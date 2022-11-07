Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

First, let’s run down some of the significant findings:

But analyzing these numbers to discern which party is better positioned is always a fraught exercise. And that’s even more the case now.

The main reason is that we’ve seen a sea change in how Americans view various types of voting. While Donald Trump has spent years baselessly impugning our election system, after the 2020 election he reserved particular fury for mail-in voting, which swung several states against him late in the vote count. He and allies also went after the ballot drop boxes that many states use for early voting.

Advertisement

A consequence of that is that Republicans will increasingly distrust those methods of voting and forgo them. They might still feel comfortable showing up to vote early in person, in states where that’s a robust option. But a majority of early voting takes place through the mail, and voters who previously might have opted for these methods might be waiting to show up in person on Election Day instead. That’s not great for Republicans — it’s nice to bank votes early, since you never know what life will bring you on Election Day — but it’s also quite possible the vote on Tuesday could be significantly better for the GOP than it was in 2018.

The second reason is that voting rules change. One state we haven’t mentioned is Pennsylvania, whose GOP legislature in 2019 signed off on a large expansion in mail-in voting rights. That means we can’t really compare the early vote now to 2018. Several other states also overhauled their voting laws after 2020; many of the changes were instituted by Republicans in response to the distrust Trump so baselessly sowed. And some states significantly expanded mail-in voting during the pandemic, getting voters acquainted with a method they might not previously have taken advantage of — and might want to use again.

We also might be seeing disparate shifts depending on where the elections are being held. The U.S. Elections Project’s Michael McDonald has said he sees early turnout rising particularly in states with very competitive races. That could hearten Democrats, but it might be a problem when it comes to House races held in states like California, with no big-ticket race to drive Democratic turnout.

Advertisement

There are a lot of poll scolds and political-analysis purists who argue against reading virtually anything into these early-vote numbers. I’m not one of them. I think, just like with polling, you can look at these data and learn things while acknowledging the context and caveats, and without drawing hard-and-fast conclusions about what will happen. Getting early votes from your fellow partisans and in key demographics is like putting votes in the bank, and it’s better to have them than not — as Arizona Republicans in particular appear to be implicitly acknowledging.

But that context and those caveats mean that we should also acknowledge we’re in a very different world than in 2018. So even if Democrats run ahead of those numbers, as they appear to be doing, that doesn’t mean the results will be nearly as favorable.

GiftOutline Gift Article