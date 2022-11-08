Here are the candidates who made history in Tuesday’s midterms

Some candidates didn’t just win on Tuesday, they also broke barriers.
This cycle also set records for the number of women running for governor, said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. But the same was not true of the Senate and the House, where female candidates in the general election fell short of the highs reached in 2018 and 2020, respectively.
“You can’t expect a 2018 or a 2020 every election cycle,” said Walsh. But “it doesn’t mean we’re not seeing progress.”
The overturning of Roe v. Wade could also have far-reaching impacts, Walsh said. By the time the Supreme Court issued its decision in June, the ballot deadlines for November’s elections had nearly all passed. But looking ahead to 2024, Walsh said, the ruling on abortion might be “another one of those catalyzing moments that propels women to step off the sidelines.”
Here are some of the candidates who made history Tuesday:
Wes Moore
Moore, 44, a Democrat and a political newcomer, will become the first Black governor in Maryland’s history. If Stacey Abrams loses her race in Georgia, Moore will be the only Black governor in the country and the third since Reconstruction (the other two were Deval Patrick in Massachusetts and Douglas Wilder in Virginia).
Sarah Sanders
Sanders, a Republican, won her race and will become the first woman governor of Arkansas. Sanders, 40, was former president Donald Trump’s press secretary and is the daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee.
Maura Healey
Healey, a 51-year-old Democrat who is the attorney general of Massachusetts, became the first woman to be elected governor in the state’s history. She is also the first openly lesbian woman to be elected governor in the country.
Markwayne Mullin
Mullin, 45, a Republican member of Congress and a tribal citizen of the Cherokee Nation, won election to the Senate. He is the first Native American senator in nearly two decades and the first Native American senator from Oklahoma in a century.
Maxwell Frost
Frost, 25, is a liberal Democrat at the first member of Gen Z — those born after 1996 — to win a seat in Congress. Frost, an activist, will represent Florida’s 10th Congressional District, a deep-blue constituency.
The 2022 Midterm Elections
The latest: The midterm elections will alter the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Follow our live coverage.
When will we know the election results? Get live election results for your state or see key House and Senate races. We may not know all the results on election night. Here’s how long counting votes may take in each state and how The Washington Post calls races.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here are key races that could flip in the midterm elections.