Midterm elections live updates Obama, Biden to rally for Fetterman; Trump to stump for Oz

Former president Barack Obama and President Biden are both coming to Pennsylvania on Saturday with the aim of giving a boost to Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is locked in a tight race with Republican Mehmet Oz that could determine control of the Senate next year. Oz, the celebrity physician, is getting help Saturday as well, with former president Donald Trump coming for a rally. The state’s gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano — are also scheduled to appear alongside the presidents from their parties.