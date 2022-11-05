Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democrats are expected to lose the House next week, and their Senate majority is increasingly imperiled as well — with handicappers placing the odds of a GOP takeover at slightly greater than 50-50. But the idea that either battle might be close is pretty remarkable, historically speaking. And that’s not just because the president’s party loses the vast majority of midterms. It’s arguably even more remarkable because of inflation, which could well prove Democrats’ undoing.

We’ve run through the numbers on the president’s party and midterms results before. Over the past 100 years, the opposition party has gained Senate seats in 19 out of 25 midterm elections. And they’ve gained House seats in 22 out of 25.

Given that Republicans need to gain just one Senate seat and a handful of House seats to win the majorities back, Democrats salvaging either would be beating history in a pretty big way.

The odds are so inherently stacked, in fact, that the president’s party hasn’t won more than nine House seats in any midterm held since the Civil War. And it hasn’t gained more than two Senate seats in any election since 1934. It’s very tough sledding.

But perhaps the biggest reason the 2022 sledding is tough is inflation.

Big inflation spikes are relatively infrequent in the United States. But when they have come, they’ve been quite bad for the incumbent president’s party.

Woodrow Wilson and the Democrats lost major ground in both the 1918 and 1920 elections when the annual inflation rate spiked into the mid teens — more than 80 seats in the House and 16 seats in the Senate, between those two elections. They also lost the White House in 1920 by a whopping 26 percentage points — what remains the biggest popular vote landslide in the past 200 years.

By 1942, inflation again spiked over 10 percent, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Democrats lost 44 House seats and nine Senate seats. When it spiked even higher in 1946 (above 18 percent), the party lost 55 House seats and 12 Senate seats.

The combined impact: Republicans controlled 246 House seats. That’s just one seat shy of their biggest House majority since the Great Depression.

The other elections in which inflation became a major issue began in 1974.

That year, 11 percent inflation helped the opposition Democrats gain 48 House seats and four Senate seats. A smaller spike (shy of 8 percent) in 1978 helped the opposition Republicans to a more modest 15-seat gain in the House and three-seat gain in the Senate. But when it hung around and spiked again in 1980, Republicans gained another 35 House seats and 12 Senate seats and won back the presidency — with Ronald Reagan defeating Jimmy Carter by another huge margin: 18 points.

As with the inflation spikes of the late 1910s and 1940s, we were suddenly at a high water mark for the opposition party. Republicans didn’t retake control of the House, but the 53 Senate seats they controlled were the most their party had since the start of the Great Depression.

All told, the five inflation-colored midterms detailed above account for three of the eight largest shifts in the House over the past 100 years, and two of the five largest shifts in the Senate.

The big caveat here is that many of these elections happened a long time ago. Inflation has been such a big story this year in part because this situation is so unfamiliar to us; it’s been more than four decades since we saw such a big inflation spike. And our politics change over time. Polarization is strong, meaning it’s more difficult to win a large number of seats, even when the environment tilts heavily in that direction.

There’s also the fact that the current spike in inflation is somewhat smaller than most of the examples detailed above. We’re not talking about inflation in the teens, like in the late 1910s, the 1940s and the 1970s.

But we are talking about a level of inflation that is alien to more than half of Americans, who hadn’t been born before that earlier wave and is perhaps more shocking because of that. And apart from job losses and a stock market crash, inflation is perhaps the most easily recognizable economic indicator to everyday people.

At the very least, the combination of midterms being historically bad for the president’s party and high inflation is a very bad one for President Biden and the Democrats. If they have a saving grace, it’s that Republicans have put up candidates in key Senate races that voters don’t like, and that the job market remains quite strong despite the inflation rate. Perhaps that makes it more difficult for voters to completely write off Democrats.

But if they do, history tells us that it shouldn’t be surprising.

