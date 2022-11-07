The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Midterm elections live updates Biden, Trump holding dueling rallies on election eve

Election officials fear counting delays will help fuel claims of fraud
Biden, Trump to hold dueling rallies on eve of Election Day
Trump speeches use dozens of lies, exaggerations to draw contrast with Biden
President Biden speaks at a rally for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and other Democrats on Sunday in Yonkers, N.Y. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
November 7, 2022

President Biden and former president Donald Trump plan to hold dueling rallies Monday on the eve of Election Day, with Biden headed to Maryland and Trump traveling to Ohio. In Maryland, Biden will tout the gubernatorial candidacy of Democrat Wes Moore, who has a large lead in polls against Republican Dan Cox. Trump’s main aim in Ohio is to boost Republican J.D. Vance, a candidate he has backed since the primaries, in his tight race against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio). That is one of a handful of races that will determine control of the Senate; Republicans are now heavily favored to take control of the House.

