Midterm elections live updates Poll shows voters evenly split as candidates press ahead on final weekend of rallies

President Biden will travel to Sarah Lawrence College on Sunday to campaign with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) as she fends off a fierce Republican challenge for reelection. Democrats are fighting to keep their majorities in the House and Senate even as polls show Republicans hold significant advantages on issues voters are most concerned about going into the Tuesday midterm elections.
Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will hold separate rallies in Florida on Sunday, highlighting the tension between the two potential 2024 Republican presidential rivals.
Trump is scheduled to campaign in Miami with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who is fending off a challenge for his seat from Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). DeSantis will be holding campaign events in three Florida cities on Sunday, ostensibly for his reelection campaign as governor, though he has dodged questions about his presidential ambitions.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
The latest: The midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Follow our live coverage.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8. Answer a few questions and we will curate a personalized list of stories, explainers and graphics to get you ready to vote. Build your tool kit here.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.