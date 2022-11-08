CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Full election results

Elections

How different groups are voting according to exit polls and AP VoteCast

By
, 
and 
 
November 8, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. EST
Skip to main content

See how various groups across the country voted for Congress in the 2022 midterm elections by reviewing data from the network exit poll conducted by Edison Research and the AP VoteCast poll. Charts show estimates for the share of each group that supported Democrats and Republicans for Congress.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Race and ethnicity

Party identification

Party leaning

Education by race

Most important issue in vote

Most important issue facing the country

Biden approval

Should abortion be...

Feeling about Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Rating of national economy

Has inflation caused your family...

Household Income

White evangelical/born-again Christian

Methodology

For both polls: Results are weighted to match vote tallies for candidate support by region and to correct for differential participation by subgroup. Totals may not add to 100 because of rounding. Results are preliminary and will change as additional interviews are included and to match final election results.

Network exit poll: Results are from interviews of voters as they exited randomly selected Election Day and early voting places across the country. Early voters were also reached through telephone surveys. The poll was conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool consortium of ABC News, CBS News, Cable News Network and NBC News.

AP VoteCast: Results are from interviews of randomly selected registered voters drawn from state voter files, NORC at the University of Chicago’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel and from non-probability online panels. Results shown are based on early voters and those identified as likely voters. The poll was conducted by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research for Fox News and the Associated Press.

Graphics by Janice Kai Chen and Chris Alcantara. Analysis by William Bishop, Emily Guskin, Jocelyn Kiley, Ashley Kirzinger and Alauna Safarpour.

Loading...
Loading...