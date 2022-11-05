Midterm elections live updates Obama, Biden to rally for Fetterman; Trump to stump for Oz

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden and former president Barack Obama enter the East Room of the White House for the unveiling of Obama's official White House portrait on Sept. 7. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated November 5, 2022 at 9:32 a.m. EDT|Published November 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Former president Barack Obama and President Biden are both coming to Pennsylvania on Saturday with the aim of giving a boost to Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is locked in a tight race with Republican Mehmet Oz that could determine control of the Senate next year. Oz, the celebrity physician, is getting help Saturday as well, with former president Donald Trump coming for a rally. The state’s gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano — are also scheduled to appear alongside the presidents from their parties.

  • Biden is also holding an event Saturday in Joliet, Ill., focused on prescription drug costs and protecting Social Security and Medicare.
  • The Washington Post breaks down the top Senate races to watch on election night and how they could affect the balance of power in the chamber. Watch here.
