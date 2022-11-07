Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There are always people in a democracy who do not have a say in choosing their leaders. Small children can’t vote, for obvious reasons. In the United States, noncitizens can’t vote in federal elections, though some local jurisdictions allow noncitizens to weigh in on other leadership positions. Most other adults, though, can register to vote and cast a ballot. This is the ostensible strength of democracy: that leaders are chosen by the represented and serve at the whim of the public.

In practice, of course, this is not how it works. Elections are a conduit to power and that means that controlling them is a means to control power. So instead of a broad effort to ensure that every eligible American can provide input on their elected leaders, there are robust efforts to constrain the electorate and to remove voters or votes from the results. The risk is developing a system in which elections establish a veneer of legitimacy for political leaders who wouldn’t have received a majority of the vote in a free, fair and unhindered election.

In the wake of 2020, this is what many Republicans think happened. They believed either Donald Trump’s baseless and fluctuating assertions about fraud or the more-palatable version offered by Republicans further from the fringe: that the system aligned to cause Trump to lose. The former belief, of course, is simply nonsense, unsupportable by anyone cognizant of two years of futile efforts to will it into reality. But even that latter belief is often anti-democratic; complaints that there was an effort to make voting easier in 2020 are complaints that getting more people to vote is somehow dishonest.

Advertisement

The reason that Trump and other Republicans claim fraud is a significant danger (it isn’t) or that, say, expanding drop boxes is risky (it isn’t) is obvious: They want to control or redirect the conduit to power. By now, no serious person can argue that Trump’s post-2020 efforts were anything other than an attempt to steal a second term in office. But many serious people probably fail to grasp how pervasive this impulse is.

Appearing on CNN on Sunday, Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was challenged on the failure of members of her party to agree to accept the results of their contests. Dana Bash, host of “State of the Union,” aired a snippet from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who had been asked if he would accept a loss.

“We want to make sure it’s run fair and transparently,” Johnson said of the election. “And then we will let the process play out, and then we will accept the results.”

Advertisement

Johnson is an interesting figure in this discussion, given that a senior staffer tried to pass a slate of illegitimate electors to Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021 — even though Johnson was recorded a few months later admitting that there was no reason to suspect that Trump’s Wisconsin loss was inauthentic. But notice the framing here: letting the process play out. That challenges to and stresses on the election are simply part of the adjudication of the will of the voters.

Responding to Bash and to Johnson’s framing, Ronna McDaniel concurred.

“Listen, you should have a recount. You should have a canvass,” McDaniel said. “And it’ll go to the courts, and then everybody should accept the results. That’s what it should be.”

Well, no. That’s not what it should be. Those are extraordinary steps meant to ensure accurate, legitimate vote counts. They are steps that have been taken by both Democrats and Republicans (and members of third parties!) in the past, but they have not been an expected part of the process. It’s the difference between calling for review of a close play in an important game and calling for a review of every play in every game in an effort to eke out a yard — or to hope that a sympathetic referee will suddenly announce a turnover.

Advertisement

One reason for normalizing this as part of the process is that McDaniel’s second step — everybody accepts the results — simply doesn’t happen. Trump challenged his 2020 loss six ways from Sunday and the result was that he built up doubt and skepticism among his supporters instead of resolving it. Part of this is simply how Trump approached it (with unrelenting dishonesty) but part of it is the nature of the challenges. If you insist that you’re going to court to protect democracy against a system of biased elites, your most die-hard allies are not likely to see an adverse court ruling as proving you wrong. They’re going to think the biased elites won yet again.

“I think Ron Johnson and Stacey Abrams, in the end, once all their avenues are exhausted,” McDaniel added, “they will accept the results.”

Again, the “avenues” here are post-election efforts to redirect an adverse outcome.

Advertisement

Notice that she mentioned Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia. She’d mentioned Abrams a few seconds earlier as a putative example of Democrats objecting to election results. Abrams, after losing the 2018 gubernatorial race in that state, pointed to decisions made by her opponent, Brian Kemp, who ran the state’s elections before the close contest, as suppressing voter turnout. Abrams’s frustrations have come up repeatedly in the aftermath of Trump’s effort to seize a second term in office and have been adjudicated more than once. It is an attempt to conflate skepticism about one election (or two, since Hillary Clinton’s 2016 electoral vote defeat comes up a lot, too) with the rampant rejection of contested elections now common on the right.

Polling shows that many Democrats think voter suppression is a real threat to elections. It’s one reason that the party pushed unsuccessfully to pass federal legislation protecting voting last year. But it is also the case that constraints on voting (that often disadvantage Democrats) are universal and an accepted part of elections systems, and are far more a threat than any born of rampant fraud. These are often presented as points on a spectrum — cracking down on fraud at one end to ensuring that more people can cast ballots at the other — with the current system sitting in the middle. In reality the system sits much closer to the “cracking down on fraud” end of things already, with states limiting voting ostensibly to prevent rampant fraud from occurring, which it doesn’t. At times, the mask slips.

Of course, the “avenues” mentioned by McDaniel, that “process” aimed at sanding down the edges of the vote, are moving forward.

Advertisement

“Republican officials and candidates in at least three battleground states are pushing to disqualify thousands of mail ballots after urging their own supporters to vote on Election Day,” The Washington Post reported Monday morning, “in what critics are calling a concerted attempt at partisan voter suppression.” The party and its allies have built out a system to contest Election Day votes as well. Challenges on every play.

This works in other ways, too. When Florida in 2018 passed an initiative allowing those released from incarceration to vote, the incoming governor, Ron DeSantis (R), worked with the legislature to constrain that new freedom. This summer, after announcing a new law enforcement unit targeting purported fraud in elections, the state announced 20 arrests centered on that crime. In more than one case, though, those arrested — all of whom were perplexed about the charges — had been helped to register to vote by state or county officials.

The effect of those arrests have trickled into other states. The Marshall Project spoke with activists who help the formerly incarcerated register and vote. Many, even outside Florida, have expressed new concern about doing so.

Advertisement

Ronna McDaniel has been effective at the central challenge of her job: keeping the Trump fringe of her party and its more traditional center of power working together. Her comments to Bash on CNN do that. The tacit proposition that elections can be broken out into two parts — the voting and the fighting over the votes — is a way to move the goal posts and to unite the factions. It’s denialism with lawyers.

It is also a way to suggest that the raw fight over power is just part of what makes an election an election.

GiftOutline Gift Article