the same amount of money, and their costs keep going up.”

Connecticut has been represented entirely by Democrats at the congressional level since 2009, and in 2020, Biden won Hayes’s district by 10.7 percentage points. But the district, which includes the state’s western border to central areas like New Britain and Farmington Valley, is also the location of Biden’s lowest margin of victory in Connecticut in 2020.

A recent Cook Political Report with an Amy Walters’ ranking listed the race as a toss-up, increasing worries among Democrats that Hayes’s message isn’t resonating. As the race garners more attention, outside groups and the campaigns have poured nearly $11 million into television and radio advertisements, according to data from AdImpact, a firm that tracks ad spending.

“If you had asked me a few months ago if anybody thought Congresswoman Hayes would be in trouble, I don’t think anybody would have said yes," Alves said.

A focus on education

Hayes is the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress, and her ascension to the House in 2018 came shortly after she won national teacher of the year in 2016, gaining national recognition. The award opened doors for her to meet former president Barack Obama, who awarded her a crystal apple statuette, and allowed her to travel across the country to learn about the challenges other communities are facing. Before running for office, she had no formal political experience.

Hayes was part of the record number of fresh-faced candidates who ran for office for the first time with little political experience after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. She has made education one of her central focuses while in Congress and sits on the House Education and Labor Committee. During her time in office, she has introduced legislation to assist teachers with student loan debt and supported bills that would invest more money into improving the physical infrastructure of public schools across the country.

For some voters, that representation paired with her record, makes her the best candidate this year.

“She knows who we are, she understands what we need and has continued to fight for those things,” Margo Jones, a 34-year-old Black resident of East Hartford, said at a recent Hayes rally in New Britain.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Hayes said she is focused on reminding voters what she has accomplished and what’s at stake if Republicans take back control of the House.

“We cannot be so shortsighted that this becomes an election about a single issue," Hayes said, referring to voters’ concern over the economy. “We have to really take a step back and look at how all of these things impact each other.”

During a recent campaign rally, Hayes criticized her opponent’s record in the state Senate, while touting Democrats’ passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which would lower drug costs and energy costs.

“When he had the opportunity to vote for child-care workers, he voted no. When he had the opportunity to vote for anything that would have made your life and your family’s lives better, he voted no. So not only do I know you, but you know me," she said.

Logan has pushed back on Hayes’s criticism of his candidacy and said Democrats have only worsened the existing problems that residents have had to deal with for years.

“Everything that’s of significance and of importance for people in the district has gone sideways under the one-party Democratic control," he said, “whether it’s the economy, whether it’s community safety, whether it’s the opioid epidemic."

A hope to appeal to the middle

Logan is looking to make history of his own.

A former state senator, Logan would be the first Afro-Latino to represent Connecticut in Congress. He has positioned himself as a moderate Republican, promising to work across the aisle with Democrats. But his candidacy has also garnered the endorsement of some more right-wing Republicans, including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, an ardent Trump supporter.

Like many other Republicans in this election cycle, Logan has focused on voters’ frustration with Democrats, whether it’s over how they handled the coronavirus pandemic or high inflation. He is also working to set himself apart by making an effort to court Spanish-speaking voters, making advertisements in both Spanish and English. Hispanic residents make up nearly 20 percent of the district’s population, according to census data.

Logan, who has family roots in Jamaica and whose parents migrated from Guatemala to Connecticut, frequently switches between Spanish and English when talking to voters. His candidacy is emblematic of the growing diversity in the state and across the country as Republicans are looking to make more gains with Latino voters. In Connecticut, Latino and Black residents made up about 30 percent of the total population in 2021, an increase of seven percentage points from 2010.

Logan said if he is elected, he wants to pass legislation to lower taxes, increase domestic oil drilling, and stimulate the state’s economy by cutting certain federal regulations.

“I want to be able to encourage an atmosphere of growth for businesses. I want more people working in the district, more opportunities for folks,” Logan said in an interview. “We need a vibrant, healthy economy as a nation, but also here, Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.”

Republicans have tried to portray Hayes as out of touch with her constituents and blamed her and the Biden administration for the high inflation.

“Washington is driving the bus, and Washington is pushing for the left and for the progressive, and they’re following that pattern,” Brenda Hamilton, a retired Danbury resident, said in an interview in Danbury. “And we’re now waking up and saying, No, we don’t want to go left.”

Hayes has pushed back on this narrative, noting in addition to addressing inflation, she wants to focus on creating more affordable housing, lowering food costs, and creating more employment opportunities in the state.

Some undecided voters acknowledge a lot is at stake for this election but still want to see a change in the economy.

“People are getting more engaged on, what is the interest in the community,” Julie Milano, an undecided voter, said in an interview in downtown Danbury. “It is no longer only talking about what is good in your eyes as a politician; it is more the community coming up together and saying ‘hey, look, we need this and that. What do you offer us? And not the other way around?' "

