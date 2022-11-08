Here are the candidates who made history in Tuesday’s midterms

The 2022 Midterm Elections

The latest: The midterm elections will alter the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Follow our live coverage.

When will we know the election results? Get live election results for your state or see key House and Senate races. We may not know all the results on election night. Here’s how long counting votes may take in each state and how The Washington Post calls races.

Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here are key races that could flip in the midterm elections.