correction An earlier version of this newsletter mistakenly said Sen. Brian Schatz (D) represents Rhode Island. He represents Hawaii. This newsletter has been corrected.

House Republicans will tout nuclear and natural gas at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, Rep. John Curtis says House Republicans heading to the United Nations climate conference in Egypt plan to argue that nuclear power and natural gas are essential to meeting global climate goals, the head of the delegation said Monday, even as some climate activists criticize the two technologies.

“You can’t just sweep it under the rug that there’s a role for natural gas in reducing emissions,” Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) said in a phone interview with The Climate 202. “There’s clearly a role for nuclear, and even more and more of my Democratic colleagues are joining us on that.”

Curtis, who chairs the Conservative Climate Caucus, is leading five members of the group on a trip to the climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, known as COP27. The GOP lawmakers will attend the conference from Thursday through Sunday and will meet with delegations from U.S.-allied countries in Africa, Asia and the European Union, according to Curtis spokesman Adam Cloch.

Republicans touted these technologies at last year’s U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. But this year, Curtis said, their argument has been “validated” by the energy crisis in Europe, where some countries have shut down nuclear reactors and shunned fracking, leaving them more reliant on Russian supplies amid the war in Ukraine.

“Europe has given us a look into the future for the United States,” Curtis said. “Twenty years ago, Belgium decided that nuclear was bad and they shut it down. Today that energy has been replaced by dirty Russian natural gas. Just 15 years ago, Europe produced as much natural gas as Russia, but they were too good to frack, so today they buy fracked natural gas from Russia.”

Opponents of nuclear power argue that new reactors take too long to build and that the problem of nuclear waste has not been solved. Meanwhile, leading scientists say the world must rapidly phase out all types of fossil fuels — including natural gas — to stave off the catastrophic consequences of unchecked climate change.

The youth vote

The trip comes as Republicans seek to bolster their credibility on climate change, which polling shows younger conservative voters want elected officials to address.

Curtis represents the youngest district in the country, with the average age of residents hovering around 26 or 27. (The district includes the city of Provo, the home of Brigham Young University.)

Curtis said his constituents in Carbon County — named for its old coal mining towns — are clamoring for climate action. “I've seen and heard very clearly from the conservative youth in my district that this is important to them,” he said.

Still, no Republicans voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which authorized the biggest burst of spending in U.S. history to tackle global warming, including generous tax credits for advanced nuclear reactors. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), who is joining the delegation, has derisively dubbed the climate law the “Inflation Expansion Act.”

“I don't want to raise taxes and costs for Arizona families just so Biden can hire more IRS agents and study methane gas emissions from farting cows (yes, this is in the bill) … so I voted no,” Lesko said in a statement this summer.

The view from Democrats

By contrast, Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) said he plans to highlight the benefits of renewable energy when he attends COP27 after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“The path to energy security is clean energy: solar, wind, hydrogen and hydropower, and whatever contribution nuclear can make, but I don't think compared to these other sources it's going to be significant as the years go by,” Markey said in a separate phone interview Monday from Chelmsford, Mass., where he was rallying support for local candidates.

As for natural gas, Markey said that while Europe is increasing its dependence on gas “on an emergency basis” in the near term, the continent “has to end this era of dependence on fossil fuels” in the long term to keep climate targets within reach.

While Markey is making the trek to Sharm el-Sheikh, some other Democratic climate hawks are staying home because of midterms that will probably deliver a blow to their party and to U.S. climate policy.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), who is running for a second term, is skipping the summit because the timing “was tough with elections,” spokesman Mike Inacay said in a text message to The Climate 202.

COP27 reporter's notebook

Welcome back to a section of The Climate 202 we’re calling “COP27 reporter’s notebook,” where our colleagues in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, reflect on the mood at the COP27 climate talks. (Loyal readers will remember that Maxine wrote this section last fall from the COP26 talks in Scotland.)

Today we’re sharing this dispatch from Siobhán O'Grady, The Washington Post’s Cairo bureau chief, about the second day of the summit, which comes as Russia intensifies its brutal war in Ukraine:

I spent much of this year reporting from Ukraine, so when country pavilions opened at COP27 on Monday, I knew which one I wanted to visit first.

This is Ukraine’s first time having a pavilion at any COP — a feat the country managed to pull together despite the war.

Ukraine’s pavilion was simple but among the most striking I saw today. Showcased in a small, illuminated shelf on the wall was a piece of a tree trunk. When I looked closer, I saw pieces of shrapnel still embedded in the wood.

A member of the delegation told me it had been brought all the way from Irpin, the small city neighboring Kyiv that came under intense Russian bombardment for the first several weeks of the war.

As a correspondent in Kyiv at that time, I documented unforgettable horrors in Irpin — and will never forget watching families flee across the broken bridge that separated the city from the capital.

The salvaged tree trunk had more than just one meaning, the delegation member explained to me. Yes, it showed how the war in Ukraine was destroying the country’s natural resources.

But that the tree was struck with shrapnel also meant it might have saved someone’s life — essentially taking a bullet for whomever may have been hiding behind it.

International climate

Rich and poor nations fight over climate damage as COP27 kicks off

As COP27 gets underway, the debate over how wealthy nations can help poor nations cope with the effects of climate change is taking center stage. Here are the latest developments:

Biden hopes to meet with Xi on climate change this month

Biden administration officials are working to add climate change to the agenda for potential discussions between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at this month’s Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks have not been formally announced, The Post’s Tim Puko reports.

An announcement on the Biden-Xi talks at the G-20 could come within days, one of the people said, and the pair could meet as soon as Nov. 14.

Climate change is one issue that both leaders have a common interest in, but Beijing suspended climate talks with the United States after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) traveled to Taiwan in August. Xi is not expected to attend COP27, raising doubts about prospects for ambitious dealmaking at the conference.

Pressure points

Biden courted oil companies before threatening them with windfall tax

Before President Biden threatened fossil fuel companies with a “windfall tax” last week, some of his top energy advisers tried to woo the industry and were rebuffed, according to seven individuals familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, The Post’s Tim Puko reports.

In mid-October, officials from the Energy and State departments contacted oil industry trade groups and companies in an effort to gain support for a plan to buy crude to refill the country’s emergency reserves, saying the plan would guarantee that the federal government would purchase oil if costs fell to $70 per barrel. The proposal was meant to encourage the firms to boost production by promising a steady revenue.

However, industry representatives said at the time that the plan’s logic was unclear and that it wouldn’t work the way the administration claimed it would. The episode marked the latest setback for the White House as it attempts to prod oil industry leaders into boosting production while criticizing their excess profits.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Climate scientist David Ho on the gender imbalance among world leaders attending COP27: 🙃

At this point, maybe we should ask women for help. #COP27 pic.twitter.com/M6ST0MPDTL — David Ho (@_david_ho_) November 7, 2022

Thanks for reading!

