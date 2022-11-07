Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson now sitting on the Supreme Court, the nation’s highest tribunal simultaneously includes four women for the first time in its history. And so far, Jackson is taking an active part in oral arguments. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Despite the fact that women now make up almost half the Supreme Court, our research finds that few women present arguments before the court. As The Washington Post’s Theodoric Meyer and Tobi Raji reported, men, usually White, are overwhelmingly the ones who appear in front of the court in oral argument and who write litigant briefs — two activities that help develop legal doctrine and advance the legal careers of those involved. This is despite the fact that women make up roughly 38 percent of U.S. lawyers.

Here’s what our research found.

How we did our research

We first examined this problem in 2008. We collected data on all the lawyers representing litigants before the Supreme Court in orally argued cases from the 1993 to 2001 terms, including their gender. We used these data to count the total number of participations by a litigant’s attorney (the number of oral arguments and the number of times an attorney signed a written legal brief) and the corresponding number of participations by women attorneys.

We were surprised to find that women made up less than 14 percent of those arguing before the court, given the increasing number of women lawyers in the years leading up to that period. In 1980, 8 percent of U.S. lawyers were women, but that number had increased to 20 percent by 1991 and 27 percent by 2000.

In 2021, we published an updated analysis that examined the 1993 through 2014 terms. After 2002, women continued to be an even larger portion of those graduating from law school and passing the bar. We expected that they would also become a larger portion of the Supreme Court bar, the term for those who argue in front of or submit briefs to the court.

We were wrong. The proportion of women who presented oral arguments remained fairly stagnant at 14 percent, lagging well below the portion of women lawyers in the profession, which had reached 36 percent by 2014. Additionally, the portion of women signing a litigant’s brief barely rose from 19 percent in the initial period of our analysis, from 1993 to 2001, to 22 percent during the updated period from 2002 to 2014.

Indeed, we found that men are six times more likely than women to participate in Supreme Court oral arguments and almost four times more likely to submit a legal brief. Most strikingly, almost 36 percent of the briefs were written by all-male legal teams, while only 1 percent of the briefs were written entirely by women.

Stereotypes seem to affect participation of women lawyers

We wanted to know whether women were chosen or assigned to argue based on stereotypical assumptions about where they were competent. Were women attorneys more likely to be assigned to orally argue or write in certain types of cases and less likely in others?

To find out, we examined arguments and briefs from 1995 through 2014. Indeed, women attorneys were more likely to orally argue cases including a “women’s” issue, such as abortion or sex discrimination by governments or employers, and less likely to do so in cases including business issues such as antitrust, taxation or bankruptcy matters, or in more legally complex cases, such as those involving more regulatory and legal issues and legal provisions.

Similarly, we found proportionally more women attorneys authoring briefs involving women’s issues and fewer in economic cases. However, the proportion of women attorneys authoring a given Supreme Court appellate brief did not seem to vary by how legally complicated or how heavily it was covered by the news media.

Bleak outlook for the gender gap of the Supreme Court bar?

So with more women justices on the Supreme Court, will more women attorneys be assigned to argue before or write briefs for the court? That did not happen when the number of women justices expanded from two to three after Justice Elena Kagan joined the court in 2010. In private firms, the chairs of appellate litigation groups assign attorneys to these roles, and it may not occur to them that women justices might care.

Our study found that men lead mostly male appellate litigation groups, at least in the major firms that argue most often before the court. We posit that implicit gender biases could influence some of the decisions to assign prestigious tasks like presenting oral arguments. Additionally, the task assigners usually have more men in the pool from which to choose.

We also find that certain experiences, like prior Supreme Court law clerkships and working at the Office of the Solicitor General, dramatically increase the likelihood that someone will deliver an oral argument or write a Supreme Court brief. And men are disproportionately more likely to work in those positions.

Finally, some of the problem stems from the oxymoron facing many people applying for their first job: It takes experience in the job to get the job. In other words, more experienced Supreme Court lawyers are more likely to be hired to deliver oral arguments, and men are overwhelmingly more experienced.

At least one fact will change the proportion significantly: President Biden nominated a woman, Elizabeth B. Prelogar, to serve as the nation’s solicitor general, making her the attorney who argues the federal government’s position before the court. Prelogar was confirmed in October 2021 and has argued before the court both last term and this. For only the third time in history, a woman directs the most important legal division in Supreme Court litigation.

However, that did not much change the gender breakdown for the 2021 term. We found that women made up only 23 percent of the orally arguing attorneys for litigants and 22 percent of the orally arguing attorneys for amicus curiae. Of the 32 oral arguments by women attorneys, which were out of 137 total arguments, Prelogar delivered four. The gender gap of the Supreme Court bar appears likely to persist.

Erin B. Kaheny is an associate professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Tammy A. Sarver is professor of political science at Benedictine University in Illinois.

