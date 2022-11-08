The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Midterm elections live updates Control of Congress at stake as voters head to polls

Key updates
Biden, Trump make dueling pitches on the campaign trail
Trump spooks GOP with abandoned talk of presidential launch on eve of vote
Pennsylvania voters scramble to cast new ballots after GOP lawsuit
A crowd listens at a Republican rally Monday night in Virginia Beach featuring House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Updated November 8, 2022 at 7:03 a.m. EST|Published November 8, 2022 at 6:36 a.m. EST

Control of Congress is at stake Tuesday as voters head to the polls at the close of a tumultuous midterm season in which Democrats and Republicans have clashed over the economy, abortion, crime and other salient issues. Republicans are confident they will pick up the five seats they need to flip control of the House, while a handful of fiercely fought Senate races will determine which party controls that now evenly divided chamber. Also on the ballot Tuesday: gubernatorial races in 36 states, where abortion policy, voting rights and scores of other issues will play out for years to come.

Here’s what to know

  • At a rally in Ohio on Monday, former president Donald Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal,” claiming she impeached him twice “for nothing.” At a rally in Maryland, President Biden warned of the danger of “election deniers” as he made a closing pitch for Democrats.
  • More than 44.2 million Americans had cast early ballots as of late Monday night, according to the U.S. Elections Project. At this same point in 2018, 39.1 million early votes were cast.
  • The earliest polls close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, but we probably won’t know all the results on election night. Here’s how long counting votes may take in each state and how The Washington Post calls races.

