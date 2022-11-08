How different groups are voting according to exit polls and AP VoteCast

Methodology

For both polls : Results are weighted to match vote tallies for candidate support by region and to correct for differential participation by subgroup. Totals may not add to 100 because of rounding. Results are preliminary and will change as additional interviews are included and to match final election results.

Advertisement

Network exit poll : Results are from interviews of voters as they exited randomly selected Election Day and early voting places across the country. Early voters were also reached through telephone surveys. The poll was conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool consortium of ABC News, CBS News, Cable News Network and NBC News.

AP VoteCast : Results are from interviews of randomly selected registered voters drawn from state voter files, NORC at the University of Chicago’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel and from non-probability online panels. Results shown are based on early voters and those identified as likely voters. The poll was conducted by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research for Fox News and the Associated Press.